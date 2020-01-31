CHAT RECAP: On draft potential, Khalil Whitney and a challenging start to February
Afternoon everybody. Since Illinois doesn't play again until Sunday, I've got a bit of a free Friday afternoon. That means some time to answer the Illinois basketball questions I've accumulated from some of the most avid chat followers this season. Always appreciate their interest (and yours, if you want to get involved).
Let's get to it ...
First up, a series of questions from regular chat participant Craig V.
Why does Brad Underwood even let Da'Monte Williams shoot any threes?
I can understand the frustration with Williams on the offensive end. He's missed all 10 three-pointers he's attempted in 2020, including one last night against Minnesota, and he's shooting just 13.8 percent this season. The way he closed the game defensively, though, emphasizes why Underwood wants him on the court. Williams' three-pointers have been mostly of the incredibly wide open variety. If there's not a defender within 10 feet, it's a shot he almost has to take. Maybe he'll make one again.
I saw Williams play a couple times in high school. He was more than capable on the offensive end. I'm just not sure what happened since then. Maybe his ACL injury changed his game irrevocably. That said, I think he'd be better suited attacking the rim and either finishing or at least drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line.
What are the chances that Illinois finishes in the top four of the Big Ten this year?
High. Barring a real collapse in the second half of league play, I'm borderline ready to call it a lock. Finding different ways to win when not everything is going right is a trademark of a team that can keep a run like this going.
Just checking. Ayo Dosunmu is still going pro after this season, right?
That would be my expectation, but I suppose you never truly know until a decision is made. The NBA, of course, is his goal. The way he's played of late is probably getting him back on more NBA radars. Even with his struggles, NBA teams draft on potential and what they can do with it. Showing off a more consistent three-point shot between now and June will only help his chances.
Underwood has really done a nice job of playing to the strengths of the team, ditching his preferred style this year due to the roster. Are Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison more of his preferred style or fitting the current style? Andre Curbelo appears to be such a Dee Brown type table setter, so would that change the style selection next year — especially if Kofi Cockburn stays for a second season?
Until next year's roster is totally finalized, it's probably too soon to say whether Underwood will shift things back to his regular scheme, stick with what he's running now or adopt some sort of hybrid. The defensive success this season, though, probably gives him pause about making a change next year. His old scheme really didn't work in the big picture. The new one certainly is.
I'd say Hutcherson and Grandison would fit either way. Hutcherson gives Illinois another shooter on the wing, and Grandison probably plays a Kipper Nichols-like role (just with a touch more athleticism). Hutcherson intrigues me the most, and him playing off a drive-and-kick guard like Curbelo could be a really good thing for the Illini. I think Curbelo is a good enough playmaker that he can run any offense.
I am confident that Ayo Dosunmu will go pro after this season. But, what about Kofi Cockburn? — John
I think if Kofi Cockburn were to turn pro after the end of the season there's better than fair chance an NBA team takes a flier on him at the end of the second half. Another season at Illinois with an opportunity to work on his game (becoming a bit more sure handed, developing his mid-range and face-up game more) might be in his better interest.
I was thinking about Cockburn's pro potential yesterday given the matchup with Minnesota's Daniel Oturu. Oturu is a different kind of center and was good last year as a freshman, but he didn't light the Big Ten world on fire. So he came back to the Gophers, improved his face-up game and is now a potential first round pick come June. Just food for thought.
That said, I don't begrudge any player from going after pro basketball if that's their goal. Making sure it's the right decision long term rather than just in the moment, though, is still important.
Is there an appeal process that the Illini could have taken concerning Alan Griffin's suspension? Two games seemed excessive. Any interest in Kahlil Whitney for Illinois? — Sam B.
Since the Big Ten ended its release about Griffin's suspension saying they considered the matter closed, I doubt an appeal would have, one, happened and, two, been at all successful. Brad Underwood thought it was excessive and didn't like the timing of it coming two days after the incident. He was vocal about that, and I imagine would have mentioned trying to appeal it if possible. The Big Ten was at least consistent on the timing issue, though, given Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's well-deserved suspension also came approximately 48 hours after that incident.
Whitney technically isn't yet in the transfer portal, so his status remains unclear. I'd say if he makes it that far and becomes available for other programs to re-recruit that Illinois might at least kick the tires on that idea given the interest in the Chicago native before he picked Kentucky. Whitney didn't exactly have a great run at Kentucky. His skill set still needs sharpening, but his athleticism really can't be questioned.
The issue, of course, is available scholarships. The Illini don't have one right now for Adam Miller, who committed in November, given the current state of the roster. Trying to add Whitney would put them at plus-two, which is not an option unless more roster changes happened.
This might not be easy, and therefore not worth the effort, but it would be interesting to know what range of rankings the Illini got from the AP voters. I guess that's not a question, is it? — Tom C.
Technically, no, that's not a question. But it is, in fact, an easy answer to provide. It's also something you can track for yourself every week right here. In this week's AP poll, Illinois received votes everywhere from No. 14 nationally (five different voters) to unranked (one voter). I had the Illini at No. 18 for continued full transparency.
You talked in last week's podcast about Trent Frazier doing scrum interviews, then posted a video of him doing exactly that (discussing the Purdue game), in which he looked really uncomfortable, for lack of a better word. Do you get the impression that he's no fan of that media duty? — Tom C.
While I've always found Frazier more likely to open up in smaller groups or one-on-one, he did have kind of a rough session that you mentioned. We've spoken with him as a group since, and he was more open. I think he sees his media obligations as part of the gig when it comes to playing high level basketball and also being one of the better players on the team.
I sent a previous question/comment about Trent Frazier seeming uncomfortable in interview scrums, so I guess this is the next in my "impressions" series: Does Tevian Jones appear awkward to you when he's on the court, particularly when playing defense? I don't know whether to describe it as stiff or gangly or what, but something just doesn't look smooth. — Tom C.
You're not wrong. I'd say the lack of fluidity on defense comes from just not being totally sure of the right play to make. It's part of what's held Jones back in his first two years at Illinois, while classmate Alan Griffin has seen his role expand because he's defending and rebounding. Of course, serving eight-game suspensions in back-to-back years didn't help Jones either since it robbed him of potential on-court experience.
Predictions for the next five tough games? — Scott D.
Playing five ranked teams in the next five games will be another challenge for Illinois, but it's one this team can handle the way it's played the bulk of this month. Here's a sneak peek for my preview of Sunday's game at Iowa ... I've got the Illini pulling off another road win. Honestly, anything from 5-0 to 0-5 is possible in this next stretch. Winning all of them is obviously Illinois' goal, but taking three out of five won't be a terrible thing.
I understand that Kofi Cockburn is recovering from the flu. In the past two games he's seemed less physical, less able to dunk etc. Is this why? Can we expect a full strength Kofi at Iowa? — Chuck K.
I'd say the improvement from a really lackluster game at Michigan where Cockburn truly labored to last night's game against Minnesota (double-double) is indicative of him being on the mend. You never know long something like that may linger, but Cockburn seems headed in the right direction and two more days before facing Iowa should only help him there. He'll need to be good to go to face Luka Garza.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).