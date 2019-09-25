Basketball practices about to start. Big Ten action beginning this weekend for volleyball. Football getting a much needed bye week. Busy times for Illinois athletics as October approaches. So our weekly chat should only take off again. As always, you can send questions via Twitter, email me at srichey@news-gazette.com or submit them with our form.

A few questions this week, so let's get to it ...

What are the rules around summer trips like Italy and will Illinois basketball have a trip next summer or the summer after that? -- Craig V.

Teams can take foreign tours every four years. Illinois went to France in 2015 and, of course, Italy last month. So the Illini won't be headed overseas as a group again until at least 2023.

What does Giorgi's trajectory look like? I've heard several times that he's potentially gone after junior year, but is that to Europe or does he have realistic NBA aspirations? Clearly a candidate for DWTS! -- Craig V.

At this point of his basketball career, Giorgi Bezhanishvili's future in the game probably involves a return to Europe. The one thing he would have to show that has improved in his game to have any realistic shot at the NBA would be his three-point shooting. I've seen him make them in workouts and practice, but making them in games was not a strength last season.

The idea that Bezhanishvili won't be around for all four years is one that has percolated around the fan base because of his age. He'll be 21 in November. However, he's basically the unofficial mayor of Champaign and unofficial ambassador for all things Illini athletics. Maybe that keeps him here.

And, yes, Bezhanishvili is a clear Dancing with the Stars candidate. He's made for TV.

Can you give us a scouting report on Coleman Hawkins? Concerning Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, have any coaches, not Brad Underwood, given you any take on his abilities and expectations for the oncoming season? -- Sam B.

I'll start with the caveat that I've only watched highlight videos of Coleman Hawkins. Haven't seen him play in person. That said, let's start with his size. He's 6-foot-10 and 195 pounds, so a little skinny. You can live with that, though, because he has the frame to bulk up and he's got long arms.

Hawkins doesn't have explosive athleticism, but he does play above the rim and there's an easy fluidity to his game. It's not like he struggles to get off the floor. He can take bigger defenders off the dribble, but just from the videos I've seen his handle is a little loose at times. Hawkins can also stretch the floor and hit spot-up three-pointers.

Most of what I've heard about Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has come from Brad Underwood, but the general vibe around the program is that the freshman from Belgium can hoop. He looks like the new era Big Ten power forward. Getting him healthy is key. That will also mean I'll get a chance to see him on the court and develop better opinions of my own.

Is Lovie Smith staying busy or doing any recruiting over the bye week? Do you think that Lovie plans to name his son, Miles, defensive coordinator before the end of the season? -- Zuko, from Twitter

Illinois' schedule for the early part of this week didn't change. Monday was an off day (but with some meetings), and then the Illini had practice yesterday morning and this morning. The focus the rest of the week turns to recruiting. Based on the photo he tweeted, tight ends coach Cory Patterson should already be on the ground in Atlanta. Lovie Smith will be out on the road like he has done in past years during bye weeks.

As far as your second question, Lovie Smith only names his son, Miles, as defensive coordinator if he's looking for a way out of Illinois himself. There are exactly zero ways to spin that particular idea. That he promoted his son to a full-time assistant role already had the fan base up in arms. Your question would probably lead to full-scale revolt. Lovie naming himself defensive coordinator put the onus on a better defense and successful season fully on his own shoulders. I don't see him making any move different from that path.