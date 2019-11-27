Three Illinois basketball games last week (plus Illini football and volleyball) made for a rather hectic six days. Enough that our weekly chat had to hit the back burner. Sure, it might be a holiday week, but I've found myself with some time this Wednesday afternoon before heading to Huff Hall for Illini volleyball Senior Night to answer some of your hoops questions.

Let's get to it ...

What’s the status on Tevian Jones? -- James H

Good timing on this given I had an answer to this in the online-only notes that ran late last night after Illinois upended Lindenwood. Tevian Jones remains indefinitely suspended, and Underwood said he would continue to monitor Jones' return. The Illini coach also made sure to mention that Jones is participating in practice every day.

If the Illini average two-foul participation is 2.4 percent while the national average is 21 percent is that a good or bad thing for us? Maybe good, in that we're not forced to play guys in foul trouble? -- Sam B.

I suppose it all depends on how you feel about players going to the bench immediately if they have two fouls in the first half. There are some players that can play with two fouls and stay out of foul trouble. Others aren't as successful. Brad Underwood is clearly more of the "sit them" coach.

I fall under the "let them play" category if they've shown they're not terribly foul prone. An auto yank basically means your best players aren't on the court.

Do you see Brad Underwood going back to two guards with Kipper Nichols or Alan Griffin starting and one of the guards off the bench? -- Sam B. (A different one)

In short, no. I think Underwood likes what the three-guard lineup is giving him right now. Also, if Alan Griffin can be a consistent scorer off the bench and if Da'Monte Williams keeps being more aggressive and if Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk emerges, then that's some firepower off the bench. Griffin and Williams can sub in, alternately, for the three starters to give them all a breather.

Kendrick Nunn is playing good ball for the Miami Heat, I hope his personal life is as successful. Which leads me to the annual, "Where are they now" info request from you on the transfers from the Illini still playing. -- Sam B. (the second one)

-- Healthy again, Jalen Coleman-Lands is starting and averaging 9.1 points (while shooting 34 percent from three-point range) for a 7-0 DePaul team.

-- D.J. Williams left the George Washington team this summer. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, he'll be eligible as a grad transfer in December.

-- Samba Kane has played four of eight games at Indian Hills C.C. (Iowa) and is averaging 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent.

-- Anthony Higgs is averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds coming off the bench at Chipola College (Fla.).

-- Former Illinois signee Bernard Kouma is averaging 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. The Texans are 5-2.

Who is the mystery man that does the different handshakes with the players during pregame introductions? -- Charley L.

That would be graduate manager Kwa Jones, who's in his first season with the team. He spent the last three years at Houston as a manager for Kelvin Sampson's Cougars, and I'm pretty sure the timing is right that he played at Nacogdoches (Texas) High School with Tyler Underwood.

Do you have any updates on Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson? How are they looking in practice right now and what can we expect from them next year? If they can be anything like Feliz, that will do wonders for our depth, which is currently an issue. -- Andrew B.

+4 Waiting game continues for Hutcherson But that’s nothing new for the D-III transfer now at Illinois

The Illinois coaches are pretty high on both Grandison and Hutcherson, and Brad Underwood is kind of thrilled he's got two guys sitting out, learning the system and putting in work with Adam Fletcher to be ready to go next season (and the one after).

The biggest thing Grandison and Hutcherson provide in practice right now is two legit wings on the scout team. They go at the Illinois starters every day and provide a real challenge on the court. I would say Hutcherson probably has the higher upside given his shooting ability. That he can handle the ball and run an offense, too, makes him a versatile threat. Grandison came in a little bigger and stronger and will probably play more at the 3 or the 4 in some small ball lineups.

Both could add great depth to the Illinois roster. The full benefit of that, though, won't be known until they're actually able to play in a game.

How good do you think Kofi really is? On the one hand, we've been playing weak teams. On the other hand, we play weak teams every year, all the power conference teams are playing some weaker teams, and no one else has numbers like Kofi. Thoughts? -- Sam B. (the first one again)

Kofi Cockburn's impressive start: By the numbers No other players in the country averaging more than 15 points and 12 rebounds at this point of the season

I thought Cockburn would be pretty good this season for Illinois given what I saw from him when I got a chance to watch him in person the past couple years. His size was going to be an advantage.

What's really stood out so far this season, though, is the conditioning that's allowed him to play 25.7 minutes per game. That's allowed him to put up as many double-doubles as he has.

Of course, the last few games have seen him go up against "centers" that have been anywhere between 6-foot-5 and 6-8. Advantage, Cockburn.

That will change in the next week. Miami's starting frontcourt goes 6-10 and 7-foot. Maryland has Jalen Smith and the Mitchell twins. And Michigan has Jon Teske at 7-1 and 265 pounds. The challenge gets a bit tougher for the Illini freshman.