Good afternoon everybody. It's a busy week for Illinois basketball, with final preparations underway for the trip to Italy that starts Sunday. A busy week for yours truly, too, given Illinois football training camp starts Friday. Summer is ... over.

But nothing changes about our weekly back-and-forth on Illinois hoops every Wednesday. The chat soldiers on. Let's get to this week's offering from a handful of Illini fans:

Is there any chance of the Illini appearing in a Thanksgiving tournament this fall? Also, any word on when the Grand Canyon game might be? -- Charles

No traditional Thanksgiving tournament (as in one they'll leave town for) this year for Illinois. It will be more like the 2017-18 season where the Illini hosted four games in the "Global Sports Invitational." Still waiting on those games to be announced. Last I was told there were just two games that Illinois needed signed contracts back for, and then the whole nonconference slate would be announced.

In that vein, however, Illinois will play at Grand Canyon on Nov. 8 in Phoenix. It's a two-for-one deal that weekend, too, with the Illini set to play at Arizona in Tuscon on Nov. 10.

This is the most important questions you're going to get before the start of the season. By far. What size are Giorgi's feet? I was in Chicago at the Illini Fest and had a good sideways view of him on the stage. He looked like he was wearing a 5-pound largemouth on each foot. Thanks. -- Sam

Well, Sam. You certainly qualify for most creative question I've maybe ever received. I literally laughed out loud at the 5-pound largemouth line. Now, I don't have a confirmed shoe size for Giorgi Bezhanishvili. However, I wear a size 1 and have a friend that's 6-foot-8 and wears a size 16. I've also sat right next to Giorgi on several occasions. By rough estimation, his shoes are at least 16s.

Illini offer 2023 guard, really?! I guess the fifth grader needs to improve his ball handling before he's offered. Crazy recruiting nowadays. Kane bolt because of more bigs, more competition for court time? Kouma not even on campus so after Giorgi and Kofi he was the only BIG. -- Sam

Illini offer 2023 point guard CHAMPAIGN — Rodney Gallagher has yet to play a single game of high school basketball. In fact, the Pennsylvania native isn't even in high school yet.

Another Sam with a couple interesting items. For those that don't remember, yes, Illinois did offer a 2023 guard. Rodney Gallagher, who just picked up an offer from Rhode Island this week, is a fairly highly-regarded recruit out of Pennsylvania. Of course, he hasn't even played any high school basketball yet. Long way off.

Still not a lot of clarity on Samba Kane's departure, but the frontcourt did get a little more crowded. Bernard Kouma not on campus yet means he's likely not much of a contributor in 2019-20, but that might not affect the minutes distribution much.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn will play as much as possible (or as much as fouls, etc., allow), and then I actually see Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk getting plenty of time at the 4, which would allow Bezhanishvili some time at the 5 if need. Haven't seen Bosmans-Verdonk play a single minute live, but he truly does look the part. Illinois could also go with a smaller lineup, too, given its collection of guards.

So is Bernard Kouma going to go to Italy or even be on the roster this season? Is the roster now final for season or is there still possibility of adding a transfer? -- Peter

The odds of Bernard Kouma going to Italy are probably fairly slim given he's not on campus yet (or wasn't as of the Tuesday practice I saw the end of) and the team leaves on Sunday. As far as being on the roster for the 2019-20 season, the expectation is Kouma indeed will be here.

There's one last media availability before the Illini head to Italy this weekend, and I'll be asking about Kouma again. Given he's not arrived yet, I'm sure the answer will be the same. Illinois is simply waiting for him to clear through the NCAA eligibility center.

When it comes to the current roster, there is still a chance a player could be added before the 2019-20 season starts given there are two available scholarships. Illinois is hosting D-III transfer Austin Hutcherson tomorrow (per 247Sports report). That's probably the last option at this point considering it's August tomorrow. Those two open scholarships do, however, open the door for a potential mid-year transfer. There were more than 100 of those last year by December/January.

There has to be something more behind the surprise transfer of Samba Kane. Apparently no outsider with knowledge of the program suspected that was going to happen. Clearly, playing time was going to be somewhat limited this year and maybe next, but there appeared to be a path to a good education, physical and skills development and good playing time later. There's more to this story. Have you found out any more about it? -- Jeff

I don't have anything more on Samba Kane's transfer at the moment, and there's no guarantee there will ever be more on the record. That wouldn't be dissimilar to the transfers of guys like Mark Smith and Greg Eboigbodin. Not for lack of effort or attempts, but reportable on the record information in situations like this isn't always a given.

I can understand where that could be frustrating for fans that want to know more. Was Kane ready to play last season? Not in my opinion. Would he have played all that much more this coming season? Again, I would lean toward probably not? Might he have become a solid rotation piece as an upperclassmen? Yeah, maybe. Both Brad Underwood and Orlando Antigua spoke highly of his progress this offseason, but that's a moot point now.