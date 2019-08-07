While those of us still in Champaign-Urbana are in the thick of Illinois football training camp, basketball never stops. Ever. Even with the Illini an ocean (and multiple time zones) away.
So if basketball never stops, neither does the chat. Here's what Illinois fans had for me this week:
Another (Bernard) Kouma question. The NCAA clearinghouse will have to approve Kouma’s eligibility prior to the school year starting right? -- Efrem
Yeah, Kouma will need to be cleared by the NCAA before he arrives. The fact he didn't make it to campus this summer indicates to me the issue with his eligibility is academic related. If it was another eligibility matter, that could be hammered out while he was enrolled. An example of that from Illinois comes from the volleyball team where outside hitter Bruna Vrankovic was on campus last season but wasn't declared eligible to play until this past February.
Three questions
1. When in the heck is the schedule coming out?
2. If the Cockburn-Georgi thing DOESN'T work out ... do we need two wings to step up?
3. Why is Rossow always giving you such gruff on the podcast? -- Will
All good questions here from Mattoon native, Illinois alum and Deadspin founder Will Leitch. Especially the third one. Some answers ...
1. I'm just as impatient about Illinois' schedule. I was told toward the end of July that it would be released in early August. Well, it's early August, and we're all still waiting. Maybe when the team gets back from Italy?
All I can offer at this moment is three dates. Illinois will play at Grand Canyon on Nov. 8, at Arizona on Nov. 10 and against Missouri in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 21 in St. Louis. The Tigers just released their nonconference schedule yesterday. Here's hoping the Illini follow suit (and soon).
2. If a Giorgi Bezhanishvili AND Kofi Cockburn frontcourt turns into an OR situation, Illinois would need another wing to step into a bigger role. And by another wing, that's basically either Tevian Jones or Kipper Nichols. Somebody would have to play at the 4 with either Giorgi or Kofi at the 5.
Of course, some of those minutes at the 4 have the chance to go to freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. More on him later.
3. I would say Rossow gives me gruff because he's trying to throw me off my game. He knows (and I know) I'm right, at minimum, 83 percent of the time.
What are expectations for Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk? -- Mitch
Not to get too far ahead of myself, but BBV is giving me some of the same vibes I started getting last fall about Giorgi. Both in him being a real under-the-radar addition and how Brad Underwood has talked about him.
I have yet to see BBV do more than shoot free throws in person, but from watching some highlight videos I like that he can stretch the floor and I like the smoothness he has to his game. Underwood has raved about his basketball IQ and passing ability (both things the Illini coach loves about any player), and BBV simply looks the part at a listed 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds. I feel like he's an inch taller and probably a little heavier.
So, long answer short, I'd say there are guarded but positive expectations for what BBV could do this season (once he's fully healthy).
With all the talk and build up around this Italy trip, how does something like the visa situation with Andres and Kofi take place? -- Marty
This is a fair question. Without knowing the full details of the situation, something was clearly miscommunicated about the proper visa Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn would need to enter Italy. The mistake wasn't malicious, and mistakes do happen even. It's just unfortunate that those two guys are missing out on what is a really cool trip. Definitely have to feel for them.