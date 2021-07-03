More than a dozen former Illinois and Parkland baseball standouts
are playing professional baseball. Staff writer Scott Richey breaks down how they’re faring heading into the Fourth of July weekend:
MLB
Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays
Kiermaier is in his eighth full season with the Rays after making a single-game MLB debut in 2013. The former Parkland standout and Fort Wayne, Ind., native remains Tampa Bay’s everyday center fielder when healthy. Wrist and quadriceps issues have put Kiermaier on the injured list this season, and he remains a defensive threat rather than an offensive one with just one error but a .229 batting average in 57 games.
Dan Winkler, Chicago Cubs
Winkler is back in the Cubs’ bullpen this season after joining the team as a free agent from the Atlanta Braves during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The 6-foot-3 righty out of Effingham played at both Parkland and Central Florida before starting his pro career, and, at 31, is one of Chicago’s top relievers. Winkler is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 16 walks in 281/3 innings this year.
Nick Wittgren, Cleveland Indians
The former Parkland pitcher has been a mainstay in Cleveland’s bullpen since joining the team in 2019 after being traded by the Miami Marlins following three seasons in a similar role. Wittgren has struggled a bit this season with Cleveland. His strikeout-to-walk ratio remains impressive at 28:6 in 28 appearances this year, but his currently career high 5.00 ERA comes with teams hitting better off him than any of his other two years with Cleveland.
Class AAA
Joey Gerber, Tacoma Rainiers
Gerber made his MLB debut during the 2020 season after topping out in Class AA in 2019 in his second year with the organization. The 24-year-old right-handed reliever got another look during spring training this year before being optioned to Seattle’s alternate training site in late March. The former Illini is still on the Mariners’ 40-man roster, but is on the injured list and has yet to appear for the Rainiers.
Tanner Roark, Gwinnett Stripers
Roark started the season with the Toronto Blue Jays before being designated for assignment in late April. After clearing waivers, the 6-foot-2 righty was signed to a minor league deal by the Atlanta Braves. Roark has appeared in eight games out of the bullpen for the Stripers and is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 182/3 innings. It’s the former Illini’s first stint in the minors since two rehab starts in 2015 when he was in the Washington Nationals’ organization.
Class AA
Cody Sedlock, Bowie Baysox
The 2020 season was a lost year for the one-time Illinois ace like the majority of the players in the minor leagues. The 6-4 righty didn’t lose any ground in his career, though, after being assigned to the Baltimore Orioles’ Class AA team again this year after reaching that level in 2019. Sedlock got off to a rough start in May, but found better form in June to sit at 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 30 1/3 innings after making six starts and nine total appearances.
Doran Turchin, Bowie Baysox
Turchin started his third professional season with the Delmarva Shorebirds — the Orioles’ Class A team — before getting promoted for the first time in his career to Class AA. The 23-year-old former Illini outfielder is hitting .213 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI in 26 games with the Baysox. Turchin will serve as Bowie’s designated hitter on occasion, but mostly mans right field.
Cyrillo Watson, Tulsa Drillers
Watson got a brief look in Class AAA with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, but the 6-1 righty is back in Class AA ball after getting roughed up at the higher level. Watson, who last played at the AZL Rookie League level in 2019, made five appearances with Oklahoma City and wound up with a 24.55 ERA. The former Illini has been significantly better with the Drillers, boasting a 2-0 record with a 2.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 innings out of the bullpen.
Class A
Garrett Acton, Stockton Ports
Illinois’ all-time saves leader made his professional debut this spring with the Oakland Athletics’ Low-A team and has appeared in 14 games out of the Ports’ bullpen. The 6-2 righty didn’t convert either of his save opportunities, and has a 2-0 record with a 5.16 ERA and 30 strikeouts to go with 11 walks in 222/3 innings.
Andy Fisher, Dayton Dragons
Fisher is still with the Cincinnati Reds’ High Class A team after signing as a free agent in 2019 and almost immediately being promoted from rookie ball. The former Illini essentially got a promotion this year, too, given all organizations switched their Low A and High A teams. The 6-1 lefty has made seven appearances out of the bullpen and is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 innings.
Michael Massey, Quad City River Bandits
Massey jumped from rookie ball in 2019 to High Class A this season in the Kansas City Royals’ organization despite not playing in 2020. The highest drafted infielder in Illinois history and 2018 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winner is the River Bandits’ everyday second baseman and occasional designated hitter. Massey is batting .266 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBI in 43 games.
Brady Schanuel, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The former Parkland ace made a big leap in his professional career even with the skipped 2020 season. Schanuel, a 6-3 right-handed reliever, spent his 2018 and 2019 seasons in the rookie Pioneer League, but debuted this season with the Milwaukee Brewers’ High Class A team. Schanuel has appeared in 15 games out of the bullpen for the Timber Rattlers and is 2-0 with a 5.32 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 15 walks in 232/3 innings.
Luke Shilling, Winston-Salem Dash
The former Illini is on the 7-day injured list, but the right-hander was pitching well out of the bullpen for the White Sox’s High A affiliate. A 15th-round pick in 2018 who dealt with injuries before in his pro career is sporting a 2.95 ERA in 16 relief appearances. Shilling has struck out 27 and only walked eight in 181/3 innings.
Bren Spillane, Dayton Dragons
The 2018 national player of the year and first team All-American at Illinois is still finding his way in the minor leagues. Spillane, who moved from first base to the outfield in the minors, is in a reserve outfield role for the Dragons. He’s appeared in just 12 games and is hitting .138 with two home runs and six RBI in 29 at-bats while striking out seven times as often as he walks.
Ben Troike, FCL Rays
The former Illinois shortstop hit two levels — Rookie Gulf Coast League and Class A Short Season New York-Penn League — that no longer exist in his pro debut in 2019. Troike’s season with the FCL Rays also just started, and he singled and drove in a run in his 2021 debut.
Ty Weber, San Jose Giants
Weber played one game in Class AAA for the Sacramento River Cats, but has spent the majority of his first professional season after signing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic with San Francisco’s Low A team. The 6-4 right-handed reliever hasn’t matched his four scoreless innings in Class AAA in his time in San Jose, but the former Illini ace is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 27 strikeouts and just two walks in 222/3 innings.
Jack Yalowitz, ACL Rockies
Yalowitz’s season just began in the Arizona Complex League, which is now the lowest level of minor league baseball in the MLB structure after the complete reorganization ahead of the 2021 season. What was 14 leagues spread across five levels is now 11 leagues across four levels with 43 teams cut. The former Illinois outfielder is batting .500 through his first two games, which take place at spring training complexes.