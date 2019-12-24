Nick Allegretti, ex-Illini, Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive lineman played seven snaps during Chiefs’ 26-3 road win against the Bears on Sunday night.
Geronimo Allison, ex-Illini, Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver and his teammates played at the Vikings on Monday night.
Clayton Fejedelem, ex-Illini, Cincinnati Bengals. Defensive back played 42 snaps and made three tackles during Bengals’ 38-35 road loss against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Justin Hardee, ex-Illini, New Orleans Saints. Defensive back played 28 snaps, all on special teams, and made one tackle during the Saints’ 38-28 win at Tennessee on Sunday.
Ted Karras, ex-Illini, New England Patriots. Offensive lineman started at center and played all 73 snaps on offense for the Patriots, helping New England rack up 414 yards of offense during the Patriots’ 24-17 home win against the Bills on Saturday.
Matt LaCosse, ex-Illini, New England Patriots. Tight end started and made his lone reception count, coming up with an 8-yard touchdown catch, during the Patriots’ 24-17 home win against Buffalo on Saturday.
Corey Liuget, ex-Illini, Buffalo Bills. Defensive tackle played 29 snaps but didn’t record a tackle during Buffalo’s 24-17 loss at New England on Saturday.
Justin March, ex-area (Danville), Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker played 18 snaps, all on special teams, during the Cowboys’ 17-9 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday.
Chase McLaughlin, ex-Illini, Indianapolis Colts. Kicker went 5 of 5 on his extra-point attempts and made a 35-yard field goal during the Colts’ 38-6 home win against the Panthers on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus, ex-Illini, Houston Texans. Outside linebacker started and made four tackles, including two sacks, during Houston’s 23-20 win at Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Hardy Nickerson, ex-Illini, Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker played 45 snaps and contributed two tackles during Cincinnati’s 38-35 loss at Miami on Sunday.
Trent Sherfield, ex-area (Danville), Arizona Cardinals. Receiver made a special teams tackle during Cardinals’ 27-13 win at Seattle on Sunday.
Dawuane smoot, ex-Illini, Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive end recorded a sack during Jaguars’ 24-12 loss at Atlanta on Sunday.
Akeem Spence, ex-Illini, Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive tackle played 27 snaps and did not record a tackle during Jacksonville’s 24-12 loss at Atlanta.
Malik Turner, ex-Illini, Seattle Seahawks. Receiver made one catch for 23 yards during 27-13 home loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
Jihad Ward, ex-Illini, Baltimore Ravens. Defensive tackle played 37 snaps, but didn’t record a tackle in Baltimore’s 31-15 win at Cleveland on Sunday.
Tavon Wilson, ex-Illini, Detroit Lions. Safety made nine tackles and deflected pass, but the Lions lost 27-17 at Denver on Sunday.