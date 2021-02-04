BLOOMINGTON — Cheerleaders and media members have a better chance to attend high school basketball games during the condensed IHSA season, thanks to a ruling handed down by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told member schools Wednesday that spirit groups and media will not count toward the 50-person spectator limit currently placed upon prep basketball contests.
The IDPH considers both parties "lower-priority" participants, and the IHSA is leaving it up to schools to decide whether or not they'll be permitted at games. Sideline spirit groups won't be required to stay 30 feet from athletes, as spectators are, and that distance rule could be exempted for media members such as photographers and TV reporters.
Anderson also told member schools that event officials are required to wear a mask "unless there is a medical exemption," per IDPH guidance.