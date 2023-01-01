CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green's timeline for how quickly the Illinois women's basketball program would be good again was open-ended.
The first-year Illinois coach said as much at her introductory press conference on March 22, 2022.
Well, the Illini are pretty good.
Really good, in fact.
Just ask No. 12 Iowa.
Nine-plus months into Green's tenure, Illinois opened the 2023 calendar year with a signature win, as the Illini took down the visiting Hawkeyes for a 90-86 victory in front of a rowdy New Year's Day crowd of 4,803 fans at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) ended a 20-game losing streak against Associated Press Top 25 competition in defeating Iowa (11-4, 3-1) and will wait until Monday's poll is released at noon to find out if the Illini are ranked for the first time since the Nov. 27, 2000, poll when Illinois checked in at No. 24.
"We have to be fairly good, if we've beat Iowa, who I think is really good," Green said. "I think we're good. We've shown it, right. I know it was a (secret) scrimmage (against Notre Dame), but we did our thing (a win). We beat Missouri. We beat Iowa now, so the opportunities that we've had against good teams, I think we've answered that.
"But, as you guys know, I'm never satisfied. We have a whole season left. I want us to take this ... but hopefully we get some respect, too. All we can do is control our opportunities and we were in control of (Sunday's game) and we took care of business. And now, we have to get back to work and take care of business against Northwestern (on Thursday night), and that's all we're worrying about right now. I think we're good, but I still think we can get a hell of a lot better."
Genesis Bryant was the difference down the stretch for Illinois, as the Hawkeyes made their run with All-American guard Caitlin Clark orchestrating a comeback attempt. Clark's 25-foot three-pointer cut Illinois' lead to 75-74 with 6 minutes, 10 seconds, left in regulation.
But there was Bryant to clap back.
"You know the threes that (Bryant) hit really broke our back," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "End of the shot clock type of threes or we helped a little and she popped. I thought she was really, really good. We had her in foul trouble in the first half, and really didn't take advantage of that that well."
Bryant — who finished with a career-high 24 points by going 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc — had an interesting response when asked what her mindset was after picking up two fouls in the first six-plus minutes of Sunday's game.
The junior guard did not play the rest of the first quarter and sat out much of the second quarter, as well.
"I tried to look at it on the positive side (after the two fouls). I was like, 'Well, I'm getting a little rest now,'" Bryant said. "I just used it to watch the game, watch the guys playing on defense and just come out and attack."
Bryant did just that to close out the first half with five straight points for the Illini, which was punctuated by Bryant's three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to stake Illinois to a 44-33 halftime lead.
The second half would see both Illinois and Iowa trading momentum despite the Illini never relinquishing the lead even after the Hawkeyes got within one point in the fourth quarter.
Kendall Bostic, Adalia McKenzie, Makira Cook and Bryant had their key moments in the second half.
Bostic produced a double-double of 17 points (7 of 7 from field) and 12 rebounds in a head-to-head matchup with Iowa's Monika Czinano (24 points). The 6-foot-2 junior forward's performance helped Illinois outscore the Hawkeyes 40-30 in the paint.
"I love watching her play," Bostic said of Czinano. "I hate playing her. We just tried to keep her high and the guards did a good job of digging in when they could. It was really contesting her shots. She's about as tall as me, so just keeping my hands high, box her out and keep her to one-and-done, because she gets a lot of fouls off of those second-chance points."
McKenzie, who had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, pickpocketed Iowa's McKenna Warnock off an inbounds play for a layup to put the Illini ahead 84-77 with 2:30 to go.
Cook — the fourth Illinois player in double figures with 20 points — forced Clark into her fifth foul with 18 seconds left. The 5-foot-6 Illinois guard bothered Clark as the 6-foot Iowa guard looked for an opening to get off what would have been a game-tying three-point attempt.
Instead, Clark, who had 32 points on 11-of-27 shooting, fouled out after losing control of the ball and grabbing hold of Cook with both players jockeying for the loose ball.
Still, it was Bryant who clinched the victory for the Illini, as the junior guard accounted for 10 of Illinois' last 15 points in the final six minutes.
"The fourth quarter it's time to win, so it's like we have to leave it all on the court and just live with the outcome," Bryant said. "It's a great feeling (to have a game like this). It's like one of the best feelings in the world, and then to do it with great people. I feel like I have great people and great teammates around me. It's just I love it here."
Green, too, loved the crowd the Illini drew on New Year's Day.
Green — wearing a orange blazer for Sunday's game — was impressed by what she saw after walking out of the tunnel from the Illinois locker room about 15 minutes for tipoff. The former Dayton coach has made it clear since arriving in C-U one of the things that needed to change in rebuilding the Illinois program into a winner was creating a home-court advantage.
Getting bigger crowds is a key part of that equation.
"I had my Iowa friends coming in and most of them wore orange and blue, but I saw a couple of them who wore black and gold," said Green, a Clinton, Iowa, native. "I won't forget that. We had recruits here. I thought it would be (a) good crowd. When I first walked out there, I was like, 'This is what I had a vision of. This is how it should be here.'
"It makes a difference. It makes a huge difference. There's no way we win this game, I truly believe that, if the crowd wasn't into the game like they were. It fuels our team. It's hard on the opposing team. If we're going to continue to be a program that is consistent ... getting more wins like this, you have to have the support. I just hope these guys keep coming back and keep supporting this team."