CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls specifically requested an interview with Ayo Dosunmu during the NBA draft combine in Chicago last month.
At that point, the Bulls had just a single pick.
The ping-pong balls didn’t bounce their way in the lottery, and their first-round pick was conveyed to the Orlando Magic to complete the midseason trade that sent Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago and Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two draft picks to Orlando. Chicago executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas viewed Dosunmu sliding to the second round at No. 38 as a long shot.
But the Bulls still wanted that combine interview.
“It was a tough year,” Karnisovas said. “Mostly we scouted all those kids, obviously, on video. It was great to see them up close during the combine. Ayo was one of them we requested to interview. We did a lot of video work. We did a lot of background work.
“We like him as a player, and then he was a great young man and had a great interview with us. Our group liked him just from the interview on top of just how complete of a player he is. … To tell you the truth, we didn’t think he was going to be there at 38. It was kind of an exciting thing to see him up there at 38. It was a long wait, but it was worth it.”
Karnisovas mentioned Dosunmu’s versatility multiple times during a post-draft Zoom with Chicago media.
Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his junior season at Illinois and was the first player nationally to hit those averages in a single season since Ohio State’s Evan Turner did in 2011 in his national player of the year season. Dosunmu checking in at 6-foot-5 with a 6-101/4 wingspan didn’t hurt as the Bulls evaluated him further.
That Dosunmu could layer the experience of three seasons at Illinois on top of some Team USA experience at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship — where he played with new Chicago teammate Coby White — added to what the Bulls saw as a total package.
“He’s more seasoned,” Karnisovas said. “He had three seasons in college, but, again, he’s played for USA teams. It’s not like he came from nowhere. He was the Bob Cousy Award (winner) for the best guard in the country. Huge numbers in terms of averages. He’s done a lot during his career in college. Now, it’s the next step for him.”
The immediate next step for Dosunmu was a quick trip to Chicago’s facility for a physical before Summer League practices get underway. The 10-day event is set to run Aug. 8-17 in Las Vegas. Dosunmu will be one of three former Illini playing, with Malcolm Hill on the New Orleans Pelican’s roster and Giorgi Bezhanishvili joining up with the Denver Nuggets.
“We don’t have any expectations right now and aren’t going to put those expectations on him,” Karnisovas said. “We’re going to take it one thing at a time, which starts with Summer League then training camp. We’re going to evaluate him starting in practice before Summer League. He has a lot of work to do. I think he has high expectations for himself.”
Those self expectations for Dosunmu are also fueled by falling to the second round. Landing with his hometown team made it a net positive, but Dosunmu was already talking about having a list of the teams that passed on him and the players selected before him in the immediate aftermath of his selection.
“He’s going to come here with a chip on his shoulder,” Karnisovas said. “We didn’t expect him to be available at 38, and I’m sure he was expecting to go higher. He’s going to be motivated to come and work hard here, and that’s what we expect from him when he comes.”
Dosunmu will join a Chicago roster potentially in flux. The Bulls have just nine players under contract right now with a core group of Zach LaVine, Vucevic and Patrick Williams. Chicago has already been linked to free agent guard Lonzo Ball, with the offseason officially set to begin Monday.
Dosunmu told Chicago media he sees his playmaking, energy and abilities as a scorer translating to the next level.
“I’m continuing to get better at all areas of my game,” he said. “Right now all rookies are on an even playing field. It’s a whole different world we’re getting ready to get into, but I’m excited for this to be my profession.
“(Chicago coach Billy Donovan) said he saw one of my games in the Big Ten tournament and was actually very surprised I fell there, but he said he’s excited for me to get there and work. He said he thinks I’m a competitor. I think I fit in well with the team. I played on the USA team with Coby White. Once I got drafted, Zach texted me and said congratulations and let’s get to work. I know I’m going to mesh in well because I’m a competitor and I have good people skills.”