The lower level of seats will remain empty at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long for No. 8 Illinois to find a replacement for Wright State in next week's multi-team event. The Raiders pulled out of the four-team MTE on Friday afternoon because of COVID-19 related issues, and Chicago State was added as their replacement before noon Saturday.

The schedule for the round-robin event remains the same. Illinois will face North Carolina A&T at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, play Chicago State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day) and finish the week with a noon game against Ohio on Nov. 27. All three of the Illini's game will be broadcast on BTN.

Chicago State is coming off a 4-25 season in 2019-20. The Cougars beat just a single Division I team — an 89-81 road win at SIU Edwardsville. Chicago State coach Lance Irvin is 7-54 in two seasons.

Full schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 25

G1 – Illinois vs. North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m., BTN

G2 – Ohio vs. Chicago State (approx. 30 min. after end of G1)

Thursday, Nov. 26

G3 – Illinois vs. Chicago State, 11 a.m., BTN

G4 – North Carolina A&T vs. Ohio (approx. 30 min. after end of G3)

Friday, Nov. 27

G5 – Illinois vs. Ohio, 12 p.m., BTN

G6 – North Carolina A&T vs. Chicago State (approx. 30 min. after end of G5)

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

