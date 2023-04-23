Jan Seeley is a veteran of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. Helping start the event, which first debuted in Champaign-Urbana in 2009, is one key reason. But the 63-year-old go-getter lives and breathes this three-day spectacle of running, walking and overall
fitness throughout the year. Before the first runner crosses the 50-yard line at Memorial Stadium in Champaign next weekend, Sports Editor Matt Daniels chatted with Seeley to get the lowdown on an annual staple that brings thousands of people together in C-U:
How pumped are you for the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend this year?
I can’t even put it into words. Last year was so tough. By the time we got the final green light from city officials that race weekend was a go, we had only nine weeks to complete six months of work. By contrast, we’ve had an entire year to plan for the 2023 race weekend, which has translated into more time to develop staff and new programs, do more engagement with community groups and the University of Illinois, and, above all, just be more intentional about every part of our planning for race weekend.
The race weekend hasn’t had the full 26.2-mile marathon since 2019, but it’s coming back in 2024. How important is that to the overall weekend?
I’ve said many times this past year that our community won’t be whole, post-pandemic, until we get the marathon distance back as part of race weekend so our announcement last week that 26.2 is back in C-U was huge. Our Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend shines a bright light on our community. That light went dim during the pandemic. Having marathoners from all over the country come back for our 2024 race weekend will elevate the event in all ways —more fun and engagement, in addition to greater economic impact for our local businesses and more financial support for our local non-profit partners.
Why do you feel the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend
is one of the best events in the country?
Our Midwest hospitality is second to none. Our attention to detail, especially regarding the runner experience, is exemplary. We don’t think of our event as one event with 15,000 participants, instead as 15,000 individual events. Each person has a story about why they’ve joined us on race weekend. We love to celebrate those stories and make everyone feel like we are putting on the race just for them. We want race weekend to be a deeply personal experience.
Volunteers. How vital are they to the overall weekend?
For our 2023 race weekend, about 2,000 volunteers will help us execute the race weekend event over three days.
What music do you listen to when you run around C-U?
I run three to four times per week, but — don’t laugh — I’ve never in my life run while listening to music. I enjoy my running time for quiet contemplation. I’ve cooked up some cool ideas for our events while on the run. Running seems to stimulate my creative energy.
What are some hidden gems runners and walkers should be on the lookout for this year?
I just love Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, especially all the sculptures. Be sure to take those all in, and watch out for deer, too. Next would be all the families out on their lawns and driveways having a tailgate while cheering you on, and, of course, the little ones holding cute signs.
What is it like seeing the runners finish at the 50-yard line of Memorial Stadium?
Pride and joy that we’ve created an event that is so powerful — life-changing event — for so many. Exultation as I see friends and family members reaching their race goals. Tears as the final finishers reach the 50-yard line of Memorial Stadium. It doesn’t take much to bring me to tears on race weekend.
Tips for first-time participants?
Figure out what you’re going to wear on race day, from your running shoes and socks to the rest of your outfit. Race day is not the time to try out new fashion. And, don’t overdress. Getting overheated will force your body to use energy to cool itself instead of power you through the miles. Practice what you’re going to eat the morning of your race. Be sure to do some runs at the exact time you will be running your race.
How well do you sleep on Saturday night once the race weekend is finished?
Sleep can be a challenge in the weeks leading up to race weekend, but usually, I have no trouble sleeping on Saturday night after our event is over. The postrace is just as crazy busy for us. I always laugh when people see me the week after race weekend and ask me why I’m not on vacation. The postrace is full of debriefing, cleaning, sorting, inventorying, you name it. We just don’t have the same time pressure on us as we do in the lead-up to race weekend.