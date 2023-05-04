The final few weeks of the regular season are fast approaching for area high school spring sports. But Thursday
has a nice selection of events worth paying attention to. Sports Editor Matt Daniels highlights four:
BASEBALL
Champaign Central
at Centennial, 6 p.m.
Can the Maroons get the season sweep? Or can the Chargers exact a measure of payback after squandering a late lead en route to losing 6-5 at Spalding Park on Tuesday night? Those are the overarching storylines heading into the second game of the Big 12 series after Central (16-5, 7-0 Big 12) rallied past Centennial (8-13, 4-5) thanks to some clutch hitting by sophomore Patrick Kennedy and senior Kevin Lehr on Tuesday. The Chargers have fared better the past month of the season after starting out 2-7, getting some key wins against Normal West and Normal Community. Splitting the season series with the Maroons would do wonders for first-year coach Vince Perri’s program before the Class 3A postseason.
BASEBALL
Unity
at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
A week ago, this Illini Prairie Conference game figured to have two teams with at least 20 wins. But Unity heads to Meier Field in St. Joseph on a tough run recently, with the Rockets (19-5-1, 5-2 Illini Prairie) in a three-game losing streak. SJ-O (22-6, 7-1) snapped a two-game skid with a home nonconference win against Milford on Wednesday night. Either way, expect a competitive and intense game between these long-time rivals who could make some noise in the Class 2A postseason. Unity seniors Dylan Moore, Austin Langendorf and Gavin Moore will want to make sure their last game against the Spartans is a memorable one. Same for SJ-O seniors like Taylor Voorhees, Maddux Carter and Connor Hale.
SOFTBALL
Unity
at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Add up the IHSA regional titles these two programs have and the number comes out to 44. Granted, 36 are for SJ-O and eight are for Unity. But the Spartans haven’t hoisted a regional plaque since 2019, with the Rockets making it to the Class 2A state tournament the last two seasons. Unity (21-6, 6-1 Illini Prairie Conference) has already hit 20 wins for the fourth straight season under Aimee Davis. She’ll undoubtedly tell her pitchers to watch out for SJ-O senior Shayne Immke and her powerful bat when the two rivals meet at Randy Wolken Field. SJ-O (20-8, 5-3) has recovered nicely from a slow start to the season and has won 11 of its past 12 games going into Thursday’s showdown in St. Joseph.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Normal West
at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
The odds are stacked against the Maroons in their final home match of the season on their new turf field just off Church Street in Champaign. But they were as well the last time these two programs met at McKinley Field, last May in Champaign. Back then, Central pulled off a stunner, defeating the Wildcats in penalty kicks to win a Class 2A regional championship. Central (4-8-3, 3-4-1 Big 12) ended a five-match skid — and scoreless streak — by beating Danville 2-0 on Tuesday night. Normal West (11-3-2, 5-1-1) has outscored its foes 62-18 this season. Regardless, this could also serve as a possible 2A regional title match again this season since both are slotted in the four-team 2A Urbana Regional.