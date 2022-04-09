CHAMPAIGN — Skyy Clark is about to become one of the most recognizable people on the University of Illinois campus.
Being the highest-ranked basketball recruit — at least according to the most recent rankings — to pick the Illini in two decades certainly helps.
So does the hair.
All that hair makes the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard hard to miss in a crowd.
“Skyy Clark is somebody that is a big name both on and off the court,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Travis Graf said Friday. “He’s going to be an NIL monster there.
“He’s a kid that whenever he walks into a room, his smile and personality is just infectious. He’s a guy that likes vintage clothing. He likes TikTok. He like music tattoos. He’s got the big hair. He’s very marketable.”
Clark, who committed to Illinois on Thursday, had a notable presence on TikTok, but his original account is no longer active.
His draw on social media, though, is still high.
The Los Angeles native, who previously played on the same grassroots team as LeBron James’ son, Bronny, currently boasts more than 250,000 followers on Instagram.
That’s roughly in line with the number of followers for former Illini turned Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. It’s also more than what Kofi Cockburn, Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier — Illinois’ top-three scorers in 2021-22 — have in combined followers.
Clark’s following and status as a top-30 recruit could wind up being a boon for Illinois.
“Having Skyy and his huge personality and his huge following opens a lot of eyes,” Graf said. “Illinois has never been a top recruiting school, but maybe he opens the floodgates. I don’t think you could possibly have a better big-time recruit than Skyy Clark. Every other player follows him on Instagram. They’re going to get an inside look at the program.”
Clark’s commitment to Illinois means he’s tapped into another fan base. His first tweet after committing was captioned “CHAMPAIGN WE HERE!!!” and drew more than 1,500 retweets and nearly 13,000 likes. He changed his profile picture on Twitter on Friday to one of him in an Illinois jersey and drew thousands more likes.
That interest could also drive more investment into the Illini Guardians, which is a not-for-profit organization that launched earlier this year to help facilitate NIL opportunities by raising and dispersing money for Illinois athletes and acting as third-party conduit between athletes and interested businesses for more of the same.
“It gives us an opportunity to get the name of the Guardians out there again,” said Creg McDonald, a local real estate developer who is also involved with the Illini Guardians. “I think anybody would be naive to think there wasn’t some NIL talk during the recruiting process. I’m not privilege to any of that at all. We’re just told what is needed in the end, and our job is try to raise that kind of money.
“Every four-star, every five-star, brings a light to how important this NIL program is going to be. I hope it doesn’t take that we lose a kid for people to understand that their $100 a month subscription can be important for us.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Clark could also be rather important for Illinois on the court in the 2022-23 season given the complete overhaul coach Brad Underwood has to pull off with his backcourt. Frazier and Plummer exhausting their eligibility and Andre Curbelo entering the transfer portal opened up significant playing time.
How Clark fills his part is the question. He suffered a partially torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee last July. Although his recovery was ahead of schedule and he returned to the court in January for Montverde Academy (Fla.), he also suffered a broken hand and broken nose that put him back on the sidelines in the last couple months that meant he missed the Eagles winning another GEICO Nationals championship.
“He lost a little bit of lateral speed but you could see him getting back up to speed before the (hand) injury,” Graf said. “He is going to be a guy that can come in and contribute right away. I don’t know if coming off an injury you want him to be the main guy, but he could be.
“He shoots the ball very well and is capable of getting downhill and getting to the rim. He’s mostly known for his scoring and outside shot. With him coming off an injury, I would temper expectations a little bit, but he’s a warrior and a hard worker.”