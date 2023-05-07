So what if it's early May ... beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. offers his preliminary thoughts on how the Big Ten looks with the offseason still fully underway in women's college basketball. Here are his way-too-early Big Ten power rankings
1. Iowa
Having the best player in the game brought the Hawkeyes one win shy of a first-ever national title. That Caitlin Clark is back for a fourth season installs Lisa Bluder’s team as the clear preseason Big Ten favorites.
2. Ohio State
The Buckeyes put the rest of the league on notice after a deep run at the Big Ten tournament (well, minus that 33-point loss to Iowa). A fifth year for Jacy Sheldon, a star-in-the-making in Cotie McMahon and Duke transfer Celeste Taylor give Ohio State a formidable roster.
3. Indiana
The absence of Grace Berger can’t be understated. But surrounding Mackenzie Holmes with veteran shooters means coach Teri Moren still has one of the top rosters in the Big Ten.
4. Maryland
No coach restocks her roster year-after-year better than Brenda Frese. This is now Shyanne Sellers’ team, with Diamond Miller in the WNBA. 6-foot wing Jakia Brown-Turner was a key transfer addition.
5. Illinois
Expectations are heightened in C-U. And rightfully so. With all five starters back, Shauna Green’s Illini roster got even better with the signing of impact transfer center Camille Hobby. The next task? Moving into the league’s top tier.
6. Nebraska
Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski will try to avoid a repeat of what happened late in the season with a February lull costing Amy Williams’ Cornhuskers a shot at the NCAA tournament. Nebraska largely underachieved in 2022-23.
7. Michigan
It’s been an offseason of upheaval for Kim Barnes Arico’s program with Leigha Brown one of the key losses after the star guard exhausted her eligibility. Laila Phelia returning and Missouri transfer Lauren Hansen coming aboard will stabilize things in Ann Arbor.
8. Purdue
Leading scorer Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin — described as the team’s “mom” — will be missed. Abbey Ellis, Madison Layden and Jayla Smith still ensure the cupboard isn’t bare for Katie Gearlds.
9. Rutgers
Kaylene Smikle won’t have to do all the heavy lifting again. Or at least that’s the hope in Piscataway, N.J.
10. Minnesota
That Mara Braun stayed in Minneapolis for her sophomore season was a big win for first-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who replaces Lindsay Whalen.
11. Penn State
Former Illini Jayla Oden’s new team will look a lot different with six players leaving after the Nittany Lions’ 14-17 season.
12. Michigan State
New coach Robyn Fralick is getting paid like one of the top coaches in the country ($900,000 in base salary for 2023-24).
13. Northwestern
Caileigh Walsh and Caroline Lau look like pieces to build around. But was 2022-23 a blip or the start of a prolonged downturn?
14. Wisconsin
Marisa Moseley has won a combined 19 games in her first two seasons in Madison. Not ideal.