The Class of 2024 for Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood has already produced two commits in Morez Johnson and ZZ Clark.
The 6-foot-8 Johnson has played the past two seasons at St. Rita in Chicago and plans to do so again this upcoming season.
But Clark has taken a different path in his high school journey, with another move on Wednesday for the 6-2 guard.
Clark's first two years of high school have seen the four-star recruit play at Windermere Prep in Florida, Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tenn., and Ensworth School in Nashville.
Now, the younger brother of current Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark will continue his basketball journey with Overtime Elite.
Overtime Elite — a basketball league based in Atlanta that started in 2021 and features high school juniors, seniors and post-graduate athletes — announced on Wednesday that ZZ Clark has signed a scholarship with the organization.
"If you've seen ZZ play, you know he's an electric playmaker in the open court," said Tim Fuller, OTE Vice President of Recruiting and Player Personnel. "His unparalleled discipline makes him a true floor general, and the competition in our program is going to help maximize his potential to be a lockdown defender."
On its website, OTE says it pays each of its 27 players a minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, but OTE said in its announcement about ZZ Clark joining the league that Clark can preserve his college eligibility since he signed a scholarship.
Even though ZZ Clark will forgo any salary with OTE, he can still earn money with his name, image and likeness.
OTE features three teams in its league — Team Elite, Team OTE and Team Overtime — with games played primarily at OTE Arena in Atlanta.
OTE also announced Wednesday it had signed prospects like five-star recruit Naas Cunningham (Class of 2024), Tyler Bey (Class of 2023), Trey Parker (Class of 2023), Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle, Jakhi Howard (Class of 2024) and five-star recruit Bryson Tiller (Class of 2025).
Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears, who started his high school career at Joliet West before transferring to La Lumiere in Indiana, is expected to sign with OTE later this week, according to 247sports.
Former NBA player and Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie is OTE's head coach and director of player development. Big names in the basketball world, like Carmelo Anthony, Pau Gasol and Jay Williams, are on OTE's Board of Directors.
Former DePaul and Virginia coach Dave Leiato is an associate coach in OTE, along with former Providence standout and eight-year NBA veteran Ryan Gomes. Another former NBA player, Damien Wilkins, has the position of general manager and head of basketball with OTE.
While OTE doesn't have a lengthy history, how ZZ Clark develops in his new environment will be watched closely in the coming months.
"ZZ is joining a group of elite ball handlers at OTE, and I'm excited to see him thrive in our league," Ollie said. "He'll be pushed daily to be the best playmaker, and I'm looking forward to seeing his confidence on the court translate into competition."