CHICAGO — Skyy Clark sat on the sidelines Thursday morning inside a high-rise building in downtown Chicago.
Fresh from arriving from Florida the night before, the future Illinois men’s basketball player was in his future home state for the Jordan Brand Classic.
The All-Star game tips off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Chicago Hope Academy, but Clark won’t play while he recovers from multiple injuries.
Yet he was still a constant source of attention while some of the country’s top high school players, including another future Illini in Ty Rodgers, went through drills on the 17th floor of 167 Green with the city’s skyscrapers in the background on a sunny morning.
It’s been a week Clark will likely remember for some time. And, much like how his recruitment played out, a whirlwind for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard.
Because a little more than a month ago, Clark was set on starting his college basketball career at Kentucky. But he decommitted from John Calipari and the Wildcats on March 6.
In swooped Brad Underwood and the Illini. Illinois was the only program to make an in-home visit last month once Clark reopened his recruitment.
It was the tipping point. Those two to three hours Underwood and Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson spent with the Clark family made all the difference.
Clark was wavering in his decision. Illinois was an early favorite given his longstanding relationship with Anderson, who was an assistant coach at DePaul when Clark committed to the Blue Demons when he was just in eighth grade.
But Southern Cal creeped into the picture because it would have meant a return home for the Los Angeles native.
Then, Clark sat down with Underwood and Anderson. Decision made.
“We clicked really fast,” Clark said Thursday, a day after the Montverde Academy product signed his official letter of intent with the Illini on Wednesday morning. “The way (Underwood) pushes his guys and the stuff that he was saying was like music to my ears. I know he can push me to be the best me.
“I was kind of wavering back and forth between colleges. The last week before I committed, I was kind of like, ‘Yeah, Illinois is where I want to go.’ That home visit was what sold it for me.”
Underwood knew the importance of the home visit, too. Anderson’s relationship with the Clark family was the in for Illinois. Clark said he has a relationship deeper than basketball with Anderson and considers him an uncle and mentor, and his dad, Kenny, said even being blood relatives wouldn’t make him closer to the Illini assistant.
Underwood was the new part of the equation.
“Today’s world, it’s speed dating,” Underwood said. “That’s a term I like to use. Everything happens at a much quicker and more rapid pace. That was about me building that relationship not just with Skyy, but with his family. Terrific young man.
“You get good vibes when you go into houses and you just connect and you know it’s right. I had that from first conversations with his dad and then in the home. We’re a relationship-based program. Tim obviously has a huge piece in that. It was my job to help solidify that.”
Kenny Clark said he connected with Underwood beyond the parent-coach level. What he heard from the Illinois coach about how his son would fit and develop both on and off the court resonated with the elder Clark, who was a wide receiver for three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, played in college at UCF and is a cousin of former Vikings and UCF quarterback Daunte Culpepper.
“I love everything he stands for in life and what I think he can bring out of my son and continue to help him excel and achieve his goals,” Kenny Clark said. “On the court he said, ‘Skyy, I’m going to let you be you. I’m OK if I don’t have to call a play. I’m OK if you’re running the show.’ He won’t try to put him in a box. As a player and as a parent, you want to hear that my coach trusts me enough to give me the keys to the offense.”
Skyy Clark will get a chance to see the Illinois campus — returning the favor, if you will, from that pivotal in-home visit — when he takes an official visit to Champaign on Monday and Tuesday. Also on next week’s visit will be his younger brother, ZZ, who is a Class of 2024 prospect and also holds an offer from the Illini.
“I’m going to be happy to actually see the campus and be in Champaign,” Skyy Clark said. “I can’t wait to get there. I’ve heard a lot about the city — that it’s a great city and great vibe there. I’m just happy to get out there and see and feel it out. The social media has been crazy. The Illinois fans have been amazing.”
The Illini coaching staff, of course, already made the hard sell. How Skyy Clark could further the success the program has built in the last three seasons that includes a shared Big Ten regular-season title from the 2021-22 season, a Big Ten tournament title in 2021 and a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
How guards have developed — the success of current Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu is the best example — in their time in Champaign. The style of play the team could have with Clark playing an important role.
The official visit, then, becomes more celebratory. The Clarks already has a feel for what is next for the Class of 2022 five-star guard in the family.
“I love what Coach Underwood is doing,” Kenny Clark said. “He’s going after the right guys for his program. He’s not reaching out to everybody. He knows what he wants, and he goes out and gets it. Coach, he’s been phenomenal. He’s kind of rebuilt the program, and now it’s on a level where everybody knows Illinois is back.”