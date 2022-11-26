CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood would have preferred Skyy Clark go up for a dunk instead of settling for a layup late in the first half of Friday night’s game against Lindenwood. That the freshman guard missed both free throws after being fouled — his first two misses of the season — only compounded the issue.
The dunk was there, and the aggressive play would have been to go for it.
“We see that explosiveness and that strength and athleticism every day,” Underwood said. “Go carry it over. Don’t think it’s just a practice thing and I’m the only one who enjoys watching it. Go ahead and go do your deal, kid.”
Clark heeded that advice early in the second half. Pushing the ball in transition, the Illinois freshman guard hit Lindenwood’s Kevin Caldwell Jr. with a right-to-left crossover to start his attack on the basket, sliced through the lane (and the Lions’ defense) and finished with authority above the rim.
Perhaps not an important two points in what turned into a 92-59 blowout for No. 16 Illinois, but an important two points on a night when Clark was at his best striking a balance between scorer and facilitator for the Illini.
“As a point guard, you’ve just got to learn how to run your team,” Clark said. “I think that was one of the biggest things I had to learn coming into college. With this team, it makes the job easier for me. They’re all great players. They all listen. There’s no egos on the team. They’ve all got the same mentality as me, and that’s work hard. It just makes my job a lot easier.”
Clark fulfilled his duties as Illinois’ point guard on Friday night, finishing with a team-high four assists. The 6-foot-3 freshman also scored a team-high 19 points and was as effective spotting up from three-point range as he was beating his defender off the dribble to score at the rim.
Finding that balance between scorer and facilitator has been a work in progress for Clark in the first few weeks of the season. There were times he leaned into the latter too much, passing up shots he should have taken.
“It’s so hard to even have those conversations with a freshman because usually it’s one end of the spectrum or the other,” Underwood said. “Either they’re going to be passive and run your team, or they’re going to be ultra aggressive. He’s found that nice balance. He had a really good week of practicing shooting it. He’s become really comfortable in our ball screen stuff.
“He thinks the game. It was not just made threes. It was pull-up jump shots. He made some nice pocket passes in ball screens. He’s rounding into and becoming very confident. That’s what we need him to be.”
Clark’s confidence in his role has grown as he’s become more comfortable on the court. More comfortable with what Underwood is asking of him, too. Enough so that he’s offering the Illinois coach suggestions on what to run offensively — even if it flies in the face of the initial call.
“He's gained a lot of confidence,” Illinois sophomore guard RJ Melendez said. “From the scrimmage against Kansas to now, I see a whole different Skyy. … Really proud of him. He has a lot more to go, so I’m expecting a lot of big things from him.”
Playing a pair of games against ranked teams in Las Vegas last week helped Clark push fast forward on his development. He got to challenge himself against veteran guards in UCLA’s Tyger Campbell and Virginia’s Kihei Clark.
“As a freshman, that’s what you want,” Skyy Clark said. “Seeing and playing against older guys. Playing against really good teams. It helps build and boost your confidence.
“I feel like I have matured a lot. I did come in as a shy kid, but these dudes, they make it easy. They’re always making me laugh. I really do feel like this is a second family to me. This is really one of the first teams I’ve been on where there’s no cliques, there’s no circles. Everybody is one, tight group.”