CHAMPAIGN — Skyy Clark ran through several factors that he considered a positive about Illinois men’s basketball after he announced his commitment to the program live on ESPNU late Thursday afternoon.
The way Illinois coach Brad Underwood pushed his players struck a chord with Clark.
His long-term relationship with Illini assistant coach Tim Anderson also played a significant role.
The coup de grâce?
The final compliment Clark delivered that pushed Illinois over the top in the highly-touted guard’s re-recruitment?
Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
Fletcher’s presence at Illinois playing a role in Clark’s commitment makes sense if you understand the circumstances. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard suffered a partial ACL and meniscus tear in his left knee last July, costing him a chance to make a Peach Jam run with MOKAN Elite.
Clark returned to the court in January for national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). He played somewhat sparingly in the last three-plus months, though, and was sidelined again as the Eagles (23-4) won a second consecutive GEICO Nationals championship earlier this month.
Enter Fletcher.
“This senior year was tough on me physically and mentally,” Clark said during his commitment announcement. “I feel like coming off the ACL, I really haven’t gotten my full athleticism back. I feel like he’s really going to bring me back to my pre-injury self.”
Clark at full strength could be a serious boost for the Illinois backcourt in the 2022-23 season. Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 — and as a five-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite — Clark peaked as a top-10 prospect in the 2022 class during his junior season. His current ranking runs the gamut from No. 25 per ESPN to No. 44 per On3.
Clark started his high school career with two seasons at Heritage Christian (Calif.). He averaged 14.5 points, 6.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 steals in 10 games in the 2018-19 season after transferring midseason from Oaks Christian (Calif.). He turned into the Warriors’ scoring leader as a sophomore in the 2019-20 season and put up 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game for a 26-win team.
Clark initially transferred to Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) ahead of his junior year, but moved on instead to Ensworth (Tenn.) before the start of the 2020-21 season. Clark scored 51 points in his debut for the Tigers and averaged 26.4 points and 3.5 assists before opting out of the rest of the season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
One last transfer last spring put Clark at Montverde Academy, which came before he suffered his knee injury but after he committed to Kentucky on Oct. 22, 2020.
He became available again after decommitting from the Wildcats and receiving his release from his National Letter of Intent in early March, and the Illinois staff made him a priority. Clark ultimately chose the Illini after narrowing his options to a top six that also included Maryland, Louisville, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Washington.
“They’re a proven winning program,” Clark said about the Illini. “Coach Underwood, I love his play style and the way he pushes his guys. That home visit that he came to a few weeks ago really just sold it to me. He was probably at the house for like two or three hours. We were having just great conversations about everything. He said he’s going to push me, and that’s what I love. I know he’s going to make me great.”
Clark’s commitment — he can sign starting April 13 — gives Illinois four incoming freshmen for the 2022-23 season, including four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris and four-star wing Ty Rodgers. The addition of Clark bumps that class to No. 8 nationally, per 247Sports, and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Michigan.
“I’ve known Ty since sixth grade,” Clark said. “We actually played together in middle school a little bit, so I’m super familiar with him. I talked to Jayden and Sencire recently. We’ve got a group chat with Coach Tim and Coach (Chester) Frazier, so we’re all super excited to come in.”