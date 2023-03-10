CHAMPAIGN — Chris Boyd received the chance to have some fun at Jordan Quinn‘s expense.
And the Tuscola senior wasn’t passing up the opportunity to razz his junior teammate.
During a playful question-and-answer session Wednesday afternoon on the latest News-Gazette “Extra Prep” podcast, Boyd was asked who possesses the better basketball shot.
Jordan or his older brother, 2022 Tuscola graduate Jalen Quinn.
Jordan played a major role in this season’s Tuscola boys’ basketball team placing third in the Class 1A state tournament on Thursday night. Jalen is the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with 2,346 career points and just wrapped up his freshman season with the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball program.
“I’m going to have to say probably Jalen,” a chuckling Boyd replied. “He is D-I. I haven’t seen a bunch of action on Jordan’s side here.”
All joking aside, the Quinn brothers remain tight even after their two-season tenure as teammates with Tuscola ended last year. Jalen was present at State Farm Center on Thursday for the Warriors’ pair of 1A state tournament games.
“I don’t know if I would’ve expected a state run, but I had high hopes for these guys,” Jalen said. “They worked hard to be where they’re at today. Why not them? That’s what they’ve been talking about this whole season.”
Jalen — who averaged 3.5 points and started 17 games for the Ramblers, who finished 10-21 this season — keeps up with Tuscola’s exploits from afar as much as he can.
Jordan gave him a FaceTime call after last Friday’s four-overtime sectional championship victory at Altamont. It allowed Jalen to be part of a brief postgame birthday celebration directed at the newly 17-year-old Jordan.
“That game was a crazy game. That might be the game of the year,” Jalen said. “To see Jordan succeed in that type of atmosphere and all the teammates rally behind him is a really good scene to see, and I was super happy for him.”
The closest Jalen came to reaching the state stage was when last season’s Warriors advanced to a 1A sectional final. Tuscola dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker to Meridian, ending Jalen’s high school basketball career.
“I’ve been talking about this with my family for a while now,” Jalen said. “I’m just super proud of them. I spent a lot of time with these guys. ... Just the bonds that we created over the years are something I can’t look over.”
* * *
Folks attending this week’s IHSA state tournament games might assume outgoing Simeon coach Robert Smith is the all-time winningest sideline leader among the 16 teams participating.
Not so, however, courtesy an entry in the 1A field.
Smith’s 512 victories in 19 seasons is eclipsed — in total, if not necessarily efficiency — by Gibault coach Dennis Rueter‘s 764 with the Hawks since the 1980-81 season.
The last of those happened Thursday when Gibault knocked off Cornerstone 70-46 in a Class 1A state semifinal.
“We’re year to year at this point in time,” Rueter said of his coaching future. “I know some coaches that retired said, ‘I just got to the point where I wasn’t excited about going.’ And I said, ‘I’m excited to go to practice every day.’”
Rueter led Gibault to a Class A state runner-up finish in 1999. That team wound up with a 28-7 record. This season’s Hawks (31-7) already have surpassed that win mark leading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mound (33-5).
“In those days, it was two classes. It was obviously quite a bit different. But in some regards there’s some similarities,” Rueter said. “That year we played really well up at the state tournament until the last four minutes of the championship game (a 45-43 loss to Rock Falls).
“I know I’m getting a lot of texts from the ’99 team, saying we still owe them one there. So we’ll see.”
Rueter’s 1999 team probably didn’t execute any plays that cracked a “SportsCenter” broadcast, either.
Which is exactly what this season’s team accomplished in Monday night’s super-sectional win against Illini Bluffs, when senior Kameron Hanvey drilled a contested three-pointer as regulation time expired to give the Hawks a 45-44 triumph in Jacksonville.
“It’s been a little bit chaotic,” Rueter said. “A lot of texts, especially after we were on ESPN (Monday) night. That kind of blew it up a little more. It was pretty crazy.”
* * *
Bloomington was represented Thursday in both the 2A and 1A action via Central Catholic and Cornerstone, respectively.
From coach Jason Welch‘s Central Catholic Saints (26-11), who took down Rockridge 57-44 in Thursday’s second 2A semifinal, there’s one very obvious individual whom even casual fans wanted to catch in action.
Junior guard Cole Certa holds an official offer from Illinois among 13 Division I offers. Illini coach Brad Underwood attended a regular-season game between Central Catholic and Prairie Central in Fairbury to catch a glimpse of Certa.
Certa scored a game-high 19 points in the semifinal win.
“I really don’t (worry about the attention), and here’s why,” Welch said. “He’s had this all year. So this won’t be the first time he’s had a whole bunch of people watch him play. ... Our kids have seen this before. While, yes, it is nice and, yes, it is flattering, they’ve been around it.”
Coach John Schippert‘s Cornerstone Cyclones (31-7), who fell to Gibault in Thursday’s 1A semifinals and to Tuscola later Thursday in the 1A third-place game, aren’t drawing quite as many eyes comparatively.
Schippert noticed, too. He made mention of it during his pre-state media availability on Tuesday, with the second-year Cornerstone coach saying he’d appreciate a bit more attention toward his state-qualifying athletes.
Despite two losses at State Farm Center, Schippert feels the Cyclones turned some heads and left an impression.
“We’re one of the top four teams in the state. We’re really proud of these guys,” Schippert said, “and the accomplishments they’ve worked at. ... We fell short last year in the regional semifinals, but we came back with a vengeance this year.”
* * *
While the Cyclones had to pull double duty on Thursday, Welch’s Saints got to decide whether or not they’d hang out in Champaign after their semifinal win or head back to Bloomington to prepare for Saturday’s 12:45 p.m. state final versus DePaul College Prep (22-12).
Welch, who led Central Catholic to the 2014 Class 2A state championship and coached at Villa Grove before becoming the Saints' coach in 2005, had that plan mapped out well in advance.
“We’re going to stay overnight. ... Hey, we’re going to The Ribeye. That’s a good place to eat,” said Welch, referencing the Champaign steakhouse. “We’re going to have a good experience. We’re going to watch some games (Friday), and we’ll have a film session and those kinds of things.
“But I want them to have an experience they’re going to remember for a lifetime. I think that’s important. ... To have that opportunity to come here, it’s a really special place.”
* * *
Tom Kleinschmidt has guided DePaul College Prep to three state tournament berths in his nine seasons as the Rams’ coach.
The first two resulted in third-place trophies.
The most recent could bring a 2A state championship back to Chicago, should the Rams get past Central Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
Though his players haven’t been in this particular situation, Kleinschmidt is familiar with it. He played for a Gordon Tech team — the predecessor to DePaul College Prep — that snagged runner-up status in the 1990 AA state tournament before going on to star in college at DePaul.
“We had five Division I players,” Kleinschmidt said. “Problem was, we ran into (Chicago) King with nine Division I players.”
Even so, Kleinschmidt carries fond memories from his high school playing days. And he attempts to use those to help his current athletes as well.
“I remember the bus ride down here (as a kid). They can tell you, ‘Look to your right. Look to your left. You might not like the guy next to you, but in 20 years you’re probably going to be hanging out with him,’” Kleinschmidt said. “It was a great experience, and it was about having fun and competing and winning. And we talked about that before we left town.”