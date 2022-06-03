First semifinal: Brown County (27-4) vs. Ottawa Marquette (31-3), 10 a.m.
Brown County Hornets
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Jack Buss R/R C 5-9 165 Fr.
2 Gavin Montgomery L/L 1B/OF 5-11 175 Jr.
3 Hayden Weise R/R OF/C 5-9 165 Jr.
4 Joe Miller L/L OF/P 5-8 150 Soph.
5 Mavrick Henry R/R OF/INF 5-9 165 Fr.
7 Sam Carr R/R OF/P 6-3 170 Jr.
8 Colby Wort R/R SS/P 6-1 185 Jr.
9 Jack Anderson R/R INF 6-2 185 Soph.
10 Ethan Howell R/R C 6-0 180 Sr.
12 Sterling Lenover R/R OF 6-1 190 Fr.
13 Tyce Fullerton R/R INF/P 6-1 170 Fr.
15 Mason Henry L/L P/1B 6-4 205 Sr.
16 Tate Fullerton R/R INF 6-2 165 Sr.
22 Cole Behymer L/L OF 6-0 155 Jr.
23 Rioth Wort — 1B 6-2 200 Soph.
24 Layden Volk R/R OF 5-9 150 Soph.
25 Eli Blakeley R/R OF 6-1 170 Soph.
33 Maddux Wydell R/R INF 6-1 185 Fr.
34 Gabe Blakeley R/R OF/P 6-3 180 Sr.
35 Will Groesch R/R 3B 6-0 170 Jr.
43 Ethan Oliver R/R INF 6-4 205 Jr.
How the Hornets got here: Defeated Liberty 10-0 and Bluffs 6-0 in Brown County Regional; defeated Lewistown 5-4 and Concord Triopia 11-1 in Jacksonville Routt Sectional; defeated Carrollton 4-3 in Lincoln Land Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's first appearance.
Coach: Jared Hoots (181-170-2 in 14th season).
Key hitters: Gabe Blakeley (107 at-bats, .430 batting average, 46 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs, 44 RBI, 32 runs scored); Colby Wort (106 ABs, .425 AVG, 45 H, six doubles, two triples, two HRs, 17 RBI, 47 R); Mason Henry (99 ABs, .444 AVG, 44 H, 12 doubles, three HRs, 40 RBI, 29 R); Sam Carr (95 ABs, .379 AVG, 36 H, 12 doubles, one triple, two HRs, 36 RBI, 36 R); Ethan Howell (90 ABs, .356 AVG, 32 H, six doubles, 29 RBI).
Key pitchers: Gabe Blakeley (12 games, 58 innings pitched, 9-2 record, 54 hits, 16 walks, 82 strikeouts, 2.90 earned run average); Mason Henry (10 games, 42 IP, 7-0 record, 32 H, 13 BB, 64 K, 1.00 ERA); Colby Wort (eight games, 35 IP, 4-1 record, 35 H, five BB, 33 K, 2.60 ERA).
Quick fact: The Hornets have yet to face an opponent seeded higher than third this postseason. Concord Triopia was that No. 3 seed, and the average playoff seed of Brown County's five foes is nearly six. Ottawa Marquette and North Clay/Clay City both are No. 1 seeds, while LeRoy checks in with a No. 2 seed.
Ottawa Marquette Crusaders
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Tommy Durdan R/R 2B 5-8 150 Jr.
3 Taylor Waldron R/R P/OF 6-3 190 Jr.
5 Logan Nelson L/R SS/P 6-2 180 Jr.
6 Primo Pattelli R/R OF 5-9 150 Jr.
7 Gabe Almeda R/R OF 5-9 145 Jr.
8 Carson Zellers R/R 3B/SS/P 5-9 165 Soph.
9 Julian Alexander R/R OF/P 5-9 150 Fr.
12 Payton Gutierrez R/R OF 5-11 175 Fr.
14 Ryker Reynolds L/R INF 5-11 150 Fr.
17 Garett Geiger R/R OF/C 5-8 175 Sr.
20 Charlie Mullen L/L OF 6-3 175 Soph.
21 Aidan Kath R/R OF 5-6 175 Sr.
23 Hayden McKenna R/R C/P 5-10 175 Sr.
24 Keaton Davis R/R OF/C 5-10 160 Fr.
25 Aidan Thompson R/R P/INF 6-3 200 Jr.
32 Sam Mitre R/R 1B/3B/P 5-10 200 Fr.
34 Brady Ewers R/R OF/INF/P 6-2 210 Sr.
35 Beau Ewers R/R 1B 6-2 210 Sr.
How the Crusaders got here: Defeated Peru St. Bede 6-5 and Newark 3-2 in Ottawa Marquette Regional; defeated Chicago Hope Academy 4-3 and Putnam County 4-1 in Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional; defeated Sterling Newman 12-1 in Rockford Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's third appearance; placed fourth in 1999 Class A tournament, placed fourth in 2018 Class 1A tournament and won 2019 Class 1A tournament.
Coach: Todd Hopkins (590-176 in 24th season).
Key hitters: Sam Mitre (98 at-bats, .469 batting average, 46 hits, 11 doubles, 38 RBI, 32 runs scored); Logan Nelson (102 ABs, .382 AVG, 39 H, six doubles, six triples, four HRs, 32 RBI, 48 R); Brady Ewers (81 ABs, .407 AVG, 33 H, 11 doubles, three triples, three HRs, 29 RBI, 24 R); Hayden McKenna (87 ABs, .368 AVG, 32 H, four doubles, one HR, 27 RBI, 14 R); Julian Alexander (89 ABs, .348 AVG, 31 H, two doubles, five triples, one HR, 29 RBI, 39 R).
Key pitchers: Aidan Thompson (15 games, 56 innings pitched, 7-1 record, 36 hits, 18 walks, 86 strikeouts, 1.75 earned run average); Taylor Waldron (12 games, 50 IP, 10-2 record, 23 H, 14 BB, 91 K, 0.98 ERA); Logan Nelson (12 games, 41 IP, 5-0 record, 30 H, 15 BB, 59 K, 2.22 ERA).
Quick fact: None of the current Crusaders saw playing time during the program's 2019 run to a state championship. That's not especially surprising, considering only five of this season's athletes could've even appeared for Ottawa Marquette that season. However, some of the last names — Waldron, Thompson and Reynolds — do cross over from 2019 to 2022.
Likas' semifinal projection: Ottawa Marquette 8, Brown County 2. Both of these teams are fairly young, so prior prep experience shouldn't play a huge factor in this outcome. The fact the Crusaders' three losses have been by a combined four runs — including a one-run defeat against Class 2A semifinalist Joliet Catholic — projects as a more critical factor here.
Second semifinal: LeRoy (24-9) vs. North Clay/Clay City (31-6), noon
LeRoy Panthers
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Brody Bennett R/R 3B/OF 5-9 150 Soph.
2 Ian Johnson R/R 1B/P 6-3 165 Sr.
9 Porter Conn R/L P/OF 6-0 190 Sr.
13 DJ Satchwell R/R OF/DH 6-2 195 Sr.
15 Carson Houser R/R 2B 6-0 180 Sr.
20 Calvin Crawford R/R P/3B 5-10 225 Sr.
28 Kyle Trenkle R/R OF 6-2 160 Jr.
29 Andrew Fleming R/R C 6-0 155 Fr.
32 Tanner Holoch R/R SS/P 5-10 170 Sr.
35 Blake Roundtree R/R OF/P 6-2 215 Sr.
36 Nate McKnight L/L 1B/P 6-0 150 Soph.
37 Noah Company L/R OF/INF 6-0 155 Jr.
38 Braden Loy R/R P/3B 6-2 145 Soph.
39 Kyler Ford R/R 2B/OF 5-0 160 Jr.
40 Kaden Trenkle R/R OF 6-2 160 Jr.
44 Garrett Hudson R/R C 5-11 165 Jr.
50 Cylas Marcum R/R OF 5-11 155 Jr.
51 Gabriel McKinney R/R P/3B 5-10 150 Jr.
55 Tyson Brent L/L OF/P 5-10 170 Jr.
How the Panthers got here: Defeated Lexington 13-3 and Roanoke-Benson 3-0 in Roanoke-Benson Regional; defeated Illini Bluffs 5-3 and Delavan 3-2 in Illinois Wesleyan Sectional; defeated St. Thomas More 2-1 in Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's first appearance.
Coach: Wayne Meyer (436-317-1 in 27th season).
Key hitters: Blake Roundtree (99 at-bats, .444 batting average, 44 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 30 RBI, 31 runs scored); Tanner Holoch (103 ABs, .320 AVG, 33 H, six doubles, two triples, three HRs, 34 RBI, 26 R); Porter Conn (107 ABs, .374 AVG, 40 H, nine doubles, three triples, one HR, 29 RBI, 34 R); Noah Company (90 ABs, .322 AVG, 29 H, two doubles, 17 RBI, 34 R); Carson Houser (90 ABs, .289 AVG, 26 H, five doubles, 19 RBI, 19 R).
Key pitchers: Blake Roundtree (11 games, 42 innings pitched, 6-2 record, 18 hits, 33 walks, 72 strikeouts, 2.83 earned run average); Calvin Crawford (11 games, 38 IP, 5-2 record, 29 H, 18 BB, 39 K, 3.32 ERA); Porter Conn (nine games, 38 IP, 3-0 record, seven H, 31 BB, 80 K, 0.74 ERA).
Quick fact: After scoring double-digit runs across 10 of their first 16 games, the Panthers have achieved that feat just three times in their last 17 contests. But their pitching has rendered that point moot more often than not, especially when allowing an average of fewer than two runs through their first five postseason affairs.
North Clay/Clay City Cardinals
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Evan Clifton R/R UTIL 5-6 175 Fr.
2 Logan Fleener R/R SS/P 6-1 175 Jr.
3 Layton Dawkins R/R P/OF/2B 5-7 155 Sr.
4 Collyn Ballard R/R 2B/3B/P 5-9 175 Sr.
5 Miguel Blazquez R/R OF 5-6 155 Soph.
6 Jacob Hoyt L/R 2B/3B 5-8 155 Fr.
8 Bryton Griffy R/L OF/P 6-1 175 Sr.
9 Aiden Jones R/R UTIL 5-10 175 Soph.
10 Landon Frye R/R OF 6-1 195 Sr.
11 Gavin Hosselton R/R C/OF 5-9 175 Fr.
12 Donnie Zimmerman R/R P/OF 5-10 175 Sr.
13 Daniel Warren R/R P/OF 6-1 175 Jr.
15 Alex Boose R/R P/OF/3B 6-3 195 Jr.
17 Keegan Sullens R/R P/OF 5-8 175 Fr.
18 Holden Clifton R/R P/1B/3B 6-1 195 Sr.
20 Dakota Weidner R/R OF/3B 6-0 205 Sr.
21 Carson Burkett R/R P/1B 6-1 215 Sr.
25 Jesse Weidner R/R 1B/OF 6-1 195 Soph.
27 Brady Ingram R/R C/P 6-1 195 Sr.
32 Matt Sullens R/R 1B 6-0 235 Jr.
How the Cardinals got here: Defeated Cisne 11-0 and South Central 5-1 in North Clay Regional; defeated Okaw Valley 13-3 and Stewardson-Strasburg 3-2 in Effingham St. Anthony Sectional; defeated Steeleville 8-3 in Southern Illinois Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's first appearance.
Coach: John Frech (273-152 in 18th season, across time with Clay City and North Clay/Clay City cooperative).
Key hitters: Collyn Ballard (114 at-bats, .360 batting average, 41 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 37 RBI, 57 runs scored); Holden Clifton (108 ABs, .380 AVG, 41 H, 11 doubles, three triples, four HRs, 40 RBI, 48 R); Bryton Griffy (101 ABs, .416 AVG, 42 H, nine doubles, two triples, two HRs, 41 RBI, 41 R); Brady Ingram (104 ABs, .327 AVG, 34 H, six doubles, one triple, two HRs, 45 RBI, 15 R); Dakota Weidner (102 ABs, .324 AVG, 33 H, seven doubles, four HRs, 25 RBI, 34 R).
Key pitchers: Donnie Zimmerman (16 games, 60 innings pitched, 10-0 record, 38 hits, 14 walks, 56 strikeouts, 1.28 earned run average); Carson Burkett (16 games, 53 IP, 7-3 record, 47 H, seven BB, 44 K, 2.91 ERA); Holden Clifton (11 games, 27 IP, 5-1 record, 26 H, six BB, 36 K, 3.11 ERA).
Quick fact: The Cardinals boast the largest school enrollment of the four Class 1A state semifinalists, edging out LeRoy at 245-233. That might help explain why nine different athletes have seen at least one game on the mound this season, with Griffy (17 innings, 29 strikeouts, 1.24 ERA) providing some critical innings along with the three above-mentioned hurlers.
Likas' semifinal projection: LeRoy 4, North Clay/Clay City 3. The Panthers are thriving in low-scoring situations this postseason, but the Cardinals won't make that easy to come by since they've scored 10 or more runs in 21 games this season. LeRoy will tap into its senior-heavy core to find some more clutch performances, as has been the case for the past two weeks.