CLASS 1A SCHLARMAN SECTIONAL
Iroquois West Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCHES
(Dates and times to be determined)
MATCH 1 — (9) Clifton Central at (7) Iroquois West
MATCH 2 — (11) Watseka at (5) Hoopeston Area
OCT. 12 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 3 — (1) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (4) St. Anne vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
OCT. 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 10 a.m.
Fisher Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCH
(Date and time to be determined)
MATCH 1 — (10) Schlarman at (9) Blue Ridge
OCT. 12 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 2 — (2) Uni High vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (3) Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (7) Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran, 6 p.m.
OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCHES
(Dates and times to be determined)
MATCH 1 — (8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at (6) Oakwood/Salt Fork
MATCH 2 — (11) Unity at (5) St. Joseph-Ogden
OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL
MATCH 3 — (1) St. Thomas More vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 13 SEMIFINAL
MATCH 4 — (4) Monticello vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4:30 p.m.
Normal U-High Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCH
(Date and time to be determined)
MATCH 1 — (10) Olympia at (8) Normal Calvary
OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL
MATCH 2 — (2) Cornerstone vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 13 SEMIFINAL
MATCH 3 — (3) Normal U-High vs. (6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL
Altamont Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCHES
(Dates and times to be determined)
MATCH 1 — (9) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at (7) Effingham St. Anthony
MATCH 2 — (10) Robinson at (6) Altamont
OCT. 12 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 3 — (2) Newton vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (3) Hillsboro vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4 p.m.