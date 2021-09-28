Listen to this article

CLASS 1A SCHLARMAN SECTIONAL

Iroquois West Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

(Dates and times to be determined)

MATCH 1 — (9) Clifton Central at (7) Iroquois West

MATCH 2 — (11) Watseka at (5) Hoopeston Area

OCT. 12 SEMIFINALS

MATCH 3 — (1) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.

MATCH 4 — (4) St. Anne vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

OCT. 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 10 a.m.

Fisher Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCH

(Date and time to be determined)

MATCH 1 — (10) Schlarman at (9) Blue Ridge

OCT. 12 SEMIFINALS

MATCH 2 — (2) Uni High vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.

MATCH 3 — (3) Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (7) Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran, 6 p.m.

OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

(Dates and times to be determined)

MATCH 1 — (8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at (6) Oakwood/Salt Fork

MATCH 2 — (11) Unity at (5) St. Joseph-Ogden

OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL

MATCH 3 — (1) St. Thomas More vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 13 SEMIFINAL

MATCH 4 — (4) Monticello vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4:30 p.m.

Normal U-High Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCH

(Date and time to be determined)

MATCH 1 — (10) Olympia at (8) Normal Calvary

OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL

MATCH 2 — (2) Cornerstone vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 13 SEMIFINAL

MATCH 3 — (3) Normal U-High vs. (6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL

Altamont Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

(Dates and times to be determined)

MATCH 1 — (9) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at (7) Effingham St. Anthony

MATCH 2 — (10) Robinson at (6) Altamont

OCT. 12 SEMIFINALS

MATCH 3 — (2) Newton vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.

MATCH 4 — (3) Hillsboro vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4 p.m.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

