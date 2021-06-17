*
ELI MOJONNIER, BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
The junior was among those Thursday who proved being outside an event’s final heat still could lead to success. Mojonnier completed his 800-meter run in 1 minute, 57.33 seconds from the second flight and watched as no one in the third heat could better that, securing the state title in the process. He went on to finish ninth in the 1,600 as well (4:32.45).
JAMESON CLUVER, WATSEKA
The senior turned heads as a sophomore in the Class 1A state meet but knew he had a chance to do even more in his last go-round. Entering with the 400-meter dash’s top seed time, Cluver followed through by winning the event in 49.89 seconds for the Warriors’ first state championship since 1987. He also anchored a 14th-place 1,600 relay (3:35.30).
JAMES BOYD, TUSCOLA
Though not a state champion, the senior ended his prep career with a pair of impressive efforts. Boyd opened in the pole vault’s first heat at noon and cleared 13 feet, 7 1/4 inches to snag fifth place overall — not to mention a personal best. He then returned for the day’s last event, the 1,600-meter relay, and helped the Warriors to 11th in 3 minutes, 33.98 seconds.