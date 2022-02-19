LEROY — The St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team set the tone for Friday night’s Class 1A regional championship game against LeRoy from the opening tip. The Sabers quickly launched into a full court press, executed it well and took advantage of forcing turnovers to build an early lead.
A lead sixth-seeded St. Thomas More didn’t relinquish en route to a 50-39 victory against the host and fifth-seeded Panthers at Dud Berry Gym, earning the Sabers a spot in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. sectional semifinal game against Watseka in Farmer City.
The Sabers led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
“It made a tremendous difference, I think, partially on their mental state just knowing they could accomplish that,” first-year STM coach Erin Quarnstrom said. “I call them the little team that could because that’s been them all season. Jumping out (to a double-digit lead) just let them know they could control the game.”
Ruori Quarnstrom played a significant role in building that early lead for the Sabers (17-12). The sophomore guard scored 11 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 31 points. Emma Devocelle also hit double figures for STM with 10 points.
“Her outside shot wasn’t really on, but she had several offensive rebounds that she put back and she drove in,” Erin Quarmstrong said about her daughter. “We didn’t see any of that mental letdown we sometimes see when players get blocked or their shots don’t go in. So much of what she was able to do was because we had so many of our other players defending their best players.”
STM mostly put the clamps on LeRoy (12-22). Karley Spratt led the Panthers with 13 points, and Callie Warlow chipped in 10 points. Friday’s win was St. Thomas More’s first regional title since 2016. The previous championship wrapped up a decade of success for the Sabers that saw them win eight regional titles in 10 years and a state title in 2014.
“It’s huge,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “The girls are beyond thrilled.”
Mt. Pulaski 51, Cerro Gordo/Bement 39. A monster game by Mt. Pulaski’s Alexis Wade with 25 points was too much for fourth-seeded CG/B (19-13), which lost the regional title game on its home floor to the top seed.
Tri-County 58, Arcola 34. Top-seeded Tri-County held fifth-seeded Arcola scoreless in the first quarter, led by 22 at halftime and rolled to a regional title in Hume. Bella Dudley paced the Titans (27-3) with 23 points and three steals, and Kaylin Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds. Jacey Kessler paced the Purple Riders (17-14) with 11 points.
Tri-County will now face Effingham St. Anthony at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game.
Watseka 32, Lexington 30. Top-seeded Watseka turned a 10-point first quarter deficit into a regional title win thanks to a game-changing third quarter.
The Warriors (25-4) held third-seedd Lexington scoreless in the third quarter, and Allie Hoy took over. Hoy knocked down three three-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Watseka advanced to play STM in a sectional semifinal game on Tuesday night in Farmer City.