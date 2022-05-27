CHARLESTON — Nathan Kirby revealed a secret to the recent success of Salt Fork boys’ track and field.
The “recovery boot.”
A device the Storm junior compared to a blood pressure arm cuff, it encases an athlete’s entire leg. From there, the athlete controls what part of the leg receives doses of compression and decompression.
“That’s the only reason we’re good, just because of that,” Kirby said with a laugh. “It does help a lot.”
More teams might be in the market for a “recovery boot” after seeing what Kirby pulled off in Thursday’s Class 1A state preliminaries.
Kirby qualified for Saturday’s finals in all four of his events at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus. His efforts are among those that could give Salt Fork a chance to secure its third team state trophy in the last three seasons.
The Storm won 2019’s Class 1A meet and placed second last year.
“Just trying not to get too excited, focusing on the goal (of) winning state,” Kirby said. “It doesn’t really feel too much different (from last season). … Just got a lot more people added onto the team to try to get that goal.”
★ ★ ★
Kirby started Thursday by anchoring a 400-meter relay foursome that included sophomore Brysen Vasquez, junior Ben Jessup and junior Ethan McLain.
Not only did the quartet win its heat in 43.08 seconds, it also posted the best time of all competitors.
“We haven’t had the greatest handoffs all season,” Kirby said. “Now, we finally showed up on the big stage with it. We’re really confident now.”
With no real rest, Kirby hustled back onto the track for the 110 hurdles. He claimed runner-up in his heat with a time of 15.05, good for fourth place overall entering the final.
“I’m just focused on getting to the finals,” Kirby said, “and showing off in the finals.”
Kirby had a bit more of a breather before anchoring an 800-relay unit with the same lineup as the Storm’s 400 relay. Salt Fork again won its flight (1 minute, 30.53 seconds) and clocked the fourth-best time overall.
Then Kirby concluded his day with the 200.
Chicago Hope Academy’s Ryan Williams — the only athlete in Kirby’s flight with a better seed time — didn’t start the race. But Kirby could have qualified even with Williams in the fold, as Kirby’s personal-best time of 22.40 won the heat and was third-best of all who ran.
“I still wasn’t planning on (winning),” Kirby said. “I didn’t think I’d really get there, but I’m glad I won. Hopefully, I can place well too in finals and get high up there, get the points.”
Salt Fork’s other finals advancers were junior Garrett Taylor in the shot put (52 feet, 71/2 inches) and discus (154-9) and junior Dylan Diaz in triple jump (42-2). Taylor is the defending 1A discus state champion.
★ ★ ★
McLain wasn’t a shoe-in to compete for the Storm this week despite helping his team to an 800 relay state title and 400 relay state runner-up finish last season.
He was dealing with pain during the Spartan Classic in St. Joseph on April 29, not realizing his appendix was roughly 12 hours from a potential burst.
He underwent surgery to remove the organ following the meet and missed about three weeks of action.
“It feels good to be back on the track running again,” McLain said. “When I first had my surgery, I didn’t know if I was going to be back for the season.”
McLain said he wasn’t worried about Salt Fork’s sprint relays in his absence because he felt coach Phil Surprenant could plug the gap with other solid Storm athletes.
But McLain’s eventual return to those relays did come with some question marks.
“A lot of jogging and walking on the treadmill. I couldn’t jog for a long time. I was walking hunched over,” McLain said. “Definitely getting the timing down with the handoffs (was most difficult). … When I came back, we made sure we practiced our handoffs.”
Now, McLain can play a major role in Salt Fork earning more state hardware on Saturday.
“It was nerve-racking, I’ll tell you that,” McLain said. “I was nervous, but I had faith in our guys.”
★ ★ ★
Ryan Hendrickson batted third and played right field for St. Thomas More’s baseball team during its 6-1 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday afternoon in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Less than 24 hours later, the STM junior competed in the 800 at the 1A boys’ track and field state preliminaries.
That alone is an impressive double-dip.
Then there’s this: Hendrickson’s first-ever high school 800 happened in last Friday night’s 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional.
His second was Thursday at O’Brien Stadium.
“I’ve been running every now and then, a couple times a week,” Hendrickson said. “Once I learned (state) was a possibility … I trained for about two weeks, hard.”
Hendrickson showed just how much natural athleticism he possesses by clocking a time of 1 minute, 57.11 seconds in his preliminary flight.
The result was second-best in his heat and fifth-best overall.
“I’m in a running family. My sisters both run in college,” said Hendrickson, referencing former Sabers state medalists Marguerite and Fran Hendrickson. “I enjoy it, as well. I just felt like I had a good opportunity.”
Ryan Hendrickson now faces a scheduling conflict.
The STM baseball program is slated to host a sectional championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday against St. Teresa in Champaign. The 1A 800 run final is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. in Charleston.
“It’s super exciting,” Hendrickson said. “We’re hoping the game’s going to be at 10 o’clock ... so I’m going to try to make it (to state track). Whatever happens, happens. I understood (the conflict), but I wanted to give it a go.”
★ ★ ★
Arcola senior Beau Edwards is the one person Hendrickson finished behind in that aforementioned 800 flight on Thursday.
Edwards automatically advanced to Saturday’s final by winning his heat, recording a time of 1:56.97 that had him place fourth overall on Thursday.
This outcome was sandwiched between two other finals-advancing performances for Edwards.
He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in high jump to move on in that event, and he capped his day with s clocking of 50.75 in the 400 that slotted him into eighth place.
“I’m pretty happy with the way I ran all around,” Edwards said, “and jumped.”
Edwards established a personal best in both of his running events. He couldn’t do the same in the high jump because his flight concluded before the bar reached his best-ever height.
The 800 initially didn’t seem like it would offer Edwards a PR opportunity, either.
“We went out really slow — really slow for my liking,” he said. “I planned on just sticking in the middle of the pack and beating them at the end. ... I finished pretty strong. I’m happy with the way that ended.”
Edwards opted for a standing start in the 400 instead of entering blocks. He also did this in the Purple Riders’ sectional meet, both times because of a groin injury.
“I don’t really notice a difference,” Edwards said.
Edwards competed in the 1,600 run and high jump at last year’s 1A state meet. He placed 10th in the former and 11th in the latter.
“It’s a lot different, actually,” Edwards said. “It’s not as much of a break. Doesn’t give my legs near as much time to recover. … But I like it better, because I don’t have to run as much.”
★ ★ ★
Karson Lewsader is receiving college track and field offers.
It’s not especially surprising. The Chrisman senior placed second in last year’s Class 1A state high jump as part of his school’s cooperative with Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
And he has aspirations of clearing 7 feet in Saturday’s 1A high jump championship, for which he qualified by clearing 6-2 in Thursday’s preliminary stage.
But Lewsader has other ideas.
“I don’t really want to go into studies in college. High school hasn’t been an interest for me,” Lewsader said. “So I’d just rather go straight into entrepreneurship.”
Lewsader already has a good jump in his desired career.
He’s currently earning financial revenue as a social media influencer on Instagram and TikTok.
“I’ve gotten paid on a bit of stuff,” Lewsader said. “Right now, on Instagram, I have 10,000 (followers) and on TikTok I have almost 100,000.”
Lewsader said he entered this world about two years ago when he posted “a random video with my friend, and it kind of blew up.”
Lewsader varies his content. He started with more of a comedy angle, and over time, he’s turned to inspirational quotes and gym workouts as topics.
“It feels awesome,” Lewsader said. “People can come up to me here and say, ‘I watch your videos.’ Little kids look up to me. It feels good.”
Naturally, Lewsader isn’t afraid to incorporate high jumping into his social media arsenal.
He recently completed a point-of-view video in which he held his phone and pointed its camera at himself while clearing a bar at 5-8.
“I have one ready to post. I did one a couple days ago,” Lewsader said. “It was just a simple one to make sure I cleared it. ... But I posted a few videos from state last year and a couple other high jump videos. They did well.”
★ ★ ★
Eli Mojonnier and Max Allen both have the chance to earn a 1A state championship Saturday in a middle-distance event at O’Brien Stadium.
Mojonnier, a Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior, turned in the best overall preliminaries time in the 800 with a time of 1:55.84. He’s the defending 1A state titlist in that race. Allen, an Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior, moved forward in the 400 with the No. 2 overall time, crossing the finish line at 49.83.
Each athlete nearly picked up a second event for the 1A finals, as well.
After his 800, Mojonnier recorded a 1,600 time of 4:33.19. It ranked 15th in the field, with the top 12 advancing.
“It is pretty hard to run an 800 and come back for that mile,” Mojonnier said. “The 800 went good. I thought the mile was going to go better.”
And after his 400, Allen booked a time of 22.67 in the 200. It was 10th-best in the preliminaries, with the top nine advancing. He finished three-hundredths of a second behind the ninth-place finisher.
“I felt pretty good (Thursday). My 200 was not exactly what I wanted it to be,” Allen said. “I used to, toward the end, always be out of gas (in the 400). My last few have been very fluid. It felt like I could maintain that pace for the whole race.”
Mojonnier’s 1,600 and Allen’s 200 happened after a weather delay of more than 90 minutes in Charleston. They harbored different feelings about the impromptu break’s effect.
“I think it hurt,” said Mojonnier, who later took part in the 1,600 relay. “I was ready to go, and I felt good. Mentally, I was feeling good, too. Then, when the break hit, nothing got worse. But I guess I was ready to go before the break.”
“That storm delay certainly helped,” said Allen, who also ran in the 100. “It wasn’t too bad.”
★ ★ ★
Clayton Leonard won’t be a high school athlete much longer.
He’s expected to report to the University of Illinois this coming Monday to begin his college football career.
But the Iroquois West senior still has one prep sports obligation before becoming a Big Ten offensive lineman.
Competing in Saturday’s 1A shot put state championship. He qualified through Thursday’s preliminaries, delivering the fifth-best overall throw at 51-81/4.
“I had some good warmup throws that went a little farther than my (official) throws,” Leonard said. “I’ll come back Saturday and hopefully pop a 54, 55, see what happens.”
This marks the first IHSA boys’ track and field state experience for Leonard, who also took part in the discus preliminaries. He was joined by younger brother Cannon Leonard, a Raiders junior who moved on to the discus final with a best toss of 156-6.
“For my first year officially doing track in high school, it’s new but I like it,” Clayton Leonard said. “Everyone in throws is a big family pretty much.”
Leonard decided to take up throwing in addition to the weightlifting he already was doing in preparation for his Illini tenure.
“I was more of a discus guy in middle school,” Leonard said, “but shot put really took off this year.”
Leonard said he’s only “worried about what I’m doing at the moment,” which includes wearing the Iroquois West red, white and blue one final time.
“It’s a special moment,” he said. “Being able to represent the community, our two big superfans … said, ‘You came in here and changed Iroquois West. You changed it for the better.’ That really hit me.”