The Le Roy softball program is two wins away from its first state championship. But whatever happens to the Panthers this weekend in Peoria, they’ll bring home a state trophy in the sport for the first time. Here’s a look at how Le Roy — and the three other 1A teams vying for a state championship — has advanced to Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria before Friday’s state semifinal games take place:
St. Bede (27-7) vs. Goreville (25-13), 10 a.m. Friday
AROUND THE BASES WITH ST. BEDE
Enrollment: 282
Nickname: Bruins
Colors: Forest green and white
Conference: Three Rivers Athletic
Miles from Peoria: 60
➜ Their top hitter is ... Reagan Stoudt. The junior pitcher and third baseman boasts a .516 average to go along with one home run and a team-high 36 RBI for the private school out of Peru. She also has produced eight doubles and four triples, meaning she’s capable of keeping opposing outfielders busy with her ability to drive pitches in the gaps.
➜ Their top pitcher is ... either Stoudt or fellow junior Ella Hermes. Stoudt carries a 10-2 record and a 2.51 earned run average in 942/3 innings pitched, while Hermes is 9-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 91 innings pitched.
➜ Their coach is ... Shawn Sons. He’s in his eighth season leading the Bruins and has guided St. Bede to a 137-60 record. St. Bede has only had one losing season with him in charge and is making its second trip to the state tournament with Sons in the dugout, after the Bruins placed third in 2019.
➜ Their road to Peoria ... featured two separate nine-game winning streaks this season, with the first from March 21 through April 12 and the second stretch from April 25 through May 8. St. Bede went through a three-game losing skid against three teams from Ohio in mid-April, but has handled 1A competition well mostly all season. The Bruins have won their five postseason games by a combined 42-3 margin.
➜ Their state tournament history ... is relatively brief. This is the third trip to state for St. Bede, with the first one in 2013 resulting in a fourth-place finish in the 2A state tournament and the 2019 team concluding with a third-place finish at the 1A state tournament.
AROUND THE BASES WITH GOREVILLE
Enrollment: 171
Nickname: Blackcats
Colors: Black and gold
Conference: Black Diamond
Miles from Peoria: 280
➜ Their top hitter is ... Kyndall Webb. The junior utility player for the Blackcats brings a .491 average, four home runs, 40 RBI and 18 doubles into this weekend. Fellow junior Abby Compton has a team-high seven home runs for Goreville, but Webb is the hitter that opposing pitchers will need to be wary of every time she steps into the batter’s box.
➜ Their top pitcher is ... Reese Ray. The senior right-hander sports a 21-9 record with a 1.60 earned run average, having thrown 179 innings this spring. She has 237 strikeouts compared to only 43 walks when she’s in the circle, too.
➜ Their coach is ... Shanna Green. She’s in her 17th season in the dugout with Goreville and has produced immense amounts of success for the southern Illinois school. Green has compiled a record of 316-211-2 in her tenure and has coached three Goreville teams to 1A state championsips — in 2012, 2017 and 2019.
➜ Their road to Peoria ... featured a stop-and-start feel to any type of consistent winning all season, with Goreville playing some bigger schools on its schedule like Carbondale, Herrin and Benton, among others. But Goreville has topped 20 wins for the first time since the 2019 state championship team and reversed a losing record of 11-17 from last year’s team in a significant way, thanks to two sectional wins by one run apiece.
➜ Their state tournament history ... is full of success in the last 11 years. Goreville’s first trip to the state tournament in 2012 brought about a state title, and the Blackcats have won at least one game in the five state tournament appearances by the program in the past decade-plus.