CHARLESTON — Jameson Cluver and Isaiah Chatman each recorded the best time in their respective events at Class 1A sectional boys’ track and field meets last week.
Cluver, a Watseka senior, rated first among the 400-meter dash runners ahead of Thursday’s IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium. Chatman, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior, pulled off the same feat in the 300 hurdles.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Eli Mojonnier didn’t achieve the same pre-state meet feat in the 800.
And tet all three area athletes headed home with a state championship.
“A shocker,” Mojonnier said after taking the 800 crown in 1 minute, 57.33 seconds and giving the Blue Devils their first-ever state track and field event titlist.
Why, exactly?
“Winning out of the second heat, I’d talk about doing it but I didn’t really think it was possible,” Mojonnier said. “I just was telling myself that I could, but I did.”
Mojonnier’s sectional clocking of 2:01.54 left him ranked 14th and not even atop the second of three state heats. But he used an aggressive surge over the final 250 meters to overwhelm his group and post an impressive time.
“It bothered me all week,” Mojonnier said of his sectional time. “I was just kicking myself every time I thought of it. But I guess it worked out.”
The final flight’s leading athletes turned in a lead lap around 57 seconds, throwing into doubt whether Mojonnier would even medal as a top-nine finisher.
They couldn’t maintain that intensity. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy’s Hayden Colclasure crossed the line first in 1:57.76 to finalize Mojonnier’s upset win.
Colclasure actually walked back to Mojonnier after catching his breath and asked, “Did you beat me?”
Yes he did.
“I didn’t even know yet. It just hadn’t hit me,” Mojonnier said. “I’d heard people saying I had won, and it just didn’t register. And then it kind of kicked in like, man, I did do that. I did just win.”
★ ★ ★
Cluver and Chatman, meanwhile, backed up their sectional-seed times to top their respective events.
Cluver was the only competitor to break 50 seconds in the 400, turning in a time of 49.89 as the Warriors’ first state champion since 1987.
“My coach kind of told me, ‘Relax. Don’t try to go in too fast. Just try to do me,’” Cluver said. “So that’s what I did.”
Cluver admitted he didn’t get off to the best start in a race that features little room for error.
“I kind of got off a little slow, and the 150 mark I had to play the catch-up game,” Cluver said. “But I think I ended up really strong.”
Adopted as an orphan out of Haiti at a young age, Cluver dazzled spectators back in 2019 when he closed the 1A meet by passing multiple opponents late in the anchor leg of Watseka’s 1,600 relay. He helped the Warriors to 14th place in that event on Thursday as well.
“I really missed this feeling and missed being out here and having the crowd kind of cheer me on,” Cluver said. “Just me being here was just a lot for me and my family, and it’s going to be very emotional whenever I see them.”
Chatman’s Falcons family should have had a bigger say in the 1A team trophy chase. But juniors Aidan Laughery and Awstace Grauer were scratched from the 100 and 400, respectively, because of injury, and GCMS’s 400 relay also was scratched as a result.
So Chatman was alone on the track representing his school.
But only on the track.
“They’re all here. They came to support,” Chatman said. “Gives me more time to focus on my two events, in the least selfish way.”
Chatman rebounded from a rough 110-hurdles race to win the 300 hurdles in 39.11. He’s the Falcons’ first state champion since Nick Schultz won the 2016 1A high jump competition.
“It was very important, because we had six people seeded in the top one or two (heats),” Chatman said. “So just to be able to bring home something for the school, for the team, (it) means a lot.”
Chatman certainly wasn’t pleased by taking 16th in the 110 hurdles despite racing in the last heat. Yet he didn’t let that spoil a state outing that also represented his injured friends.
“It took a while,” Chatman said. “But I sat in the locker room and tried to put that behind me. Control what I can control and move on to the next race.”
★ ★ ★
Hayden Knott wanted a victory. Maybe even two victories.
His state showing Thursday was a strong one. Just not quite what he hoped for.
The St. Joseph-Ogden senior finished runner-up in both the shot put and discus, recording a best throw of 54 feet, 91/2 inches in the former and 164-3 in the latter. Cowden-Herrick’s Daniel Lucas won the shot put state title (55-0) and Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor did the same in the discus (166-2).
“It just feels good. I wish I could’ve won, but it doesn’t matter,” Knott said. “It was just an average day for me.”
Knott came in as the shot put’s top seed and actually exceeded his sectional mark. Lucas was just better this time, and Knott said his release wasn’t up to snuff.
“I figured I just needed to win one, but I didn’t,” Knott said. “But I tried.”
The Spartans experienced a roller-coaster day en route to fifth place in the team standings.
Their 800-meter relay team of junior Jonathan Poulter, sophomore Aidan McCorkle, sophomore Tyler Burch and senior Brady Buss placed third in 1 minute, 31.16 seconds.
Their 400 relay tandem of Buss, McCorkle, Burch and junior Braden Clampitt added a sixth-place output (44.14), and Buss also took fifth in the 100 (11.05) and seventh in the 200 (22.97).
But SJ-O’s 3,200 relay was disqualified for exceeding the baton transfer zone, and its 1,600 relay stumbled to 18th place to conclude the meet.
★ ★ ★
The Boyd brothers from Tuscola are accustomed to missing out on each other’s track and field exploits.
They have different feelings about it, too.
“I was really bummed,” Tuscola senior James Boyd said of not watching sophomore sibling Chris Boyd in action on Thursday. “I heard his name over the speaker. Super excited for him.”
“It’s always fun to hear about it after we do it,” Chris added, “but most of the time it just feels normal.”
James heard Chris’ name because Chris placed third in the shot put at 53 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
“In the practices this week, I was throwing consistent 52 to 54,” Chris said, “and I knew that would at least place top five.”
James, meanwhile, took fifth in the pole vault at 13-71/4 and ran on an 11th-place 1,600-meter relay unit.
“I thought that was our school record, so when I jumped up I thought I beat it,” James said. The school record actually is 14-2. “It was still a PR, so it was pretty exciting.”
★ ★ ★
Uni High’s state track and field qualifiers typically come in running events. In fact, the Illinek boys hadn’t earned a state field event medal in program history.
Until Thursday.
Junior Ivan Favila buried that piece of history by finishing fourth in Class 1A pole vault. His top clearance of 13 feet, 71/4 inches put him past Tuscola’s James Boyd based on attempts.
“This is my first full year of vaulting, actually,” Favila said. “I just thought it was cool, so after freshman year in the summer I went to a local club (Pole Vault Junkies) and just started to pick it up.”
Favila is hopeful his success not only leads to more Uni High field event participation at the state level, but also some leniency from the University of Illinois campus on which the Illineks operate.
“We ask sometimes (to use the facilities), but they don’t want high-schoolers around there,” Favila said. “Hopefully we can convince them.”
★ ★ ★
Local involvement in Thursday’s meet began with a bang in the long jump thanks to a pair of sophomores.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin and St. Thomas More’s Cabott Craft finished second and sixth, respectively, in the event with best leaps of 21 feet, 83/4 inches and 21-31/2.
They were seeded 22nd and 23rd entering state.
“This is my first big jump of the season. It’s because I’ve been out with an ankle injury,” said Feagin, a sophomore who holds an Illinois football scholarship offer. “I was really surprised. It really didn’t even feel that far when I jumped. But I guess it was far.”
Feagin was aiming for the school record, held by his brother Jordan at 22-1. The younger Feagin believes this effort can help turn some heads in the football recruiting realm.
“(Coaches) can see my athleticism,” Feagin said. “You don’t really jump that much in football, so to see that would probably help it a lot.”
Craft was the Sabers’ only state qualifier and made the most of that opportunity, though it looked like his body was trying to escape the long jump pit on each of his attempts. The toes on his left foot consistently slipped out of the sand upon landing.
“That’s because I push my knee to the wrong side, so that’s an error. (But) it works,” Craft said. “I knew sectionals I just did bad, so I knew I was going to do better here.”
★ ★ ★
Karson Lewsader didn’t eat any Wheaties before participating in the Class 1A high jump competition on Thursday.
Instead, the Chrisman junior representing a cooperative with Georgetown-Ridge Farm opted for a much different pre-meet dietary choice.
“I ate Casey’s. That’s it. Went and got a breakfast pizza,” said Lewsader, referencing the general store chain. “It works. Makes you jump high.”
Evidently so. Lewsader erupted for a personal-best clearance of 6 feet, 5 inches to place second in the state. He’d previously cleared 6-1 and was hoping to jump 6-3.
“It feels really good. It’s a big accomplishment,” Lewsader said. “I’ve always wanted to do it since I was in sixth grade, and I finally accomplished it.”
Lewsader is following in the footsteps of Tyler Owen, who won the 2016 1A high jump crown for G-RF/C.
“He knew me when I was in junior high and elementary,” Lewsader said. “I just saw him work out, and I got motivated by him.”
