CHARLESTON — It has been a while since Champaign Central could claim representation in the Class 2A girls’ track and field state meet.
One must look back to 2016 for the Maroons’ most recent qualifiers in the end-of-season meet.
That is, until this year.
And Guthrie Hood’s program decided to go big in its return to O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
Central carried six state berths into Friday’s 2A preliminaries and turned them into three spots for Saturday’s finals.
Junior Braelyn Alexander posted the fourth-best long jump distance at 17 feet, 21/4 inches to get the party started.
Junior Kyla Canales kept things rolling when she cleared 10-23/4 in pole vault to qualify for the final.
And the quartet of Canales, senior Nour Hijab, senior Narmeen Chahal and freshman Kelecia Mangue advanced in the 800-meter relay by notching an eighth-place time of 1 minute, 46.94 seconds.
“This is the first year our school has qualified for state in like over four years,” Hijab said. “So it’s really nice. It’s been fun.”
“We haven’t been here for a while, so it’s nice being here,” Chahal added. “And also with a lot of our other teammates and coaches, it’s nice to be here with everybody.”
Alexander had a significant improvement on Fridayfrom her sectional long jump effort of 16-73/4.
“It felt actually really great,” Alexander said. “But I felt like my second jump, when I scratched, felt so much better.”
Alexander’s sectional result seeded her 16th of 23 athletes entering the preliminary stage. She surpassed nearly all of them after three leaps, including that one scratch.
“I feel like that tells myself I can actually do better than I’m doing,” Alexander said. “I was a little nervous, but when you get up there, you can’t be nervous or it’ll mess with your jump. Just coming in here with my team has made me feel much better because coming here by myself … I have nobody to motivate me (and) I have nobody to motivate.”
★ ★ ★
The Maroons’ other state entries were a 400 relay tandem of Hijab, Chahal, Mangue and sophomore Ellie Walker (14th place in preliminaries, 50.73), junior Nevaeh Essien in the discus (23rd, 87-6) and freshman Julia Bilsbury in the triple jump (20th, 32-53/4).
Despite qualifying for the IHSA state meet in her first-ever attempt, Bilsbury — the daughter of former University of Illinois distance runner Norm Bilsbury — doesn’t possess an abundance of track and field experience.
“It’s my first year since (sixth grade), and my first time trying triple jump. I think I’ve tripled like six times in total this season,” Julia Bilsbury said. “I did not expect to come to state. I played volleyball, and I just wanted to increase my vertical and I needed something to do, and I wanted to get in shape. It ended up being something I’m pretty good at.”
★ ★ ★
Friday’s Class 2A preliminaries began with a “close, but no cigar” moment for Urbana’s Tiarra Townsend-Cooper and Syniyah Quenga.
The senior and freshman teamed up with seniors Shamera Moore and Isabella Wallis on the Tigers’ 400 relay. They clocked a time of 50.37 seconds, leaving them eight-hundredths of a second outside advancing to Saturday’s championship race.
Luckily, the foursome received another shot at qualifying for an event final when the 800 relay rolled around.
“At first, my anxiety was pretty high. But then I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to run my best,’” Quenga said. “Our biggest competition was (Peoria) Richwoods, and I instantly got the gap big. I was like, ‘Oh, I got this pretty easy.’”
Richwoods’ relay team eventually caught up to Urbana’s in a competitive flight, but the Tigers’ time of 1:44.97 still was good enough for fifth place overall and a place in Saturday’s title race.
“It’s really nice because even though (Richwoods’ Brenna Huff) caught me this time, I’m going to make sure she doesn’t catch me (Saturday),” Townsend-Cooper said. “I hate getting caught, so I know (Saturday) it’s not going to happen. … If it doesn’t, then I kept my promise.”
Quenga and Townsend-Cooper later participated in the 200. Each occupied the fourth lane in back-to-back flights.
Showing just how tough the state field can be, Quenga’s time of 26.61 was good enough to qualify for the event final, while Townsend-Cooper’s outcome of 26.67 was not.
The two Tigers have formed a strong bond in what will be their only high school season together, leading to results such as what they achieved Friday.
“It’s actually pretty amazing because she’s the only one (of my teammates) that’s at my speed,” Townsend-Cooper said. “We push each other, and it’s pretty fun. I’m going to miss her when I leave.”
“It’s really fun because I like competing with people. I’m a very, very competitive person,” Quenga added. “And someone who’s at a higher level than me and me almost matching her speed and her just pushing me even more makes it even more fun.”
★ ★ ★
Mabry Bruhn had no time to waste in Friday’s Class 2A 3,200 relay preliminaries.
When she snatched the baton from senior teammate Clara Rudolph, the Monticello junior found herself in 11th place of 13 competitors.
Problematic, considering just 12 foursomes would advance across two flights into Saturday’s final.
Bruhn solved that problem with an outrageous second leg of the relay.
“Whenever I get the baton, the first thing that comes to my mind is, ‘Go, go, go,’” Bruhn said. “If there’s a girl in front of me, it’s like, ‘OK, couple quick strides and you can pass her.’”
Bruhn passed seven different girls before her two laps around the O’Brien Stadium track were complete.
Seniors Kyara Welter and Rachel Koon made that stand up after Bruhn, and the Sages moved on with the eighth-best overall time (10:15.77).
Bruhn later landed in the same position in the 800, advancing to Saturday’s finals in that individual run with a time of 2:24.78.
She opted to run that race despite Monticello coach Cully Welter advising against it, since Bruhn also had the 1,600 to contend with toward the end of preliminaries.
Bruhn’s eventual mile time of 5:21.04 was 14th and did not advance her to Saturday’s finals after she placed ninth in the 1,600 last year.
“I was debating it,” Bruhn said. “I’m glad I did it. I made it to finals (in the 800).”
So, too, did Sages junior Rose Talbert in the 400. Her time of 58.99 on Friday was fifth-best in the field and quite a bit quicker than her 1:01.11 from last week’s sectional.
Was Talbert expecting such a performance?
“Yeah,” she said matter-of-factly while clutching a cup of water in one hand and a cup of Gatorade in the other. “State’s the only time I ever get a (personal record). … I was kind of going for it, and there’s never a feeling like state.”
Talbert described being in Charleston for the second consecutive year — she placed fourth in last year’s 400 at 58.70 and was part of one medalist relay unit — as “a nice deja-vu moment” amid a challenging stretch in her life.
“My mental state for most of the season was kind of six feet deep,” Talbert said, “because I was taking a couple of AP classes. Just a lot more stress from last year. ... I’ve got finals next week. Kind of stressed about that, too.”
★ ★ ★
Unity began and ended Friday’s Class 2A preliminaries with something to celebrate.
The Rockets’ 3,200 relay group of freshman Camryn Reedy, senior Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve, freshman Josephine Cler and freshman Ashlyn Denney put up a time of 10:12.63 to rank seventh overall and advance to Saturday’s final.
About 21/2 hours later, their 1,600 relay foursome of Denney, LeFairve, sophomore Bri Ritchie and junior Lauren Miller logged a time of 4:10.38 to place eighth overall and move on, as well.
“I’m really excited,” Denney said after the latter race. “(Qualifying in the 3,200 relay) made me want to advance in this one, too.”
“It’s just awesome to be a part of the school like that,” Miller added.
Pruitt-LeFairve had the unenviable task of anchoring Unity’s 1,600 relay while surging into a growing wind down the O’Brien Stadium homestretch.
“I feel like it went well,” she said. “The last 150 (meters), the wind hit me and I was like, ‘OK, don’t die.’ … I went for it, and I battled it out.”
Rockets junior Kayla Nelson found her way into the 200 final with a ninth-place time of 26.61 to round out the program’s state finals qualifiers. Sophomore Erica Woodard also will compete via the 3,200 on Saturday, which doesn’t contest a preliminary round.
Though Ritchie also competed in the 100 hurdles, where she wound up 10th with a time of 16.19 seconds, she noted the difficulty in waiting all morning for her crucial lap in Unity’s 1,600 relay.
“I normally have to do these at a lot of meets — I’m always doing the first and last event — so I’m a bit used to it,” Ritchie said. “But I definitely was feeling a bit sick waiting a couple hours for it.”
★ ★ ★
Noelle Hunt smiles when asked if she anticipated qualifying for the Class 3A state meet at the first possible opportunity.
“At the beginning of the season, no. … I didn’t think I’d get anywhere close,” the Centennial freshman said. “But I’ve been trying to work toward it, so I’m glad it came out how it did.”
Hunt delivered a best long jump performance of 17-31/4 in Friday’s preliminaries, placing her 20th in the field. She later served on the Chargers’ 800 relay unit along with junior Brooke Gardner, junior Benedicte Tshomba and senior Sifa Mondika. The relay placed 19th at 1:46.80, meaning Centennial won’t have any athletes competing in Saturday’s finals.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Hunt said of the state experience. “I’m just trying to do my best and not put too much pressure on myself.”
Hunt’s smile returned after the topic of her track and field future was broached as well. She has three more years to improve upon her debut state performance.
“My goals are going to be a lot bigger,” she said.
★ ★ ★
Nickiya Shields was the last local athlete to compete Friday, running in the Class 3A 300 hurdles.
The Danville freshman turned in a time of 47.53. It was third best in her heat, with two more flights to follow.
The wait for those two flights to finish ultimately was worth it.
Shields secured the ninth and final spot in Saturday’s final, edging out Belleville West’s Janaysia Byrd by two-hundredths of a second for the last spot.
The exact amount of time Byrd defeated Shields by in last week’s sectional meet.
“It’s just awesome. Like, I never thought I would make it to state,” Shields said. “Now, I’m out here getting medals, making it to state and stuff. I’m doing good.”
Among Shields’ supporters at O’Brien Stadium was 2021 Danville graduate Hallee Thomas, who placed second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles at last year’s 3A state finals.
“I’m a freshman. I’m up there with her, too,” Shields said with a bit of disbelief. “It’s crazy.”