CHARLESTON — Members of the Centennial boys’ track and field team made sure they were difficult to ignore during Friday’s Class 3A state preliminaries.
And that was before they even competed in their respective events.
Seniors Kemoni McCullough, Braylon Peacock and Alex Geissler and juniors Daniel Lacy and Jordan Griggs each donned a bright-pink jersey instead of sporting the school’s typical navy and blue colors.
The word “CHARGERS” was emblazoned across each of their chests in a powder-blue tint.
Below that was a small battery bar with a lighting bolt through the middle, similar to an iPhone’s power-charging symbol.
“Coach (Josh Sterling) just showed us them, asked us if we liked them,” Peacock said, “and we went with it.”
“We just handle business,” Lacy added. “That’s what we do.”
Centennial’s 400-meter relay foursome of Peacock, Griggs, Lacy and McCullough proved the program’s appearance at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium would be more than a platform for displaying sharp new gear.
The Chargers captured first place in their heat with a time of 42.95 seconds, automatically qualifying for Saturday’s championship round.
McCullough surged down the final straightaway as more and more spectators began closing their umbrellas following a hefty rain shower during the previous event, the 3,200 relay.
He edged out Wheaton Warrenville South’s Reece Young by nine-hundredths of a second at the finish line, letting out a quick shout of approval before regaining a stoic composure.
“I just reminded myself to stay relaxed so that I don’t tense up and run against myself,” McCullough said. “We just wanted to try to get into these finals so we can show what we got.”
The facility’s blue track was freshly soaked with rain and occasionally being squeegeed between the 400 relay’s four flights. But the rain actually relented mere minutes before Centennial’s quartet emerged from the clerk’s tent.
“It doesn’t really get to us no more,” Griggs said of the conditions. “We haven’t really had a meet with perfect weather. ... So it’s nothing new.”
Peacock was a key contributor for the Chargers football team last fall, earning News-Gazette All-Area first-team status as a defensive back. That squad recorded a Class 6A postseason first-round victory despite being a No. 14 seed.
“It’s great, just to be able to represent our school like this and represent Champaign like this,” Peacock said. “It’s a great feeling just to be able to show all of our hard work paying off.”
Lacy was the only Centennial boys’ track and field athlete to qualify for state last year. He placed 15th in the 400.
“I’m glad I’m here with my boys this year,” Lacy said. “Last year, I was here by myself, but now we get to do what we do. … We’re just going to come in, focus in, and we’re going to try to get this W.”
A freak accident may have been the only thing preventing the Chargers’ other relay entry from winning its preliminary heat.
McCullough anchored a 1,600-relay lineup that included Griggs, Geissler and Lacy. McCullough lost his left shoe before securing the baton as multiple teams attempted to vie for the exchange lead.
Naperville Central wound up taking the flight win in 3:24.37, while McCullough completed an entire 400 with one shoe and stopped Centennial’s clock at 3:24.71.
McCullough was left fuming at an Evanston runner whom he felt caused the footwear incident. The Chargers and Wildcats (3:24.82) advanced to the event final, as well.
Centennial’s day also included McCullough moving on to the long jump final (11th in preliminaries, 21 feet, 21/2 inches) and Lacy qualifying for the 400 final (eighth, 50.23).
★ ★ ★
Rantoul sent an all-seniors 1,600 relay to Friday’s Class 2A state preliminaries.
Which made what transpired in the Eagles’ heat all the more special for those involved.
Tayon Swift, Gary Lawson, Avontay Anderson and Nathan Kelley dropped more than four seconds from their sectional outcome, logging a time of 3 minutes, 26.27 seconds to qualify for Saturday’s final as the fifth-ranked group.
“Feels amazing. We were shooting for 3:26,” said Kelley, who anchored the relay. “After this, big, big boost of confidence. We’ve hit our goal, so I think that’s all we need.”
Though each of Rantoul’s four athletes contributed to the result, it was Anderson’s third leg that pushed the Eagles into the runner-up position of their flight. Kelley made that stick over the last 400 meters.
“I felt really good. I felt like I had to go at the end and give it my all,” Anderson said. “It’s state and it’s prelims, and you never know when it’s going to be your last race. So I had to go out there like I always do, show up, show out.”
Kelley realized a significant burden was moving to his shoulders while watching Anderson sprint toward him with the baton.
The burden of ensuring Rantoul would be involved in the 2A 1,600 relay championship.
“Butterflies in my stomach, all the way,” Kelley said. “Once I got the baton, clear mind … just run all out.”
The Eagles’ performance also gives coach Mitch Wilson one last opportunity to oversee a Rantoul entry at the boys’ track and field state meet. Wilson is leaving to take on a teaching and assistant coaching position at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Wilson went one by one and hugged each of his four boys while they recovered from the run.
“Big emotional kind of thing,” Kelley said. “Coach Wilson has been a great coach. He’s kind of emotional right now.”
And then there was the matter of the Eagles’ commencement ceremony that happened Friday evening back in Champaign County. Something all four of these athletes attended after booking their berth in the state finals.
“It’s more of like a time thing, like can we make it back in time,” Anderson said. “We made it happen, so I’m glad we were able to do this and go get our diploma (Friday). In general, it’s a great day.”
★ ★ ★
Monticello didn’t get the result it desired in Friday’s Class 2A 400 relay preliminaries.
The Sages’ quartet of senior Jacob Tackett, junior Mick Wright, senior Heath Smith and senior Peyton Scott placed 13th with a time of 43.30, leaving them short of championship-round qualification.
Luckily, all four athletes returned later in prelims for a shot at redemption.
And they cashed in on that chance, using an 800-relay result of 1:29.60 to advance to Saturday with the fifth-best time.
“Very happy. Very, very happy,” Scott said. “We broke our school record just then. I’m really excited about it. Good competition pushed me at the end. It was a fun race.”
Smith acknowledged the importance of Monticello being able to maintain a consistent foursome between its top 400 relay and 800 relay units.
“In several meets, we’ve ran against teams that should run way past us,” Smith said. “But they don’t have the coordination we do, or the practice, or they don’t flow together as well as we do. We’ve almost always had perfect handoffs, and it really pays off.”
Tackett was the lone Sage to participate in three preliminary events, adding the 100 to his docket and placing 16th.
“I just had to have that mindset going into (the 800 relay) that this could be the final race of my high school career,” Tackett said. “I just told these guys to go out and give it all you’ve got.”
Wright expressed appreciation for his first-ever involvement in the IHSA state meet. And now finals.
“I’ve gone to state so many times in middle school, but this is just way different,” he said. “I’m just thankful for my team. All great dudes, all great guys on and off the track, and I’m just ready for (Saturday).”
★ ★ ★
Jonah Singer knew exactly what his body was telling him a few minutes after Friday’s Class 2A 3,200 relay preliminaries inside O’Brien Stadium.
The Mahomet-Seymour senior verbally expressed it. Then he took a short walk to the nearest trash can, grasped it on both sides and leaned his head over it.
Singer was glad to chat with media after taking care of that dirty business.
“It happens,” Singer said with a smile.
Singer’s body likely was reacting to his strong final relay leg, which gave the Bulldogs second place both in their heat and overall en route to a berth in Saturday’s final at 8:06.19.
“Just trying to secure that spot so we can be back,” Singer said. “Last year, we were here with the 4-by-8, and we’re just trying to carry on the torch, keep Mahomet good in the 4-by-8. We’ve got some distance guys who really care about the sport.”
Singer was preceded in the event by senior Kyle Nofziger, freshman Blake Dillman and senior Joseph Scheele. Singer, Nofziger and Scheele all competed for M-S boys’ cross-country during an eighth-place team finish in last season’s 2A state meet.
“It’s really nice ending off (the seniors’ careers) with a relay,” Singer said. “All our first high school races was here at Charleston (in) a cross-country invite here. So it’s kind of nostalgic to see our last track races here as well.”
★ ★ ★
Prairie Central finished 4 of 5 in Friday’s Class 2A state preliminaries, as far as sending preliminary entries on to the championship stage.
Junior Dylan Bazzell cobbled together an especially solid day, advancing in both the 110 hurdles and high jump. His time of 15.28 in the former event ranks eighth entering the final, and his clearance of 6-2 in the latter venture was good enough to progress.
“We all have pride in our town and our school,” Bazzell said, “so it’s nice to show these other schools what we’ve got.”
A 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball first-team selection, Bazzell was a 2A high jump state participant last season and tied for ninth place.
“I was way more nervous last year,” Bazzell said. “But this year, it’s totally different because last year wasn’t like a normal state meet. So this feels pretty new to me.”
Senior Isaiah Adams and junior Drew Fehr also advanced in their respective field events for the Hawks.
Adams notched a triple jump of 42-61/4 to rank sixth in prelims, while Fehr cleared 13-5 in pole vault to book his finals spot.
“I felt good going in mentally. … I’ve been ready for this for a while,” Adams said. “Physically, I haven’t been feeling great. My legs have been kind of hurting. I’ve been working with some shin splints and knee problems. But I’m making it work.”
Like Bazzell, Adams takes pride in spreading the Prairie Central brand at the state level.
“Psyched,” Adams said. “Small kids. Fairbury, Illinois. Coming out, showing them how it’s done. Looking forward to it.”
Bazzell and Adams also were part of an 800-relay unit with freshman Hudson Ault and senior Cody Dohman, finishing 15th with a time of 1:31.55.
★ ★ ★
Miles Wood‘s lone carry out of the backfield went for 29 yards during Champaign Central football’s 22-0 loss to rival Centennial on April 3, 2021.
The play ended when a Chargers facemask connected with Wood’s right knee.
“I tore my ACL, MCL and meniscus,” Wood said.
Wood underwent surgery that May.
Fast forward approximately one year, and the Maroons senior was participating in Friday’s Class 2A 110 hurdles state preliminaries.
“This recovery process has been so long, but I feel like I’ve come so far,” Wood said. “I don’t know what my future holds at this point, but I’m excited to be here (and) excited to take it every race at a time.”
Wood finished his race in 15.73, putting him in 11th place and leaving him two spots short of advancing into Saturday’s final.
Wood wasn’t able to start running until about six months after his 2021 surgery.
So his rise to a state-caliber level with such an injury turnaround is worth talking about.
“My physical therapy team was great,” Wood said. “From the beginning, we were preparing for track season. That’s the one thing I had in my mind.”
Wood resided in the O’Brien Stadium track’s third lane for his flight. LaSalle-Peru’s Brett Aimone false-started directly to Wood’s right and was ejected from the race as a result.
“Kind of racked my nerves a little bit at the beginning, but I was able to stay calm,” Wood said. “I reacted to him moving, so I was worried they were going to disqualify me, too.”
COLIN LIKAS