Centennial senior Kemoni McCullough, left, reacts as he overtakes Wheaton Warrenville South’s Reece Young to win the second heat of Friday’s 400-meter relay preliminaries in the IHSA Class 3A boys’ state track and field meet at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. McCullough and Chargers teammates Braylon Peacock, Jordan Griggs and Daniel Lacy earned automatic qualification into Saturday’s final after they recorded a first-place heat time of 42.95 seconds.