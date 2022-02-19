KANKAKEE — Playing for a regional championship has been the goal of the St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team since November.
Not the only goal, but a necessary first with designs on a longer postseason run.
The top-seeded Spartans took care of that initial goal Friday night with a 51-17 victory against host and sixth-seeded Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional. Taking down the Fighting Irish on their home court now sends SJ-O (23-7) into a 6 p.m. Tuesday sectional semifinal game against fellow Illini Prairie Conference foe Prairie Central in Peotone.
“If we wanted to make a nice little run here, the first step was winning a regional,” SJ-O first-year coach Drew Arteaga said. “When the brackets came out, I thought we could really do this. That’s something our girls in our program don’t take lightly. Super proud of our kids. We don’t want this journey and this ride to end yet. We’re not ready to go home. We’re not ready to move on to softball and track.”
The Spartans, who earned the 18th regional title in program history with the 34-point win against the Fighting Irish (14-17), forestalled a shift to spring sports Friday by utilizing good ball movement offensively — making the extra pass to turn good shots into great ones — and generally limiting Bishop McNamara to one contested shot per possession.
SJ-O’s offensive effort was a balanced one, much like it has been all season to get the Spartans within one win of reaching the Sweet 16. Taylor Wells led the Spartans with 10 points, Payton Jacob finished with nine points and Peyton Jones and Ella Armstrong chipped in eight points apiece.
“That’s the best part of our program,” Orteaga said. “We’ve got seven or eight girls that any given night can put the ball in the hole. That’s what makes it so tough for teams to guard us.”
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Oakwood 40. Friday night turned partly into a duel between PBL’s Lorena Arnett and Oakwood’s Addie Wright. Wright scored a game-high 22 points. Arnett countered with a team-high 21 points.
The difference-maker in the Panthers’ regional title win was their depth. Emily Robidoux and Losa Suaava scored 10 points apiece for PBL (12-17), while only three other players combined for just 18 total points for the Comets (15-17). Robidoux scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, helping PBL pull away after holding a slim 36-33 lead after three quarters.
The Panthers will try to keep their February run going at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Fieldcrest in a Peotone Sectional semifinal game.
Prairie Central 49, Peotone 43. Prairie Central’s Gyllian Davies scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Hawks (24-8) to a Class 2A regional title against Peotone on Friday night in Braidwood.
Clare Strong also had a team-high nine rebounds for Prairie Central, which will play St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday night in Peotone.
Paris 63, Clinton 36. Clinton (27-6) saw another successful season ended in Friday’s Class 2A regional championship, losing by 27 points on its home floor.