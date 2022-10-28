BISMARCK — St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball is no stranger to postseason success.
The top-seeded Spartans (28-8) proved that once again on Thursday night with a 25-10, 22-25, 25-19 win over third-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (23-9) that earned them their fourth consecutive regional title.
It was an especially difficult triumph given the absence of Josey Frerichs, a key middle for the Spartans who was unavailable due to injury.
“The kids responded extremely well, because we’ve been in this position before,” Spartans coach Abby McDonald said. “We made some quick adjustments on the fly and are just super proud of how they handled themselves (Thursday) and how they fought for it.”
Pacing the Spartans’ attack was Shayne Immke, who fell just short of a double-double with 10 kills, nine digs and two blocks.
Taylor Hug dished 19 assists, while Addie Roesch and Peyton Williams combined for nine kills.
“Shayne’s a competitor,” McDonald said. “She’s been part of our varsity program since she was a freshman, so she was part of that state team that year (the Class 2A third-place finisher) and she knows what the road looks like.
“She was leading us (Thursday) — not just in the in the stat column, but just also as a leader on the court and keeping our kids positive and motivated and driven.”
Roesch also collected a team-high 12 digs, and Mikaya Haley added 10 digs in a gritty defensive effort.
“Our kids played great defense,” McDonald said. “With a middle hitter hitter going out, that’s sometimes difficult then to make adjustments that quickly from a defensive perspective. The kids just kept telling our block, ‘If you can get a touch on it, we’ll that ball up.’”
BHRA was paced by Ravyn Davis’ 14-kill effort, while Reis McFarland added eight kills and Ella McFarland provided 22 assists.
The Spartans will face second-seeded Williamsville in a Class 2A Riverton Sectional semifinal match on Monday at 6 p.m.
“They know that they have to take this match just like any other one,” McDonald said. “If we put too much hype into it, we know that that takes us out of it mentally. So I’m just really proud of them and excited to see what they can do.”
Knights push forward. Second-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (30-5) claimed its first regional championship since 2016 on Thursday with a 25-15, 25-16 win over 10th-seeded Monticello (16-20) on the Knights’ home court.
ALAH will face top-seeded Pleasant Plains in a Class 2A Riverton Sectional semifinal on Monday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals are the only team that has beaten ALAH since Sept. 8, a stretch in which the Knights are 26-1.