First semifinal: Rockridge (33-0) vs. Pontiac (27-7-1), 3 p.m.
Rockridge Rockets
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. YR.
1 Madison Hetzler R/R 1B 5-7 Jr.
2 Estellah Bognar R/R C/2B 5-7 Fr.
3 Elizabeth Marty R/R OF/2B 5-5 Jr.
4 Taylor Dieterich R/R 3B/SS 5-5 Fr.
6 Bailah Bognar R/R C 5-8 Sr.
7 Kendra Lewis L/R P/SS 5-6 Soph.
8 Tatum Connell R/R P/2B 5-3 Soph.
9 Morgan Hofer R/R 2B/SS 5-6 Fr.
10 Keaton Frere R/R OF 5-9 Sr.
11 Taylor Sedam R/R 3B 5-6 Sr.
13 Daytonah Downing R/R OF 5-7 Jr.
14 Lexi Hines R/R SS/P 5-10 Sr.
18 Lauryn Rogers R/R 1B 5-7 Sr.
20 Kori Needham R/R OF 5-6 Jr.
22 Payton Brown R/R 1B/2B/P 5-6 Jr.
23 Cierra Bush R/R 2B 5-5 Jr.
24 Delaney Holbert R/R OF/1B 5-7 Sr.
25 Mikaylin Hofer R/R P/OF 5-6 Jr.
29 Hannah Graves R/R C/2B 5-5 Soph.
32 Arika Stutz R/R 3B/P 5-4 Soph.
How the Rockets got here: Defeated Mercer County 6-4 and Riverdale 8-1 in Rockridge Regional; defeated Tremont 2-1 and Erie-Prophetstown 10-1 in Tremont Sectional; defeated Richmond-Burton 1-0 in East Peoria Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's 10th appearance; won 2005 Class A tournament, placed third in 2007 Class A tournament, placed third in 2016 Class 2A tournament, won 2018 Class 2A tournament, placed third in 2019 Class 2A tournament and won 2021 Class 2A tournament.
Coach: John Nelson (239-48 in eighth season).
Key hitters: Payton Brown (115 at-bats, .548 batting average, 63 hits, 20 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 55 RBI, 56 runs scored); Lexi Hines (110 ABs, .409 AVG, 45 H, 11 doubles, 11 HRs, 32 RBI, 31 R); Kendra Lewis (112 ABs, .446 AVG, 50 H, 17 doubles, one triple, four HRs, 33 RBI, 29 R); Kori Needham (104 ABs, .404 AVG, 42 H, nine doubles, three triples, nine HRs, 35 RBI, 37 R); Bailah Bognar (109 ABs, .394 AVG, 43 H, nine doubles, one triple, seven HRs, 31 RBI, 15 R).
Key pitchers: Kendra Lewis (23 games, 136 innings pitched, 22-0 record, 60 hits, 28 walks, 214 strikeouts, 0.77 earned run average); Lexi Hines (nine games, 28 IP, 3-0 record, 24 H, 12 BB, 24 K, 2.50 ERA); Payton Brown (seven games, 22 IP, 4-0 record, 12 H, seven BB, 31 K, 1.91 ERA).
Quick fact: The Rockets haven't lost a game since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They finished with a 29-0 record last season en route to a 2A state championship, and they're unblemished so far this spring. In fact, Rockridge hasn't dropped more than seven games in a season since 2015, accumulating a mere 25 defeats over the last six-plus campaigns.
Pontiac Indians
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. YR.
0 Brooke Fox L/R INF Sr.
1 Cameron Trost R/R INF Sr.
2 Maddie Gourley L/L OF/INF Soph.
3 Tessa Collins L/R OF Fr.
4 Bailey Masching R/R INF/C Soph.
5 Adison Dearth R/R INF Fr.
6 Elena Krause L/R INF/P Fr.
7 Adriann Sutton R/R OF/C Soph.
9 Kendall Pitchford R/R INF/P Fr.
10 Addisyn McKinney R/R INF Fr.
11 Mackenzie Coates R/L OF Jr.
12 Aubrey Shepherd R/R INF/P Soph.
13 Samantha Johns R/L INF Sr.
14 Makayla Metz R/R INF/P Jr.
15 Brooke Burger R/R INF Fr.
16 Sophia Karr R/R OF Fr.
17 Olivia Lindsay R/R INF/C Fr.
18 Alix Robinson R/R OF Fr.
19 Cadence Helms R/R INF Soph.
21 Rylee Zimmerman R/R INF/C Sr.
How the Indians got here: Defeated Prairie Central 12-0 and Lexington/Ridgeview 11-1 in Pontiac Regional; defeated Manteno 3-2 (eight innings) and Kankakee Bishop McNamara 3-0 in Herscher Sectional; defeated Montini 3-0 in Olivet Nazarene Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's first appearance.
Coach: Nicole Hayner (170-121-1 in 10th season).
Key hitters: Maddie Gourley (105 at-bats, .581 batting average, 61 hits, five doubles, three triples, one home run, 20 RBI, 46 runs scored); Elena Krause (112 ABs, .500 AVG, 56 H, nine doubles, one triple, 27 RBI, 47 R); Bailey Masching (99 ABs, .273 AVG, 27 H, six doubles, one triple, 39 RBI, 22 R); Makayla Metz (96 ABs, .333 AVG, 32 H, three doubles, 26 RBI); Mackenzie Coates (97 ABs, .320 AVG, 31 H, six doubles, two triples, 14 RBI, 26 R).
Key pitchers: Elena Krause (30 games, 117 innings pitched, 15-3 record, 49 hits, 43 walks, 226 strikeouts, 1.14 earned run average); Makayla Metz (25 games, 98 IP, 12-4 record, 85 H, 23 BB, 134 K, 2.29 ERA).
Quick fact: Hayner took over at Pontiac prior to the 2013 season with the knowledge the Indians hadn't won even a regional since 2007. After watching her first four teams amass a 50-86 record, she began turning things around with a 23-10 mark in 2017. Pontiac largely has been flying high from there, becoming one of the better programs in a loaded Illini Prairie Conference.
Likas' semifinal projection: Rockridge 5, Pontiac 3. Interestingly, these teams both competed in a mid-May tournament at the Rockets' home base of Taylor Ridge, but they didn't cross paths. Rockridge has proven it can win on the state stage, and that will pay huge dividends in a semifinal that should be closer than some observers might anticipate.
Second semifinal: Unity (26-8) vs. Freeburg (32-1), 5:30 p.m.
Unity Rockets
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. YR.
0 Bailey Rice R/R OF 5-7 Sr.
1 McKayla Schendel R/R INF 5-4 Soph.
2 Lauren Haas R/R OF/INF 5-7 Fr.
3 Maddie Reed R/R OF 5-6 Sr.
5 Elise Swanstrom L/R INF 5-7 Sr.
8 Hailey Flesch R/R INF 5-7 Sr.
11 Ruby Tarr R/R INF 5-6 Soph.
12 Reagan Little R/R OF 5-8 Soph.
13 Gracie Renfrow R/R OF 5-9 Sr.
16 Reece Sarver R/R C/INF 5-7 Jr.
17 Maegan Rothe R/R OF 5-7 Fr.
18 Sophia Beckett R/R INF 5-7 Fr.
20 Bridget Henry L/R INF 5-8 Sr.
21 Lindy Bates R/R P/INF 5-7 Fr.
22 Taylor Henry R/R UTIL 5-6 Sr.
23 Meredith Reed R/R OF 5-5 Soph.
24 Jenna Adkins R/R UTIL 5-7 Fr.
25 Ashlyn Miller L/L P 5-8 Jr.
27 Grace Frye R/R INF 5-7 Sr.
How the Rockets got here: Defeated Sullivan 8-0 and Westville 6-0 in Unity Regional; defeated Maroa-Forsyth 9-1 and Effingham St. Anthony 3-2 in Maroa-Forsyth Sectional; defeated Macomb 3-1 in Millikin Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's second appearance; placed fourth in 2021 Class 2A tournament.
Coach: Aimee Davis (150-73-1 in eighth season).
Key hitters: Taylor Henry (106 at-bats, .491 batting average, 52 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, one home run, 42 RBI, 30 runs scored); Ruby Tarr (114 ABs, .421 AVG, 48 H, 11 doubles, five triples, seven HRs, 30 RBI, 50 R); Hailey Flesch (95 ABs, .347 AVG, 34 H, four doubles, three HRs, 29 RBI, 14 R); Reece Sarver (78 ABs, .372 AVG, 29 H, nine doubles, five HRs, 26 RBI, 22 R); Gracie Renfrow (114 ABs, .360 AVG, 41 H, two doubles, one triple, one HR, 17 RBI, 32 R).
Key pitchers: Taylor Henry (26 games, 123 innings pitched, 16-6 record, 85 hits, 40 walks, 192 strikeouts, 2.05 earned run average); Ashlyn Miller (18 games, 68 IP, 7-1 record, 74 H, seven BB, 59 K, 2.68 ERA).
Quick fact: The Rockets were very close to drawing a different but more familiar opponent for Friday's semifinal game. Unity and Pinckneyville squared off in a doubleheader on May 14 in Tolono to cap the regular season, splitting the two games. The Panthers dropped a 3-0 decision to Freeburg — whom the Rockets will face next — during the super-sectional round.
Freeburg Midgets
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Stella Lybarger L/L OF 5-4 Jr.
3 Abby Benedick R/R OF 5-6 Sr.
4 Maddy Schwemmer R/R C 5-6 Sr.
5 Bailey Stambaugh L/R OF 5-7 Sr.
6 Lindsey Muskopf R/R INF 5-6 Soph.
9 Calli Smith R/R INF 5-7 Jr.
10 Briley Schmittling L/R INF 5-7 Soph.
11 Lizzy Ludwig R/R P/INF 6-2 Sr.
13 Emma Otten R/R OF 5-5 Jr.
15 Mackinzie Nail R/R INF 5-6 Sr.
16 Sam Roulanaitis R/R INF/P 5-7 Soph.
17 Nicole Edmiaston R/R INF/P 5-6 Jr.
18 Camryn Schwemmer R/R INF 5-9 Soph.
20 Maleah Blomenkamp L/R INF 5-6 Jr.
21 Catie Beaston R/R C 5-4 Soph.
25 Raegen Trentman R/R OF 5-5 Jr.
How the Midgets got here: Defeated Piasa Southwestern 10-0 and Alton Marquette 10-0 in Alton Marquette Regional; defeated Newton 2-1 (eight innings) and Gillespie 1-0 in Gillespie Sectional; defeated Pinckneyville 3-0 in Johnston City Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's second appearance; won 1985 Class A tournament.
Coach: Becky Mueth (74-16 in third season).
Key hitters: Nicole Edmiaston (106 at-bats, .632 batting average, 67 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 70 RBI, 40 runs scored); Lizzy Ludwig (90 ABs, .444 AVG, 40 H, four doubles, one triple, 10 HRs, 50 RBI, 28 R); Sam Roulanaitis (97 ABs, .412 AVG, 40 H, 12 doubles, four triples, four HRs, 34 RBI, 22 R); Lindsey Muskopf (107 ABs, .458 AVG, 49 H, 14 doubles, one triple, five HRs, 37 RBI, 54 R); Maddy Schwemmer (94 ABs, .394 AVG, 37 H, nine doubles, three triples, four HRs, 41 RBI).
Key pitchers: Lizzy Ludwig (19 games, 106 innings pitched, 17-1 record, 41 hits, seven walks, 158 strikeouts, 0.26 earned run average); Sam Roulanaitis (16 games, 68 IP, 12-0 record, 50 H, 11 BB, 100 K, 1.96 ERA).
Quick fact: Winning by overwhelming margins has been the name of the game for the Midgets this season. They've scored 10 or more runs in 23 games while allowing two or fewer runs on 25 occasions. They haven't permitted more than three runs in a game since April 2 and boast 15 shutouts this spring — including four in the playoffs.
Likas' semifinal projection: Unity 2, Freeburg 1. This projects as a pitchers' duel all the way, with the Rockets' Henry and the Midgets' Ludwig dominating in the circle throughout the playoffs. Unity's athletes say they learned a lot from last year's state appearance, and there's no reason to discount their word. Past experience will put the Rockets over the top here.