NORMAL — The Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team knew to expect a full-court press and multiple defensive looks from Bloomington during Friday night’s Class 3A regional championship game at Normal West after watching the Raiders do the same thing in the semifinals.
Handling that pressure would be key.
The Bulldogs’ answer was Durbin Thomas. The junior provided a steadying influence, and Mahomet-Seymour came away with a fairly decisive 53-37 victory and regional title against the Raiders. In a season that has already featured a single-season record for wins, M-S added to its legacy this winter by earning the program’s first regional championship since 2005. When many of the same players who contributed on Friday night were either not born yet or were infants.
Like Thomas, the 5-foot-5 point guard who knows her role. And performs it well.
“She doesn’t necessarily get a ton of recognition for putting up points, but having someone to keep us calm and get us going with our offense was huge,” M-S coach Garret Risley said. “She just has a lot of inner confidence. She’s been playing at the varsity level for a few years, so there’s not a whole lot out there that’s going to surprise her.
“(Bloomington) tried a couple different things and they did it well, but it was more so recognizing what they were running and going to our counter for that. I thought they played within themselves and played controlled basketball.”
Savannah Orgeron led the Bulldogs (28-4) with 17 points in Friday’s regional title win. Nichole Taylor added 11 points, Ivie Juarez added nine points and Thomas and Cayla Koerner scored seven points apiece.
With the win against Bloomington, M-S advances to a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday sectional semifinal against Rochester in Lincoln. A spot in the Sweet 16 is one win away, but Risley and Co. aren’t looking past the Rockets.
“I think the biggest thing is just being intentional in practices,” Risley said was the key to keeping the postseason run going. “We’ve kind of preached all year you’re going to play how you practice. We’ve got (Saturday) to get ready and we’ve got Monday. If we’re able to string two practices together, we’ll have a chance. We’re going to have to do a lot of things right if we want to keep this thing going.”
Lincoln 56, Centennial 27. Centennial ran into a tough matchup in Friday night’s championship game in Champaign, and the sixth-seeded Chargers (11-18) saw their season end in a 29-point loss to the second-seeded Railspitters (23-8) at Champaign Central’s Combes Gymnasium.