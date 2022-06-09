First semifinal: Antioch (29-3) vs. Lemont (32-6), 10 a.m.
Antioch Sequoits
Roster
NO(S). ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. YR.
1/16 Carlie Elizondo R/R 2B 5-6 Jr.
2 Aubrey Ultsch R/R OF/2B/P 5-6 Soph.
4 Gabby Dubevec R/R SS 5-2 Sr.
5/14 Maddy Clancy R/R OF/SS 5-3 Fr.
7/10 Syerra Gilmore R/R 3B/P 5-3 Jr.
8 Miranda Gomez R/R OF/1B 5-7 Soph.
11 Grace Green R/R C/3B 5-8 Soph.
12 Nicole Kutcher R/R C/3B/OF 5-9 Soph.
13 Eden Echevarria R/R CF/2B 5-3 Jr.
15 Sophia Shaffer R/R 1B 5-6 Sr.
17/3 Jazzy Fisher L/R OF/1B 5-8 Soph.
18/19 Chloe Barbarise R/R 2B/SS/OF 5-2 Jr.
20/20 Hailey Menzies R/R OF/1B 5-7 Sr.
25 Jacey Schuler R/R P/OF 5-7 Soph.
27/22 Katie Smith L/L OF/1B 5-4 Fr.
32/23 Emily Brecht R/R 2B/3B 5-7 Jr.
33/10 Hailey Caya R/R OF/C/3B 5-6 Soph.
88/97 Madison Holbrook R/R OF 5-2 Soph.
How the Sequoits got here: Defeated Lake Forest 17-0 and St. Viator 2-1 in Antioch Regional; defeated Lakes 1-0 and Wauconda 6-0 in Lakes Sectional; defeated Kaneland 9-0 in Kaneland Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's second appearance; placed third in 2010 Class 3A tournament.
Coach: Anthony Rocco (252-96-1 in 10th season).
Key hitters: Jacey Schuler (105 at-bats, .486 batting average, 51 hits, eight doubles, four triples, one home run, 29 RBI, 13 runs scored); Gabby Debevec (94 ABs, .394 AVG, 37 H, six doubles, one triple, five HRs, 26 RBI, 35 R); Eden Echevarria (103 ABs, .388 AVG, 40 H, eight doubles, three triples, nine HRs, 17 RBI, 43 R); Grace Green (93 ABs, .323 AVG, 30 H, three doubles, one triple, two HRs, 22 RBI); Emily Brecht (84 ABs, .298 AVG, 25 H, two doubles, one triple, eight HRs, 23 RBI, 17 R).
Key pitchers: Jacey Schuler (23 games, 131 innings pitched, 19-2 record, 61 hits, 31 walks, 253 strikeouts, 0.69 earned run average); Syerra Gilmore (11 games, 64 IP, 8-1 record, 46 H, 24 BB, 84 K, 1.31 ERA).
Quick fact: The Sequoits thrive on strong pitching, as their offense has produced double-digit runs in just six games this season. On the flip side, hurlers such as Schuler, Gilmore and Aubrey Ultsch have combined to log 14 shutouts of opposing offenses, including four this postseason. Two of their three losses were by margins of 2-0 and 2-1.
Lemont
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. YR.
2 Lexi Liptak R/R INF/C 5-4 Sr.
3 Ania Liptak R/R INF/C 5-8 Fr.
5 Kate Persak R/R OF 5-5 Jr.
6 Emma Kaczmarski R/R P/OF 5-5 Soph.
7 Nicole Pontrelli R/R INF/OF 5-3 Jr.
9 Mallory Corse R/R OF 5-7 Soph.
10 Courtney Schwarz R/R INF 5-6 Jr.
11 Maya Hollendoner R/R OF 5-2 Fr.
12 Ava Reed R/R INF/OF 5-3 Soph.
14 Jackie Wencl R/R OF 5-7 Sr.
15 Addison McGrath R/R INF 5-4 Soph.
16 Sage Mardjetko R/R P 5-11 Jr.
18 Natalie Pacyga R/R INF/OF 5-6 Fr.
20 Olivia Parent L/R INF/OF 5-7 Fr.
21 Lauren Grames R/R INF 5-6 Soph.
22 Avaree Taylor R/R P/INF 5-11 Soph.
23 Alyssa DeMaio L/R OF 5-1 Soph.
24 Frankie Rita R/R C/INF 5-6 Jr.
25 Allison Pawlowicz R/R INF 5-10 Soph.
28 Rhea Mardjetko R/R P/INF 5-5 Soph.
32 Raegan Duncan R/R INF 5-6 Soph.
How Lemont got here: Defeated Illinois Math and Science 12-1 and Bremen 13-0 in Lemont Regional; defeated Morris 8-0 and Chicago Heights Marian 5-0 in Joliet Catholic Sectional; defeated Metamora 1-0 in East Peoria Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's fifth appearance; placed second in 1988 Class A tournament, placed third in 1989 Class A tournament and placed second in 2021 Class 3A tournament.
Coach: Chris Traina (353-153-1 in 15th season).
Key hitters: Raegan Duncan (84 at-bats, .440 batting average, 37 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 45 RBI, 32 runs scored); Frankie Rita (121 ABs, .421 AVG, 51 H, 10 doubles, one triple, three HRs, 33 RBI, 41 R); Natalie Pacyga (103 ABs, .427 AVG, 44 H, 12 doubles, two triples, two HRs, 28 RBI, 32 R); Allison Pawlowicz (109 ABs, .358 AVG, 39 H, one double, two triples, 22 RBI); Nicole Pontrelli (90 ABs, .300 AVG, 27 H, six doubles, two triples, 17 RBI, 22 R).
Key pitchers: Sage Mardjetko (21 games, 128 innings pitched, 19-1 record, 21 hits, 28 walks, 304 strikeouts, 0.27 earned run average); Avaree Taylor (13 games, 60 IP, 8-3 record, 46 H, 34 BB, 73 K, 2.68 ERA); Nicole Pontrelli (seven games, 37 IP, 5-2 record, 44 H, 11 BB, 22 K, 2.08 ERA).
Quick fact: Lemont possesses plenty of quality bats, but South Carolina softball commit Mardjetko is the story here. She fired a perfect game with 18 strikeouts to guide her team to a super-sectional victory Monday, and at one point during the regular season she recorded a no-hitter and a perfect game in back-to-back days.
Likas' semifinal projection: Lemont 3, Antioch 1. Considering both Antioch's Schuler and Lemont's Mardjetko have been close to untouchable all season long, this should be a low-scoring contest. Lemont's experience in the 2021 state tournament should prove beneficial, and Mardjetko is in such a groove that it's hard to see her giving up much here.
Second semifinal: Mahomet-Seymour (27-5) vs. St. Ignatius (28-8-1), 12:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. YR.
1 Kayla McKinney R/R INF 5-5 Jr.
2 Madeleine Cortez R/R INF 5-10 Soph.
5 Madi White L/R INF 5-0 Fr.
6 Maddie Logsdon R/R INF 5-8 Fr.
7 Jadyn Hannah R/R OF 5-7 Sr.
8 Kenadi Granadino R/R C 5-3 Jr.
9 Abby Akers R/R INF 5-6 Sr.
10 Chloe Truax R/R OF 5-4 Sr.
11 Brookelyn Howard R/R INF 5-8 Jr.
12 Karley Yergler R/R P 5-7 Sr.
14 Jenna Wade R/R OF 5-5 Jr.
16 Jessica Hawk R/R INF 5-4 Sr.
20 Sydney Ward R/R OF 5-5 Jr.
22 Jami Marriott R/R OF 5-7 Sr.
23 Rio Casillas R/R C 5-8 Fr.
24 Ava Henderson R/R INF 5-3 Soph.
How the Bulldogs got here: Defeated Rantoul 15-0 and Danville 8-3 in Mahomet-Seymour Regional; defeated Springfield 2-0 and Chatham Glenwood 5-4 (eight innings) in Mt. Zion Sectional; defeated Highland 4-1 in Decatur Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's first appearance.
Coach: James Heinold (27-5 in first season).
Key hitters: Karley Yergler (99 at-bats, .495 batting average, 49 hits, nine doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 50 RBI, 45 runs scored); Madeleine Cortez (94 ABs, .372 AVG, 35 H, 10 doubles, one triple, three HRs, 26 RBI, 26 R); Abby Akers (102 ABs, .373 AVG, 38 H, 11 doubles, five HRs, 21 RBI, 33 R); Maddie Logsdon (31 ABs, .484 AVG, 15 H, four doubles, two HRs, 13 RBI, seven R); Kenadi Granadino (86 ABs, .337 AVG, 29 H, 10 doubles, one HR, 11 RBI).
Key pitcher: Karley Yergler (25 games, 169 innings pitched, 23-2 record, 73 hits, 25 walks, 354 strikeouts, 0.54 earned run average).
Quick fact: The Bulldogs come from the only school in this tournament with an IHSA-listed enrollment in triple digits. M-S's 943 students is surpassed by Antioch's 1,335, Lemont's 1,376 and St. Ignatius' 1,443. The Bulldogs also can say they defeated Class 2A's third-place team earlier this season, when they bested Unity 4-3 back on March 15.
St. Ignatius Wolfpack
Roster
NO. ATHLETE BATS/THROWS POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Sophia Fredericks R/R SS 5-4 Fr.
2 Rachael Dombrowski L/R OF 5-2 Fr.
3 Elise Wolf R/R C 5-2 Soph.
4 Abby Lee R/R 2B/SS 5-7 Soph.
5 Lizzy Nejman R/R 3B/C 5-2 Jr.
6 Caroline Leavy R/R CF 5-6 Soph.
7 Nina Green R/R 2B 5-6 Fr.
8 Grace Van Pelt R/R 2B/P 5-8 Sr.
9 Nora Walsh R/R 3B 5-7 Soph.
10 Lauren Walton R/R LF 5-7 Soph.
11 Payton Goodwin R/R RF 5-7 Soph.
12 Ellie Giles R/R P 5-11 Sr.
13 Jacquelyn Freeman R/R OF 5-10 Jr.
14 Sarah Fitzgerald R/R SS 5-4 Fr.
15 Samantha Steinhofer R/R 1B 5-8 Fr.
How the Wolfpack got here: Defeated Chicago Noble/Bulls 18-0 and Glenbard South 2-0 in St. Ignatius Regional; defeated Chicago Noble/Muchin 7-0 and Benet Academy 12-3 in Glenbard South Sectional; defeated Burbank St. Laurence 1-0 in Rosemont Super-Sectional.
State tournament history: Program's second appearance; placed fourth in 2014 Class 3A tournament.
Coach: Allison Heraty (182-124-2 in 10th season).
Key hitters: Abby Lee (96 at-bats, .375 batting average, 36 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, one home run, 24 RBI, 41 runs scored); Caroline Leavy (101 ABs, .327 AVG, 33 H, four doubles, 28 RBI, 26 R); Samantha Steinhofer (95 ABs, .337 AVG, 32 H, three doubles, three HRs, 21 RBI, 19 R); Ellie Giles (91 ABs, .264 AVG, 24 H, eight doubles, one triple, five HRs, 25 RBI, 20 R); Lizzy Nejman (80 ABs, .300 AVG, 24 H, three doubles, three HRs, 18 RBI, 20 R).
Key pitcher: Ellie Giles (31 games, 178 innings pitched, 21-4 record, 48 hits, 24 walks, 441 strikeouts, 0.51 earned run average).
Quick fact: Another team in this tournament, another stud pitcher for opponents to contend with. Giles is a Belmont commit who is averaging nearly 2 1/2 strikeouts per inning. She cobbled together a complete-game shutout with 11 punchouts in the super-sectional round and is a big reason why the Wolfpack boasts 16 shutouts as a team this spring.
Likas' semifinal projection: Mahomet-Seymour 2, St. Ignatius 1. This should be a straight-up pitchers' duel between Yergler and Giles with strikeouts aplenty. So how does one decide a winner here? The Bulldogs bats have been more consistently steady this season, and contributions have occurred up and down the lineup as the postseason has progressed.