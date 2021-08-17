CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood’s team has lost another Class of 2022 commitment.
Guard Reggie Bass announced his decommitment from the Illinois men’s basketball program on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Bass is a consensus three-star recruit who verbally pledged to the Illini last March.
“With that being said I will be reopening my recruitment to all schools,” Bass wrote on Twitter. “Thanks Illinois but my recruitment is now open.”
It’s not clear what Bass was referring to by writing “with that being said.” His most recent tweet prior to Tuesday occurred on Aug. 6, when he shared a picture of himself in a Fighting Illini T-shirt and captioned it with a blue heart emoji.
Bass originally announced a final four of Illinois, Kansas State, Providence and Oregon State. On March 19, he selected the Illini, who defeated Drexel in the NCAA tournament’s first round on the same day. Illinois lost to Loyola Chicago two days later in a second-round matchup. Bass also possesses offers from Florida and Texas Tech.
Bass currently is preparing for his senior season at Arsenal Tech (Ind.) High School after playing last season at Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) Christian Academy and also spending some time with the Indiana-based Elevation Prep program.
Illinois still maintains verbal commitments in the Class of 2022 from four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, both of whom gave their pledges in July.
That Illini class now has lost commitments from Bass and guard AJ Storr, who since has pledged to St. John’s, following the departures of assistant coaches Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua for Kentucky.