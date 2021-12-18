CHAMPAIGN — Nick Clegg never formulated a plan to determine exactly how long he would coach the Champaign Central boys’ soccer team.
He did, however, come up with plenty of ideas for how to mold the program in the image he desired.
“I was just enjoying the process and building the culture that we have,” Clegg said, “where the kids that are the most skilled are the hardest workers. Not competing to be the best player on the team — they’re competing to be some of the best players in the state.”
Another element of Clegg’s vision was focusing on family. And that’s the exact reason he’s decided to step down as the Maroons’ leader after five seasons.
Clegg told The News-Gazette on Friday afternoon he resigned from the role because his wife is scheduled to give birth to the couple’s first child, a girl, in February.
“My wife works evenings and frequently doesn’t get home until late. I’ve always promoted we’re family first as part of the culture of the program, and I’ve got to put my kid first,” Clegg said. “It was a tough choice, but ultimately I think it’s the right one.
“And whoever ends up taking over as head coach is going to be really lucky. It’s a great group of kids that’s going to be super competitive the next couple of years.”
Clegg started as Central’s coach in the 2017 season, which concluded with the Maroons holding a 7-14-1 record.
Central’s trajectory rose significantly from that point on.
The Maroons won a Class 2A regional championship in 2018 and 2019, and Clegg will depart from his role with a five-year ledger of 71-34-8. He also was the N-G All-Area boys’ soccer Coach of the Year in 2018, when Central racked up 21 victories and that aforementioned regional plaque. His last team accumulated 16 wins this fall.
“It’s great to feel like I left a nice culture,” Clegg said, “but honestly, I feel like whoever the coach was for these kids, they’d get in such a phenomenal situation. They put in so much work outside (the team) training, and by the time they get to high school, they’re already phenomenal players.”
Among Clegg’s players in the past five seasons included two-time N-G All-Area Player of the Year Santiago Rodriguez — currently playing college soccer at DePaul — and two-time All-Area first-teamer Kyle Johnson. Both boys received a United Soccer Coaches Association All-Midwest honor at one time, something Clegg is especially proud of.
“I don’t even know the last time Central’s had someone that’s not just all-state but getting All-Midwest love,” Clegg said. “(Next season’s roster) will have anywhere from five to 10 guys who can play at the next level.”
Clegg found an interesting response when asked for a highlight that showed him he was building a positive culture among the Maroons.
Shortly before Central began its 2019 postseason run, Clegg had all of his athletes complete a 2-mile run. It’s something he did at various points throughout his stint with the Maroons, making sure his players were up to snuff physically and earning their match minutes.
Even players like Rodriguez.
“Santi set a personal best on his final 2-mile,” Clegg said. “The kids saw that and were like, ‘Holy cow. This guy who’s just scored so many goals is continuing to get as good as he can and get better at the end of the season.’
“That just set the tone for the culture. ... He just ran a sub-12-minute (mile). He was clearly super winded at the end and gave it his all, and he probably could’ve easily ran it under 13 minutes and still would’ve been able to start and everything. When he showed that, it just showed me how much the team cared.”
Clegg isn’t ruling out returning to the soccer sidelines in one capacity or another. In fact, he was planning on heading over to Urbana’s Soccer Planet facility on Friday night to watch an indoor league championship match involving plenty of local talent.
“I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes, but if I have time over the summer and (Central’s new coach) wants some help, I could see myself taking it part-time immediately,” Clegg said. “And down the road ... if I’m able to work it out, absolutely I’d like to coach again. It’s been a super rewarding experience to foster so many relationships.”