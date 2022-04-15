CLINTON — Vic Binkley has been named the new Clinton boys’ basketball coach in a rapid turnaround following his resignation from the same position at Warrensburg-Latham.
Maroons athletic director Matt Koeppel announced Binkley’s hiring on Thursday. Binkley replaces Dan Luketich, who stepped down from the role after two seasons.
“We look forward to having (Binkley) as part of our CHS family, and we are excited for what he can bring to our program,” Koeppel said in a statement.
Binkley resigned on Wednesday from the Warrensburg-Latham boys’ basketball coach position, which he’d held since 1986. The Cardinals and Maroons are Central Illinois Conference opponents.
“I knew I wasn’t going to ever go back and coach there, and I’m sure they didn’t want me to coach there,” Binkley said in an interview Wednesday with WAND TV. “I thought it was time. Let’s move on. Let’s resign, and good things will hopefully happen for them and for me.”
Binkley amassed a 631-383 record with W-L across 36 seasons, helping the Cardinals to a 2003 Class A third-place state finish and a 2008 Class 1A third-place state trophy. The program captured 15 regional championships and three sectional plaques under his guidance as well.
Clinton posted a 13-35 ledger during Luketich’s two seasons in charge. The Maroons last won a regional title in 2001 and have logged just three winning seasons since.