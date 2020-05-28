Chris Ridgeway’s second campaign running Clinton football resulted in the Maroons qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2015. Also the Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ track and field coach, Ridgeway spoke about his football program’s ongoing growth:
How important was it for the team to qualify for last year’s Class 4A playoffs?
It was great. Just having back-to-back years where we (got five wins) means a lot to this program and to our coaching staff. Three years ago, (former Clinton) coach (Nick) Blackburn and I had sat down and came out with what we thought was going to be the list of changes we needed to make. (It was great) seeing those roll out last year really ahead of what we had projected as a schedule of how we thought things would change. And then seeing our kids this year, before all of the COVID things that have happened, all of the changes that had come are so far along, just way further in our plan than we had originally projected.
Do you have any concerns over the current suspension of summer contact days?
We’ve taken advantage of the online platforms like Zoom. ... It’s really kept the guys talking about football and keeping them interested. Now, overall, I have lots of fears as to what this has done. As we’ve already talked about, we’ve had the plan of how we want to change this program and keep it going in the right direction. A lot of that is the interaction (with) and focusing on our lower-level grades and making sure that those kids understand what buying in is and the work that goes into a good program. So not being able to meet with my freshmen and sophomore group and really reaffirm those ideals, it’s bad. That’s something scary, not being able to set the tone with those younger guys. In an established program, those things are already there. But with us it’s something that we’ve had to work on.
After graduating a strong Class of 2020, which returnees do you expect to step up?
We have an incredibly experienced group of linemen right now, and even some younger juniors that have really stepped up in the leadership area. In our senior group, we have Cordell Workman. Zack Raymer’s another senior lineman that was a starter for us last year, got a lot of experience. We have Cole Young and Kevin Rodas that played running back. From our junior group, we have some guys that are really stepping it up, just weight room things before all this started. They were in the weight room every day. Any day, any teacher, any coach that would get them in there, they were there, which was something we haven’t seen yet. They were really driving the weight room presence, guys like Adam Kroeger and Wyatt Martin.
What has it been like to be involved in Clinton athletics?
It’s amazing. It’s a level I haven’t been a part of. I’ve mostly worked with smaller schools and smaller places that have a lot of involvement. But at a place this big, there’s so many people involved, it’s nice to have. It’s amazing what I’ve gotten from community members, even without kids on the team.