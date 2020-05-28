CLINTON — Cross-country is a sport in which individual workouts occur regularly. At the same time, huffing and puffing alongside teammates can make those efforts a little easier.
For Clinton junior-to-be Jessie Wertz, being forced into running alone by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has generated surprising results.
“I’ve been seeing my times go really low,” she said. “Some of my times have been better than my PRs in track, and I’ve been really happy with that.”
These days, Wertz isn’t worrying about comparing her outcomes to those of her fellow Maroons. Such as, for example, outgoing three-time Class 1A all-state cross-country teammate Payne Turney.
“(Wertz has) worked really hard on her own,” said Rachel Lyons, who this fall will be Clinton girls’ and boys’ cross-country’s second-year co-coach alongside Leann Sosamon. “She will tell you she feels she has benefited from (this time) because she ... put pressure on herself to be at a certain spot with certain teammates.
“With that removed, she’s just able to run.”
It’s the sort of mindset that could pay dividends for the Maroons in the post-Turney era.
Lyons said her tentative 2020 roster is 14 boys strong and seven girls deep. Graduating alongside Turney was Aryn Scott, the Clinton girls’ No. 2 runner last season, as well as boys’ No. 1 athlete Ian Hale.
Kids such as Wertz are left to retool the Maroons while not knowing when they’ll be physically with one another again.
They’re hoping to follow up on the girls and boys each earning a Class 1A sectional team berth last year, despite since losing Turney, Scott, Hale and six other outgoing senior boys.
“We should ... try to make it to sectionals again,” Wertz said. “Last year we made it with only six girls. ... It might be possible if we all work really hard during the season.”
Lyons doesn’t know when she and Sosamon will be able to guide the Maroons in person, but she realizes each of their kids feasibly can prepare for a new campaign while separated from one another.
“The key with distance running is just time — consistent running over time,” Lyons said. “That’s the only way you get true adaptation. It really comes down to their internal motivation.”
The story of how Lyons and Sosamon came to lead these runners at all is interesting itself.
They already were co-coaches of Maroons girls’ track and field when, according to Lyons, Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel in August 2019 asked the women if they’d oversee Maroons cross-country after the sudden departure of coach Dan Andrews.
“We both said no initially,” said Lyons, noting both she and Sosamon have young children and that they didn’t necessarily feel equipped to coach a cross-country program. “Other people reached out to us, too, and encouraged us to think it over a little longer.”
Turney was a driving force in that regard, Lyons said, telling Lyons the cross-country team’s culture is similar to that of the girls’ track and field squad.
So Lyons and Sosamon eventually accepted the added duties. They received help from St. Teresa cross-country coach Todd Vohland, Illinois Wesleyan coach Greg Huffaker and Wheaton College assistant coach Scott Bradley in planning workouts.
“We had a very special team last year with some amazing, incredibly supportive parents,” Lyons said. “And just the athletes are out-of-this-world awesome.”
Luckily for the returning and newcoming cross-country Maroons, Lyons and Sosamon have their feet wet coaching that particular sport.
“They’re really great coaches, and I’m so happy they’re at Clinton,” Wertz said. “They know what they’re doing to make us peak at a certain time, and they help us get motivated and help us stay on track.”
In addition to Wertz on the girls’ side, Lyons is looking forward to further progression from Clare Holland. The junior-to-be had “a textbook season” in 2019, suffering from tendinitis early in the year and rehabbing to run “the race of her life at sectionals.”
On the boys’ end, senior-to-be Ethan Black will be looked to as a driving force. Like Holland, Black also dealt with an injury last year — the latest in a string throughout his prep career.
Still, Black proved his mettle to Lyons in Clinton’s 2019 regional.
“He effectively chose to run for the team despite knowing it wouldn’t be his best race, and it was key to them advancing to sectionals as a team,” Lyons said. “He’s very team-oriented and self-sacrificing.”
Junior-to-be Aidan Shanks as another Maroons boy to watch, Lyons said. Especially for the “charismatic” way in which he competes — gunning for final straightaway passes on opponents whenever possible.
Clinton distance running has been the Payne Turney show the last four school years. But those remaining after her graduation want to keep the Maroons on the map.
“The thought of her being really great and having (had) her as a part of our team is going to make us work hard,” Wertz said. “That way she’s kind of with us when we work hard.”