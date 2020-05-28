ETHAN BLACK
Class of 2021, boys’ cross-country
He is most looking forward to ... just running for Clinton cross-country one last time and having a great time with my teammates and coaches. As a senior, I’m ready to leave it all out there.
Representing Clinton athletics has included ... passion and pride. Being born and raised here, I love the community and I wouldn’t want to run for or represent any other city.
Despite losing his junior track and field season this spring ... I have tried to use the pandemic to my advantage and as motivation. I have continued to train and work hard so I am ready to go for the cross-country season.
MALLORY CYRULIK
Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... working hard as a team with our new upcoming coach (Morgan Hickman).
Thinking about her time at Clinton ... it has meant everything to represent my school as an athlete.
The ongoing pandemic ... has not changed my view competitively, but I hope to get back (to sports) soon.