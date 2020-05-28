Listen to this article
Ethan Black
Buy Now

Provided

Clinton boys' cross-country runner Ethan Black

ETHAN BLACK

Class of 2021, boys’ cross-country

He is most looking forward to ... just running for Clinton cross-country one last time and having a great time with my teammates and coaches. As a senior, I’m ready to leave it all out there.

Representing Clinton athletics has included ... passion and pride. Being born and raised here, I love the community and I wouldn’t want to run for or represent any other city.

Despite losing his junior track and field season this spring ... I have tried to use the pandemic to my advantage and as motivation. I have continued to train and work hard so I am ready to go for the cross-country season.

Mallory Cyrulik
Buy Now

Provided

Clinton volleyball player Mallory Cyrulik

MALLORY CYRULIK

Class of 2022, volleyball

She is most looking forward to ... working hard as a team with our new upcoming coach (Morgan Hickman).

Thinking about her time at Clinton ... it has meant everything to represent my school as an athlete.

The ongoing pandemic ... has not changed my view competitively, but I hope to get back (to sports) soon.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.media, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).