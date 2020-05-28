What has it been like to be part of Clinton football for your first three years of high school?
It’s been amazing just being a part of this brotherhood. We’ve had a few different coaches come in and out, but they’ve been nothing but great to us, and I think the experience of having the team around you and fighting for your school is second to nothing.
How would you assess last year’s 6-4 season?
It was a great season, all in all. It was a really good stepping stone to getting this program back to where we want it to be. It was a really good learning year.
And how do you assess the 2020 roster’s chances for success?
We’ve got a pretty good team. We should be able to make a good playoff run this year.
(The suspension of summer contact days) is not ideal. I’d kill to be together with my team right now, but we’ve got a bunch of guys who know how to put the work in without being around each other. It should be fun.
Do you have a favorite moment from the 2019 season?
Our Week 9 game against Warrensburg was my favorite moment of the year. We were struggling in the first half of the game, but at halftime our coach, Chris Ridgeway, came in and gave us a great speech, really rallied the troops.
And we came back out there and put together a great second half and clinched our first playoff berth in the last four years.
And how about a favorite moment from your entire time with Clinton football?
My first-ever high school practice has got to be one of my favorite moments. Just seeing how high school football works, that was an amazing experience.
Anytime I’m out there with my team it’s a great experience. I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad experience in football. (I remember) just getting in (to that first practice) and seeing the intensity and the way that it’s run. Going from eighth-grade JFL, always being kind of lax to get into high school. Man, it’s crazy. It’s a bigger world out there.