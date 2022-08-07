News-Gazette columnist and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen presents his 10 must see games each week for the 2022 college football season.
Week 0 (Aug. 27)
1. Nebraska vs. Northwestern
2. Wyoming at Illinois
3. Vandy at Hawaii
4. UConn at Utah State
5. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
6. North Texas at UTEP
7. Florida A&M at North Carolina
8. Nevada at New Mexico State
9. Duquesne at Florida State
10. Idaho State at UNLV
Bob says: Hate to write it, but the best game in the appropriately-dubbed Week Zero is a matchup of 3-9 teams from 2021. The real pity is the nice folks in Dublin, Ireland, won't get to see a battle of powerhouses. Why wasn't Notre Dame-Ohio State selected to go overseas? Would have been a much better representation of American Football. The game does have huge implications for the Cornhuskers and Wildcats.The former is trying to save the job of its coach. The latter is trying to rebound from a very-un-Wildcat-like fall to the bottom of the Big Ten. The No. 2 selection offers a mostly new Wyoming club against Bret Bielema's rebuilding program.
Week 1 (Sept. 3)
1. Notre Dame at Ohio State
2. Oregon vs. Georgia
3. Utah at Florida
4. Cincinnati at Arkansas
5. Penn State at Purdue
6. Florida State vs. LSU
7. West Virginia at Pittsburgh
8. Clemson at Georgia Tech
9. Illinois at Indiana
10. North Carolina at Appalachian State
Bob says: There you go, a game we can all get fired up about. How cool is it that first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman makes his regular-season debut against his alma mater? Don't think for a second the Buckeyes are going to give the alum a break. Ryan Day has shown he doesn't mind piling up the points, figuring it will help when the College Football Playoff committee picks its teams late in the season. How cool is it that former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning takes his new school to face defending national champion Georgia in "neutral" Atlanta?
Week 2 (Sept. 10)
1. Alabama at Texas
2. Iowa State at Iowa
3, Kentucky at Florida
4. Southern California at Stanford
5. Appalachian State at Texas A&M
6. Tennessee at Pitt
7. Virginia at Illinois
8. Marshall at Notre Dame
9. Washington State at Wisconsin
10. Missouri at Kansas State
Bob says: The pregame handshakes could be interesting in Austin. "Coach Saban, this is Coach Sarkisian. I believe he owes you his career." Don't know if you realize this, but the Alabama boss really doesn't like losing to his former assistant coaches. The last one has to really be causing him a lot of angst, what with it being for the title. Iowa is looking to run its streak against the Cyclones to seven games. Wonder how the Trojans will be greeted in Palo Alto? Probably not so good. Always great to see old Big 12 rivals Missouri and Kansas State get together in any sport.
Week 3 (Sept. 17)
1. BYU at Oregon
2. Penn State at Auburn
3. Michigan State at Washington
4. Miami at Texas A&M
5. Oklahoma at Nebraska
6. Cal at Notre Dame
7 Texas Tech at N.C. State
8. Georgia at South Carolina
9. Mississippi State at LSU
10. Fresno State at Southern California
Bob says: Wonder if Nebraska and Oklahoma will ever see each other again outside the bowls? Nebraska hung with the Sooners last year in Norman and the folks in Lincoln like their chances better now that Lincoln Riley (no relation) has gone all Hollywood. BYU is a long shot to make the CFP as an independent. But a schedule that includes the Ducks, Baylor, Notre Dame and Arkansas gives it hope. It will take a perfect regular season and a lot breaks elsewhere. Penn State has a chance to put a dent in the career of Tigers coach Bryan Harsin, who is on the hot seat.
Week 4 (Sept. 24)
1. Wisconsin at Ohio State
2. Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
3. Clemson at Wake Forest
4. Notre Dame at North Carolina
5. Minnesota at Michigan State
6. Florida at Tennessee
7. West Virginia at Virginia Tech
8. Texas at Texas Tech
9. Maryland at Minnesota
10. Baylor at Iowa State
Bob says: We might see a preview of the Big Ten title game in Columbus. Good news for the Badgers, the rematch will be in Indy. This is a great year for matchup between former conference rivals. Arkansas-A&M has possible CFP implications, especially if the Aggies are as good as advertised. Clemson-Wake serves as an Atlantic Division leg-up game. Gators and the Vols aren't as much fun as when Steve Spurrier was in charge in Gainesville.
Week 5 (Oct. 1)
1. Oklahoma State at Baylor
2. N.C. State at Clemson
3. Michigan at Iowa
4. Texas A&M at Mississippi State
5. LSU at Auburn
6. Alabama at Arkansas
7. Purdue at Minnesota
8. Washington at UCLA
9. Kentucky at Mississippi
10. Illinois at Wisconsin
Bob says: The winner between the Cowboys and Bears stays in the CFP race. The loser, not so much. The two programs are now the strength of what will become a lesser Big 12 after Oklahoma and Texas leave, but honestly they are already at the top. The trip to Arkansas feels like a trap for Alabama, which is everyone's pick to win it all. The Crimson Tide sometimes fall down on the road. This is the latest edition of Bret Bielema's return home tour. Probably the last. Don't imagine Arkansas is going to be on the Illini schedule any time soon, though the matchup makes geographic sense.
Week 6 (Oct.8)
1. Texas vs. Oklahoma
2. Texas A&M at Alabama
3. BYU vs. Notre Dame
4. Ohio State at Michigan State
5. Utah at UCLA
6. Auburn at Georgia
7. North Carolina at Miami
8. Arkansas at Mississippi State
9. Fresno State at Boise State
10. Iowa at Illinois
Bob says: We must assume the Red River Showdown will continue after the teams join the SEC. Dallas doesn't seem to fit the geography of the conference, but two California schools are joining the Big Ten so all rules are off. The rest of the teams in the jilted Big 12 are rooting for a tie. The Dallas of Nevada, Las Vegas, hosts BYU and Notre Dame. An interesting pairing for Sin City. One week after facing his old school, Bielema welcomes his alma mater to Memorial Stadium. The Hawkeyes have owned the Illini in recent decades.
Week 7 (Oct. 15)
1. Southern California at Utah
2. Penn State at Michigan
3. Clemson at Florida State
4. LSU at Florida
5. Arkansas at BYU
6. Wisconsin at Michigan State
7. Alabama at Tennessee
8. Stanford at Notre Dame
9. Mississippi State at Kentucky
10. Miami at Virginia Tech
Bob says: Joe Pesci's favorites the Utes (outdated "My Cousin Vinny" reference) have the kind of team and schedule that can make a run to the CFP. For a school coming off its first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl, the arrow is pointing up. Except for the fact their league is about to implode. Certainly, a strong conference will be interested in Utah. Hey, Big Ten, you need someplace for the big shots to ski and there isn't anywhere better than Utah. Think about it. Penn State-Michigan feels like an elimination game in the Big Ten East. Has there ever been a better football doubleheader in Utah, with the Razorbacks visiting BYU? Doubt it..
Week 8 (Oct. 22)
1. Iowa at Ohio State
2. Texas at Oklahoma State
3. Purdue at Wisconsin
4. Mississippi at LSU
5. Mississippi State at Alabama
6. Minnesota at Penn State
7. UCLA at Oregon
8. Boise State at Air Force
9. Cincinnati at SMU
10. Northern Illinois at Ohio
Bob says: So, if it isn't the Badgers-Buckeyes in Indy, it will be the Hawkeyes-Buckeyes. Unless it is the Boilermakers-Buckeyes or Gophers-Buckeyes. Whatever transpires, this could be a sneak peek. Out West, Boise State plays the Falcons in a critical game at one of the prettiest venues in college football. Seeing a game in Colorado Springs should be on every college football fan's wish list. Chip Kelly's repair job in Westwood will get a boost if the Bruins can win at Eugene, which is never a fun place to play.
Week 9 (Oct. 29)
1. Michigan State at Michigan
2. Ohio State at Penn State
3. Florida vs. Georgia
4. Virginia Tech at N.C. State
5. Oklahoma at Iowa State
6. Mississippi at Texas A&M
7. Illinois at Nebraska
8. Arkansas at Auburn
9. Kentucky at Tennessee
10. Pitt at North Carolina
Bob says: Both Michigan schools are in my preseason Top 10. Only Texas (Baylor and A&M) has as many. Between the Wolverines-Spartans and Ohio State-Penn State, it is a huge week for the Big Ten East. Florida-Georgia used to be one of those must-see games, but has lost some of its luster the Gators falling off. A win against Nebraska in the 2021 opener got Bret Bielema started on a better-than-expected five-win season. Both will likely need the victory to stay in bowl contention. The last time Bielema took a team to Lincoln, he was the head coach at Wisconsin.
Week 10 (Nov. 5)
1. Clemson at Notre Dame
2. Florida State at Miami
3. Alabama at LSU
4. Baylor at Oklahoma
5. BYU at Boise State
6. Tennessee at Georgia
7. Michigan State at Illinois
8. Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
9. Florida at Texas A&M
10. Iowa at Purdue
Bob says: This is a great test for the enduring coaching ability of Clemson's Dabo Swinney, who is working with new coordinators on offense and defense. Venturing to South Bend a year after a disappointing campaign gives the Tigers a chance to shout "all is well." Unless it isn't. It will be interesting to see the Illinois crowd reaction when Daniel Barker comes to town with the Spartans. He helped beat Michigan State in an important 2019 game. App. State and Coastal are the top teams in the East division of the underrated Sun Belt. They have legit talent.
Week 11 (Nov. 12)
1. Wisconsin at Iowa
2. Washington at Oregon
3. North Carolina at Wake Forest
4. Georgia at Mississippi State
5. Alabama at Mississippi
6. LSU at Arkansas
7. Texas A&M at Auburn
8. TCU at Texas
9. Stanford at Utah
10. Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Bob says: The Badgers and Hawkeyes will be vying for the Big Ten West title and a chance to shock the world with a win against Ohio State. The odds are against it. Since the East-West format was established for the title game, the West is 0-fer. Don't ask the Iowa players about their Indy experience against Michigan. They will not react well. But, hey, it's a new year. The West better hurry up and win a game because it is running out of chances. Maybe. Washington-Oregon could be a preview of a future Big Ten Way West matchup, No invites just yet, but the Ducks and Huskies would be wise to listen if there is a call.
Week 12 (Nov. 19)
1. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
2. Southern California at UCLA
3. Utah at Oregon
4. Mississippi at Arkansas
5. Iowa at Minnesota
6. Miami at Clemson
7. Boston College at Notre Dame
8. Georgia at Kentucky
9. Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois
10. Stanford at Cal
Bob says: The day starts with Bedlam and ends with "The Game." Is there a better moment in the history of college football than "The band is out on the field!"? John Elway might not agree. Here's hoping the new Big Ten won't mess with the tradition of Floyd of Rosedale, one of the most interesting trophy games in the sport. Certainly that rivalry will be protected. Cross your fingers. The glut of great games in the SEC tells me the last thing that conference needs is two more powers. Of course, the league is probably not done adding parts. Thought I should recommend more MACtion so Miami and NIU get the call. The big guys need to take care of the MAC as they scramble for billions. The conference has always been willing to play on the road against the Power Five even when it didn't serve its interest.
Week 13 (Nov. 26)
1. Michigan at Ohio State
2. Auburn at Alabama
3. Notre Dame at Southern California
4, Minnesota at Wisconsin
5. Mississippi State at Mississippi
6. Baylor at Texas
7. LSU at Texas A&M
8. N.C. State at North Carolina
9. Nebraska at Iowa
10. Florida at Florida State
Bob says: The Big Ten's best rivalry is better this year because Michigan actually won last year. Jim Harbaugh won't have to not answer all those questions about why he can't beat the Buckeyes because he just did. The Wolverines might take another dip with the loss of all of last year's talent, but the victory bought them at least five years of "leave us alone." Bama-Burn was a better game when the Tigers actually seemed to have a clue. They can rise up once every few years, but the game has lost something and is becoming less relevant. Nothing better than fired-up P.J. Fleck talking about the Axe. On N.C. State and North Carolina, my Carolina relatives remind: Duke is puke and Wake is fake but the one they hate the most is State. Noted.
Week 14 (Dec. 3)
1. Big Ten championship
2, SEC championship
3. ACC championship
4. Big 12 championship
5. Pac-12 championship
6. American championship
7. Mountain West championship
8. MAC championship
9. Sun Belt championship
10. Conference USA championship
Bob says: Take the weekend off from work and get ready for wall-to-wall ball. It's like a bunch of of bowl games but the stakes are higher. It is a good bet that one or more of these games will determine a spot or two in the CFP.