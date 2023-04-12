VILLA GROVE — Mixed emotions enveloped coach Jeana Block’s Villa Grove softball team on a warm, sunny Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County.
On the happier side of things, senior Maci Clodfelder became the program’s all-time career home runs leader.
And the Blue Devils cruised to a 27-7 nonconference victory over Centennial despite falling behind 4-0 early.
But much of this occurred after Villa Grove junior Logan Lillard suffered what could be a significant injury just four batters into her pitching effort on the day.
Lillard was hurt in the first inning while following through on a pitch to Chargers sophomore Maiyah Flemons. The multi-sport standout had to be carried off the field by Block and junior catcher Kayln Cordes.
“We’ve talked to (Lillard). They think maybe a partial dislocation (of the knee). She’ll see someone (Wednesday) to find out,” Block said. “She dislocated her other knee in volleyball (as a sophomore).
“She’s a tough kid and works hard, so hopefully she’s not out for long.”
Centennial (2-7) got off to a good start against Lillard and Blue Devils freshman relief pitcher Piper Kiser in the top of the first. Senior Avery Loschen and sophomore Brylie Klaudt each logged an RBI hit before senior Claire Davison contributed a two-run double.
Villa Grove (8-5) found plenty of motivation in Lillard’s absence.
“The first inning, we were a little frazzled,” Block said, “and then kind of settled in.”
The patient Blue Devils drew a hit batter and two walks from Chargers starting pitcher Flemons to load the bases with none out in the bottom of the first. Centennial coach Lindy Corrigan turned to Davison as a reliever in the circle.
Clodfelder greeted Davison with a first-pitch blast to left-center field. Not only was this a grand slam that tied the game at 4, but it also marked Clodfelder’s 20th career homer.
“My parents had been keeping track more than I had been,” Clodfelder said. “Just hoping it’s over (the fence), and once I know just keep trucking.”
Clodfelder expressed her support for Lillard, who left the facility for medical attention prior to the game’s conclusion.
“It’s unfortunate. She’s such a good ballplayer,” Clodfelder said. “I love playing ball with her, and I hope to play ball with her at Lake Land (College) soon. Hopefully, we get her all healed up and good to go.”
Kiser added an RBI single later in the first inning to push Villa Grove ahead 5-4.
It appeared as though a back-and-forth slugfest might be the order of the day, especially given a stiff wind was blowing out to right-center field.
Instead, the Blue Devils ran away with this result so thoroughly that they didn’t need to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning. Villa Grove scored 10 runs in the second inning and 12 more runs in the third.
“From the freshmen to the seniors, we have a lot of talent on the field,” said Clodfelder, who scored three runs on the afternoon. “I’m excited to see that all come together.”
Among the Blue Devils’ bigger offensive blows versus the Chargers’ pitching combination of Davison and second reliever Klaudt was freshman Hayden Thomas launching her first high school homer, a three-run shot.
Junior Addisyn Wilson, who filled Lillard’s No. 3 spot in Villa Grove’s batting order, wound up with three hits, five RBI and three runs scored. Clodfelder also finished with five RBI. Junior Alison Pangburn drew three walks, drove in three runs and scored five runs. Cordes crossed home plate four times, while junior Alexandria Brown notched three RBI.
Villa Grove turned 14 hits, seven walks and seven hit batters into its largest offensive output of the season, keying the Blue Devils’ fifth consecutive victory.
“It helps us to start out really tough (scheduling),” Block said. Villa Grove’s 3-5 record through its first eight games included one-run, eight-inning losses to Casey-Westfield and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg late last month.
“It’s hard to keep their mentality of, ‘Hey, we’re supposed to be pretty good but we’re losing games,’” Block continued. “They’re learning. They’re getting thrown at it real quick.”
Centennial is going through some hardships of its own, presently in the midst of a four-game skid since knocking off Big 12 Conference foe Peoria Richwoods 5-2 on April 1.
“Injuries, obviously we’ve got a lot of those going on right now,” Corrigan said. “Once everybody’s healthy, I think that’ll make a change.”
The Chargers kept fighting Tuesday despite seeing their deficit balloon quickly. Junior Jasmine Shipley singled in a third-inning run, and Flemons added a fourth-inning RBI single of her own.
Flemons also walked and scored twice apiece, senior Madisyn Schrad scored two runs of her own, and senior Ashley Flowers nearly clubbed a three-run homer to right field before the ball settled in the glove of junior Chloe Reardon at the wall.
“I was glad to see improvements in hitting the ball, because we didn’t score any (Monday against Mahomet-Seymour),” Corrigan said. “It’s great to see them put the bat on the ball. ... We just have to continue to work in practice, continue to swing the bat. They have to have that confidence that they can do it.”