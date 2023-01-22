ST. JOSEPH — Ty Pence knew before arriving at St. Joseph-Ogden High School that he wanted to emulate Brandon Trimble in at least one way.
And it wasn’t by attempting to reach or surpass the all-time scoring mark Trimble holds for the Spartans boys’ basketball program.
Though that statistic presently is within reach for Pence.
“He’s one of the greatest players that’s ever been through the program,” said Pence, now an SJ-O senior in the back half of his final prep season. “One game that really stuck out to me was in the (2016 Class 2A) state semifinal game, when they played Breese Central. And he totally took over that game.
“(I’m) just wanting to be like that, be able to lead my team to a deep postseason run like that group was able to do.”
That opportunity is on the table for Pence, too.
He and the Spartans held a 16-4 record following Friday’s win against Chillicothe IVC and Saturday’s victory versus Effingham St. Anthony.
Coach Kiel Duval’s SJ-O team captured a Class 2A regional championship with Pence as a junior last season. Hopes are high for even more success later this year.
But the IHSA postseason doesn’t begin until Feb. 18. And there’s a strong chance Pence will supplant Trimble as the Spartans’ best-ever boys’ basketball scorer by the time the playoffs commence.
“That’s something that’s been in the back of my mind for a long time,” Pence said. “But I really am just trying to take it game by game and just continue to have fun because these past four years and everything with basketball has just been really good to me and just shows how much love the sport can bring.”
After Pence scored 27 points versus the Grey Ghosts on Friday night and 31 points against the Bulldogs on Saturday, the Illinois State signee is only 82 points away from overtaking Trimble atop SJ-O’s all-time scoring chart.
Pence also bucketed his 2,000th career point in the triumph against Chillicothe IVC.
Currently a senior guard at Lindenwood University, Trimble racked up 2,115 points at SJ-O from 2013-17. Among that total was a 44-point outburst as a junior in the 2016 Class 2A state semifinal game versus Breese Central that Pence fondly recalls.
Trimble tacked on another 20 points the next day against Rockridge, helping SJ-O to the state championship.
“We were all celebrating, and I looked over and ... he was shooting this little basketball he got from the state tournament,” Trimble said of Pence. “And now seeing him 6-6, lengthy, he can dunk, he’s athletic, it’s crazy to see him transform into the kind of player he is now.”
Another key member of the Spartans’ roster at that time was senior Jake Pence, Ty’s older brother.
It’s likely, in the not-too-distant future, that Jake will have played alongside SJ-O’s No. 2 all-time boys’ scorer and grown up sharing the same house as its No. 1 scorer.
“Ty has always, from the moment he started playing sports, had a special quality to him regardless of which sport he was in,” said Jake, who graduated in 2016 and now lives in Nashville, Tenn. “I’d bring him to come play in my intramural basketball games at Illinois. ... In middle school, he got matched up with a guy on the (SJ-O) varsity team and was one of the better players.
“Ty had the game of his life in that gym. I think he had 35 points. Brandon was there. Aaron Schluter, Nate Michael — all-time great players that have gone through St. Joe. Our whole championship team. And Ty put up 35 points.”
Road to a record
One way to ensure an athlete has at least a passing chance of becoming a high school basketball program’s all-time leading scorer is by having them serve as a four-year varsity presence.
It worked for Ty’s close friend, 2022 Tuscola graduate Jalen Quinn. The Loyola Chicago men’s basketball freshman guard compiled 2,346 points in four seasons with the Warriors.
Likewise, Ty was “thrown to the dogs right away” as a freshman.
“But I feel like that’s what helped my game because I’ve had to face a lot of adversity,” said Ty, who stands 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds these days but was giving up height and weight to more opponents in his freshman season.
“I had to find ways to work around that,” Ty continued. “I went from 6-4 to 6-6, which has helped me build a good frame around my body. But I’ve spent countless hours in the gym trying to improve my game, my ball-handling, my shot — just whatever I can do.”
Ty’s first season at SJ-O was Duval’s second season as the Spartans’ head coach. Duval was an assistant coach under then-coach Brian Brooks when Trimble walked the school’s halls.
“I would’ve never thought about (Ty breaking the scoring record),” Duval said. “There were nights Brandon didn’t shoot it very well, and we’d look at the scorebook and he had 37. ... I always thought Ty would be on the scoring list somewhere because of how well he plays the game, but to break Brandon’s record, that record is a pretty big deal.”
Both Duval and Jake, who has watched all of Ty’s high school games either in-person or on a digital stream, describe freshman-year Ty as more of a shooter than anything else.
“He kind of floated around the three-point line a lot. Every once in a while he’d get in transition and score and get some dunks here and there,” Duval said. “Now, he’s transformed his game to a three-level scorer.”
That’s to say, Ty can work the ball inside to the rim, pull up at mid-range for a conversion or continue to swish three-pointers from increasingly deep distances.
“That’s something we stressed during this offseason: He needed to become a more consistent shooter,” Duval said. “Shot selection is a big part of that. He understands that, and he’s gotten better at that. It’s also helped other areas of his game.”
Ty led SJ-O to an 11-0 start this season that included winning the small-school State Farm Holiday Classic championship. Though a few opponents have found ways to slow him down since, Ty still can rattle off 20 points on what might be considered an off night by his standards.
Ty said he’s trying to improve his on-court leadership skills along with enhancing his array of offensive weapons.
Things like this prove the work is never done, even when you’re a multi-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection and Associated Press Class 2A all-state first-team pick.
Big decision in the books
But perhaps the biggest change between Ty from his junior season to his senior season is his demeanor within the basketball realm.
Ty was a well-known athlete before even playing his first high school basketball game. His talents and potential preceded him in a way that can be challenging for a teenager to accept.
He was named Chicagoland Prep Hoops Freshman of the Year in March 2020 and received an official offer from Brad Underwood’s Illinois program in June 2021.
Ty wound up holding offers from 11 Division I squads, ultimately deciding last July that coach Ryan Pedon’s Illinois State Redbirds constituted the correct college fit.
“It was a big relief off my shoulders. Now, I can go out there and have fun with it again because there were times during that process where colleges did not make it fun,” Ty said. “Everyone thinks that process is all cool, but sometimes it isn’t and it is really stressful.”
Ty credits his family for helping him through the college recruitment process.
His older sister, Kenzie, attended Illinois State as a softball player before Ty ever made his choice. But Ty’s process was different.
“Me and my parents (Kendra and Todd) had to work through it together,” Ty said. “I had to get used to talking and letting out all my emotions to them.”
Duval, Quinn and Gavin Sullivan, Ty’s AAU coach through Midwest Prospect Academy, are others Ty considered positive influences during his recruitment.
“His junior year, there were times where we had to call him in and talk to him and just see if he was OK,” Duval said. “You could tell he was stressed. Every little thing bothered him on the court. He was constantly frustrated. ... He had that look on his face where he was worn down with a lot of it.
“But as soon as he made that decision, we saw a different Ty. We saw the Ty of freshman year that loved basketball.”
One aspect that won’t change as long as Ty wears a Spartans’ jersey is the attention he receives from opposing teams, coaches and crowds.
He’s become accustomed to battling through those elements of the game.
“He knows he’s going to get the other team’s best. He’s going to get their best defender, their best game plan, their best effort,” Jake said. “That’s something he has to accept and has to match. ... You mix in all the recruiting stuff, it adds to the mix.
“He’s been forced to grow up pretty quickly. It’s what makes me confident, at least, that he’s going to be successful long after he’s done with basketball.”
Trimble is familiar with a similar high school basketball experience.
“Watching a couple games of him playing last season, he was getting box-and-ones. He’s getting double teamed. He’s getting face-guarded. I went through all the same things,” Trimble said. “It’s a lot harder than what people think. They want you to go out there and score the ball, but sometimes you’ve got to wait for your moment and let your other players (work).”
Ty displays the sort of basketball prowess opposing schools’ student sections gravitate toward.
In the sense that they’ll shower him with taunts during a game before possibly approaching to ask for a handshake, an autograph or a photo afterward.
“In the game, I feel I do feed off of it. ... But after the game, it does hurt a little bit,” Ty said. “It seems like they don’t like you when they don’t really know you. ... When I’m in those moments of adversity, I’ve got to push myself through and strengthen my mind and my game.”
When will it happen?
SJ-O’s regular season is scheduled to last eight more games. Five of those are at home, giving Ty a few good chances to break Trimble’s scoring record in front of the Spartans’ faithful.
SJ-O won’t be at home during the IHSA postseason, though the 2A tournament ensures Pence will have at least one additional game worth of time to reach at least 2,116 points.
“It’s very exciting,” Ty said. “It shows that all those hours I put in, they’re paying off. And to be able to accomplish something like 2,000 points, that only one other person has done in St. Joe history, that’s really important to me.”
Trimble chuckled when asked if he figured his scoring record would stand a little bit longer than five-plus seasons.
“Yeah, but good things come to an end sometimes,” Trimble said. “That was a really cool mark for me in high school ... but if there’s anyone I want to pass it up, it’s Ty. So I’m very happy for him.”
Ty’s march toward Trimble’s record isn’t being aggressively advertised by Duval or anyone else within the Spartans’ program, though. Least of all by Ty himself.
“We’ve never actually talked about it. Ty’s never mentioned it,” Duval said. “I don’t even know if the kids know, to be honest with you. At State Farm, he moved into second all-time on the list, and the kids had no idea.
“He’s focused on our guys and ways that we can get better as a team every day ... and if he passes a record, it’s a phenomenal accomplishment. I’m sure he’ll be proud and we’ll be proud. But I think he has a number of team goals that he would probably tell you come first.”
Jake vividly remembers a photo taken after the 2015-16 Spartans boys’ basketball team won its Class 2A state championship, in which a grinning Ty is holding up a souvenir edition of a Peoria Journal Star sports cover that reads “St. Joe-Ogden wins state!”
Jake said he’s ready to reverse the roles in March at State Farm Center if the moment presents itself.
“That’s what he wants,” Jake said. “The scoring record, to him, it is what it is. But he really wants to one-up me one last time and go win a state title and have the bragging rights forever — which he already does.
“That’s really at the top of his mind and would really cement him as one of, if not the best, to go through the St. Joe program.”