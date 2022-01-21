Fifth place:
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-14) vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (5-11), 5 p.m.
➜ Mike Stephens’ Blue Devils nearly shook up the entire field Wednesday night, taking Armstrong-Potomac to overtime before ultimately coming up short. Sophia Rome is BHRA’s senior leader, while Ella Myers, Natalie Clapp and Mikayla Cox are among those also stepping up. Brad Russell’s Buffaloes are revitalized after seven consecutive winless seasons and will turn to Sydney Spesard, Addi Spesard and Kendall Roberts, among others, in this tilt.
➜ Likas’ prediction: BHRA 36, Georgetown-RF 28.
Third place:
Hoopeston Area (8-11) vs. Oakwood (10-14), 6:30 p.m.
➜ Both of these teams are playing significantly better of late after sluggish starts. Aaron Fell’s Cornjerkers have won five of their last seven games as players like Tori Birge, Claire Dixon, Bre Crose and Klaire Pilcher are stepping up. Stephanie Marsh’s Comets captured five wins in a row before narrowly losing to Salt Fork on Wednesday night. Addie Wright, Ashlynn Pinnick, Karsen Rupp and Kalie Tison are among Oakwood’s key athletes.
➜ Likas’ prediction: Hoopeston Area 48, Oakwood 43.
Championship:
Armstrong-Potomac (17-4) vs. Salt Fork (16-5), 8 p.m.
➜ The top two seeds have qualified for the championship game. Nick Hipsher’s Trojans are in the midst of a five-game win streak — their fourth this season longer than three games — and are powered by Carlyn Crozier, Kyla Bullington, Lily Jameson and Mattie Kennel. Brian Russell’s Storm is on a four-game win streak of its own, fueled by freshman scoring machine Alexa Jamison, plus Macie Russell and Karlie Cain.
➜ Likas’ prediction: Salt Fork 39, Armstrong-Potomac 32.