Fifth place:
Hoopeston Area (6-13) vs. Oakwood (16-6), 5 p.m.
➜ Certainly not an anticipated matchup in this slot, but Jeff Mandrell’s top-seeded Comets lost both of their pool-play games and will try to salvage their finale against Jerud Van Dyke’s Cornjerkers. If Oakwood is to snap out of its offensive doldrums, the tandem of Dalton Hobick, Josh Young and Grant Powell will need to play well. Hoopeston Area will rely on Ben Brown, Nick Hofer and others for its success.
➜ Likas’ prediction: Oakwood 48, Hoopeston Area 38
Third place:
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (9-12) vs. Salt Fork (13-7), 6:30 p.m.
➜ These teams are trending in opposite directions, with Rob Lorenzen’s Buffaloes knocking off Oakwood on Thursday while Andrew Johnson’s Storm tallied just 18 points versus Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Cale Steinbaugh is G-RF’s star, though Kaden Mingee, Jace Bina and Cameron Steinbaugh also are important pieces. Garrett Taylor, Blake Norton and Camden Smoot should power the Storm.
➜ Likas’ prediction: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Salt Fork 54.
Championship:
BHRA (16-7) vs. Westville (11-8), 8 p.m.
➜ Seeing Gary Tidwell’s Blue Devils in this slot was likely, as they play stout defense and boast a bevy of offensive options in Brett Meidel, Ned Hill, Hayden Rice and Mason Hackman. Edwin Barney’s Tigers, meanwhile, had zero Vermilion Valley Conference wins entering the tournament. But the No. 6 seed is utilizing Kamden Maddox, Bryce Burnett, Drew Wichtowski, Quentin Bina and others to perfection.
➜ Likas’ prediction: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Westville 40.