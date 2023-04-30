CHAMPAIGN — Johnny Crain never participated in the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend while a high school student in Dunlap, nor as a college athlete at Naperville’s North Central campus.
Both times in his life could have presented ideal opportunities for involvement.
Crain won a Class 2A boys’ 1,600-meter run state championship with Dunlap, and he captured four NCAA Division III national championships in track and field with North Central.
He now lives in Lansing, Mich.
“First time running this race,” Crain said Saturday morning, while standing on the Zuppke Field turf inside Memorial Stadium. “I ran down in Charleston in high school all the time, but coming here to this race, it’s crazy I’ve never been here before.”
Crain made his debut an especially memorable one.
The 30-year-old surpassed Jaime Marcos, with whom he ran for most of Saturday’s half-marathon, and posted a men’s winning time of 1 hour, 5 minutes, 5 seconds to Marcos’ 1:05:15.
“Being from Illinois, I’ve always known about this race. It’s just one of the bigger ones, the premier ones in the state,” Crain said. “It just never lined up in my career. ... It lined up perfectly (this year) for me to come, run, hopefully win some money and then go home (in-state) and spend some time with family afterward.
“It means a lot to win the Illinois half-marathon.”
Crain went by the name “Coach Johnny” on the paper bib fastened to his shirt’s stomach area.
“I have an online coaching business. I coach people from the 5K to the marathon — first-time 5Kers, Boston qualifiers,” said Crain, a former professional runner. “I’ve been coaching for six years. That’s what I do full-time.”
Crain put his own teachings to good use on a pleasant, sunny morning across Champaign-Urbana.
And he needed every bit of his running experience to fend off Marcos, a 24-year-old from Charleston who attended and competed for Eastern Illinois’ distance running crew.
Marcos previously attended Chicago’s Von Steuben High School.
He said he ran maybe one or two half-marathons while a prep athlete, but none competitively since. This was his first Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.
“You just never know who’s going to show up,” Crain said. “Some years it’s a little softer, and then this year we had a really good pack of three for the first seven or eight (miles).”
Devin Allbaugh of Bettendorf, Iowa, finished in a clear third place for the men’s half-marathon with a time of 1:06:07, two minutes ahead of fourth position.
“We just really pushed each other and ran lockstep for the first 11 miles,” Crain said of himself and Marcos. “Honestly, he did all the work, which I feel kind of bad about.
“This is a great race. A lot harder and more competitive than I expected.”
Crain and Marcos shared plenty of kind words with each other following the race. They spoke one after another on Memorial Stadium’s public-address system, offering their thoughts on the race to assembled spectators.
“It was fun,” Marcos said. “I wasn’t sure how far we were going to go into the (football) field and what it was going to look like, but as you enter through that gate the perspective settles in.”