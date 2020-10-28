High school basketball in Illinois is on again this winter. At least for now. Here’s what some area coaches had to say about Wednesday afternoon’s news that the IHSA plans to have a season run from mid-November through mid-February amid the COVID-19 pandemic:
Justin Bozarth | Tuscola boys’ basketball coach
“There’s a renewed hope and vision. We’ve told our kids since June that we have to control what we can control. So many decisions are still coming that are completely out of the hands of us coaches and players. In the short term, we are going to finish this week out and continue to prep for the season. Part of that prep is showing local and state leaders that we can safely follow the rules and guidelines we’ve been given.”
Kiel Duval | St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball coach
“If it holds true, it is huge news for our guys. They’ve been working so hard. They’ve done all that has been asked of them as far as requirements and safety protocols. They deserve this. It is a tough time to be a high school kid, and they need some positive news every once in a while.”
Taylor Edwards | Arcola girls’ basketball coach
“I’m excited and relieved the IHSA decided to move forward with the basketball season. I’m thankful my team will be able to compete together without worrying about the heavy burden of social and physical isolation. We, as coaches and leaders, will do our part to ensure our athletes stay safe and healthy as we train and compete. There is added excitement and gratitude for the season approaching, knowing it was almost taken away from us.”
Durrell Robinson | Danville boys’ basketball coach
“It is an interesting turn of events with the IHSA and government. We are in a pandemic, and everything is new for everyone involved. Our first priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes. Nobody says this enough, but this generation of teenagers are very powerful with everything they have endured. They will have some powerful stories and testimonies to tell their grandchildren someday.”
Adam Schonauer | Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball coach
“I was surprised, but excited to see they want to try and move forward with a season. I am hesitant to get too excited knowing the governor and the IDPH still have control over the season. This decision does keep hope alive that our kids could get a chance to compete this year.”