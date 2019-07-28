BEN RICHTER’s fourth season in charge of Sullivan boys’ golf was the Redskins’ best — both in that stretch and in program history — as his crew soared to fifth place in the Class 1A state meet. Richter spoke about that success and what to expect from his team in 2019:
Reflecting on that 2018 season, what did it mean to lead that group?
It was a great time, and (I’m) really, really happy with the results of last year. Obviously getting fifth place in state was awesome because we hadn’t been there for, well, actually ever as a team, and so it was pretty special for those guys.
What did that fifth-place finish do to expand interest in golf at Sullivan?
In the past four years we’ve seen our numbers increase quite a bit, just because we’ve been pretty successful and we’ve got a culture of success going right now. Three of the last four years we’ve won regionals and obviously been at the sectional, and last year winning the sectional — there’s been a lot of kids that are more interested in playing and saying, “Hey, this is something that’s a lot of fun, and we can be outside and enjoy a sport that is kind of a lifelong sport.”
Caden Ellis, Leighton Burcham and Tim Lawyer have graduated from the 2018 team. Who should we expect to lead the Redskins?
Drew Rogers is a junior this year. He was our 3 last year. I kind of expect him or Leyton Ellis to be in that 1 spot. Leyton is a junior also, and he was in our 4 spot last year. He’s Caden’s younger brother. And then we have Aiden Short, who’s going to be a senior, and he played varsity all last year and the year before. So he’s got quite a bit of experience. ... (Effingham) St. Anthony won state last year with four guys shooting 82, basically. So we’ve got four, five guys that can shoot that score. They’ll probably average somewhere between 82 and 86, but we’ve got good potential, so I’m excited about the year going forward.
What are your expectations for this team?
I haven’t sat down and talked with them yet as far as the goals for the year, but it’s definitely going to be at least win a regional and place top three in a sectional, I would imagine, which would put us in state. ... There’s no reason to go play unless you have high expectations.