CHAMPAIGN — When Bret Bielema spoke about his roster and recruiting on Monday afternoon, a 96-second video clip of his comments quickly made the rounds on social media.
The video had generated nearly 600,000 views on Twitter by Thursday evening and had generated plenty of ire from hundreds of people online, including Illini fans and some national media members.
On Thursday afternoon, roughly 72 hours since those comments went viral, Bielema said on a Zoom call with local media his response were taken “completely out of context.”
He pushed back against the online criticism, and said the comments were “a non-issue with our guys once it was clarified.”
“The thing that unfolded on Monday was probably overly shocking to me,” Bielema said. “They were my words, I said them, but they were completely taken out of context either through people on this call or people that aren’t here.”
Bielema used an analogy about the Kentucky Derby and how people bet on the horses to win, not the jockeys, and spoke of a need to recruit more players at certain positions, specifically offensive linemen, defensive linemen and quarterbacks.
He went on to describe how he was heavily involved in the recruitment of 15 commits in the Class of 2022, and on Thursday, said he was not criticizing either his team or the previous staff under former Illini coach Lovie Smith.
“It has nothing to do with our roster I’m currently coaching or working with,” Bielema said.
He also said he showed his team a transcript of the question, his answer and said and the players had taken no issue with his comments.
“I gave them access to the things that were physically said in that room,” Bielema added. “Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in, right? When little snippets get taken here and there and spins get taken, and they get completely blown out of proportion. Anybody that’s commented on it that doesn’t know me has really taken it out of context. Completely different from what the question was that was asked, and we’ll live through the moment of it.”
Several players came to Bielema’s defense, including veterans like Doug Kramer, James McCourt, Chase Brown and Tailon Leitzsey.
“One of the most genuine people I’ve ever met,” Leitzsey wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. “(The first) conversation we had, had nothing to do with football, but about being a father. Something that will forever stick with me.”
Bielema was asked Thursday whether his comments were alluding to recruits that didn’t pan out in the Smith era, including in the Classes of 2019, 2020 and 2021. He pushed back against that narrative, too.
“I’m not going to make this about that, but I think if you check the record ... I have been very complimentary about their staff and the players that they left us, repeatedly,” Bielema said. “Talking about the people that they’ve left, I can assure that I’ve mentioned that at least 20 times on those Monday press conferences throughout. But that all gets washed away by one generalization. I was stating facts about where we are when I mentioned offensive linemen and defensive linemen. That is a position of need because of numbers, not because of who I do or don’t have.”
The Illini have had several departures on both lines since Bielema became the Illini coach 10 months ago. The quarterback depth has narrowed down after Bielema’s staff moved Isaiah Williams, Deuce Spann and Coran Taylor — who all signed with Illinois out of high school — to other positions either in spring practice or training camp. Transfers Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowski have started all seven games for the Illini (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) this season heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1). Bielema also said in his defensive scheme, which converted former defensive ends like Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay to outside linebackers, there’s a greater need for bodies on the defensive line.
“We don’t have the numbers at the offensive and defensive line, which is a premium in our program,” Bielema said. “We went from basically a defensive front that has two defensive linemen to one that now has three defensive linemen, so we don’t have the numbers, that’s strictly it.”
In today’s world, Bielema said, he understands people often chime in instantly on social media, and often without understanding the context of a situation. He pointed at the reaction on Monday afternoon inside the press box at Memorial Stadium, where his Kentucky Derby analogy drew some laughs, as evidence of how not hearing the full conversation left people without the big picture.
“I don’t think anybody in that moment thought it was a big issue. Otherwise I would’ve got more questions,” Bielema said. “But when it was taken out of (context) and put into a social platform that people can click and only take a minute of a conversation that was in a totally different direction, that’s the result of it.”